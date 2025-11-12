Demi Lovato Removes All Her Makeup In Video, And The Result Speaks For Itself

For those not in the know, Demi Lovato is a singer, songwriter and actress, known being a prominent champion of positive body image, who also speaks openly and honestly about her own struggles with an eating disorder and mental health.
Adding to her journey of self-acceptance and refreshingly human and positive messages to her fans, Demi has made a video called “Demi Lovato, Unfiltered: A Pop Star Removes Her Makeup,” for Vogue as part of their American Women: Transformers series. Turning the traditional makeover on its head, Demi instead gets a makeunder, as she slowly strips away her makeup to reveal the beauty underneath.
“I think society tells us we need makeovers, but why can’t we embrace the beauty that we naturally have?” She told Vogue. However, that’s not to say that she doesn’t enjoy the glamor which comes as part of her job. “I love makeup. I love doing my hair; I have extensions, but there’s a time and a place for everything, and natural beauty needs to be celebrated.”
You could argue that for a young, beautiful millionaire, going natch and looking great with it comes quite a bit easier than it does for the average woman. Some commenters certainly didn’t buy it. For others however, she remains one of the few celebrities that people can really relate to as they follow her ups and downs on social media, where she strips bare her insecurities and urges her fans to embrace themselves as they are.
Scroll down to see Demi go from glam diva to girl-next-door, and completely own her bare beauty in the video below. Don’t forget to let us know what you think in the comments!
Singer, songwriter and actress Demi Lovato just filmed a short clip for Vogue
But this time instead of the full makeup that she usually comes with…
And a team of makeup artists helping her out…
To achieve results like this
…she did it all in reverse
After starting with full makeup, she sat in front of the camera and started to remove it
Here’s the clip itself
Some didn’t buy it though
But others loved it
