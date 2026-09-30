Celebrity Birthdays Today, September 30, 2026

Happy birthday to Maddie Ziegler, Kieran Culkin, and T-Pain! September 30 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 Dancer and Actress Maddie Ziegler, 24
Rising to fame as a standout child performer, American dancer and actress Maddie Ziegler captivated global audiences with her expressive movement. She earned massive acclaim starring in Sia’s viral music videos before successfully transitioning into dramatic feature film roles.
She also authored a bestselling memoir.
Little-known fact:
She began her formal dance training at just two years old before joining her competitive studio at age four.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#2 Actor Kieran Culkin, 44
Earning acclaim for his sarcastic charm and emotional depth, American actor Kieran Culkin transitioned from a standout child performer to a critically celebrated leading man. He secured an Emmy Award for his role in the drama series Succession and later won an Oscar for his performance in the film A Real Pain.
He also trained in classical ballet.
Little-known fact:
He and his wife waited seven weeks before finally choosing a name for their newborn son.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#3 Rapper and Producer T-Pain, 42
Pioneering a futuristic vocal sound, American singer and record producer T-Pain completely reshaped the landscape of modern popular music during the mid-2000s. He topped the charts with his landmark album Epiphany and collected two Grammy Awards for his high-profile collaborations with Kanye West and Jamie Foxx.
He is also an avid gaming streamer.
Little-known fact:
He won the inaugural season of the reality competition show The Masked Singer while performing inside a giant colorful monster costume.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#4 Actress and Model Monica Bellucci, 62
Exuding timeless elegance on screen, Italian actress Monica Bellucci rose to prominence through her magnetic performances. She earned international acclaim in films like Malèna and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice while also representing elite luxury brands as a global fashion model.
She speaks three languages fluently.
Little-known fact:
She initially pursued a law degree at the University of Perugia before her modeling career took off.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#5 Actress Fran Drescher, 69
Renowned for her bold style and infectious laugh, American actress Fran Drescher rose to prominence during the nineties. She co-created and starred in the hit comedy series The Nanny while also leading historic Hollywood labor negotiations as union president.
She also founded a major cancer advocacy organization.
Little-known fact:
She and her former husband originally attended cosmetology school together because all of their college acting classes were completely full.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#6 Actress Marion Cotillard, 51
Bringing unmatched emotional depth to her characters, French actress Marion Cotillard has captivated global audiences. She earned an Academy Award for her performance in La Vie en Rose and starred in Inception.
She also advocates for environmental conservation.
Little-known fact:
She has recorded and performed music under the pseudonym Simone, which was also the name of her maternal grandmother.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#7 Actress Lacey Chabert, 44
Bringing warmth to both television dramas and seasonal holiday films, American actress Lacey Chabert became a household name. She first gained widespread acclaim for her roles in Party of Five and Mean Girls before starring in dozens of popular Hallmark Channel productions.
She also performs extensive voiceover work.
Little-known fact:
She is an accomplished violinist and loves to prepare traditional Cajun dishes for her family.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#8 Singer Johnny Mathis, 91
Renowned for his exceptionally smooth tenor voice, American singer Johnny Mathis rose to stardom in the late fifties. He went on to sell millions of records, cementing his place in music history with romantic ballads and iconic Christmas albums.
He was also a skilled collegiate high jumper.
Little-known fact:
He almost skipped his first recording session in New York because he was invited to the trials for the US Olympic high jump team.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#9 Actor Tony Hale, 56
Recognized for his outstanding physical comedy, American actor and comedian Tony Hale rose to fame playing Buster Bluth in Arrested Development. He subsequently won two Primetime Emmy Awards for his acclaimed role in Veep while also voicing the character Forky in the hit movie Toy Story 4.
He also authored a popular children’s book.
Little-known fact:
He once helped co-found a creative community called the Haven to support and connect struggling young artists in New York City.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#10 Singer and Guitarist Trey Anastasio, 62
Blending intricate composition with endless improvisation, American guitarist Trey Anastasio co-founded the legendary jam band Phish in the early eighties. He has released numerous solo albums and composed orchestral works, while also writing music for Broadway.
The songwriter was born in Texas.
Little-known fact:
He was once suspended from college after a prank involving sending a specimen hand and a goat’s heart to the science department.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
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