Celebrity Birthdays Today, September 29, 2026

Happy birthday to Halsey, Zachary Levi, and Chrissy Metz! September 29 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 Singer Halsey, 32
Crafting dark, emotionally raw electropop, American singer-songwriter Halsey achieved global stardom with her platinum debut album Badlands. She also earned several Grammy nominations and launched the highly successful cosmetics brand about-face.
She plays the violin and cello.
Little-known fact:
Her stage name is an anagram of her real first name, Ashley, and a reference to a Brooklyn subway station.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#2 Actor and Singer Zachary Levi, 46
Bringing a bright energy to both screen and stage, American actor and singer Zachary Levi first captured hearts as a lovable tech specialist. He achieved global recognition by portraying the titular superhero in Shazam and voicing the charming Flynn Rider in Tangled.
Offscreen, he advocates for youth mental health.
Little-known fact:
He originally had to turn down playing Fandral in Thor due to scheduling conflicts before later joining the franchise for its sequels.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#3 Actress Chrissy Metz, 46
Celebrated for her raw emotional vulnerability, American actress and singer Chrissy Metz brought a rare authenticity to her role on This Is Us. She earned multiple award nominations for playing Kate Pearson, while also performing with her band, Chrissy and the Vapors.
Offscreen, she co-authors bestselling children’s books.
Little-known fact:
Before finding success as an actress, Chrissy Metz worked for years as an assistant to her own talent agent.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#4 Actor Ian Mcshane, 84
Beloved for his menacing growl and magnetic screen presence, British actor Ian McShane has carved out a legendary career portraying unforgettable antiheroes. He achieved critical acclaim for his Golden Globe-winning role in Deadwood and later charmed global audiences as Winston in the John Wick movies.
He also voiced the legendary villain Tai Lung.
Little-known fact:
To land his first movie role, he chose to drop out of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#5 Comedian and Actor Andrew Dice Clay, 69
Reinventing stand-up comedy with an outrageous leather-clad persona, American comedian and actor Andrew Dice Clay became a household name in the late 1980s. He went on to sell out Madison Square Garden for two consecutive nights and later starred in the critically acclaimed film A Star Is Born.
He also hosts a popular weekly podcast.
Little-known fact:
To maintain his iconic hand posture after quitting smoking, he frequently held an unlit cigarette during his live stand-up comedy sets.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#6 Actress Sasha Lane, 31
Plucked from obscurity on a Florida beach, American actress Sasha Lane brought raw authenticity to the independent film scene. She gained widespread acclaim in American Honey before landing prominent television roles in Loki and Conversations with Friends.
She is also a passionate amateur poet.
Little-known fact:
She starred alongside her brother Sergio in a high-profile Calvin Klein global pride campaign.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#7 Actress Kelly Mccreary, 45
Lauded for her intellectual depth and emotional precision, American actress Kelly McCreary captivated millions during her multi-season run on Grey’s Anatomy. She also starred in the Broadway musical Passing Strange and actively champions civil rights as a board member of the Equal Justice Society.
She is also an avid yoga practitioner.
Little-known fact:
Disheartened by early career struggles, she temporarily quit acting to live in Spain and work on a farm.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#8 Musician Les Claypool, 63
Pioneering the alternative metal genre, American bassist Les Claypool became a legendary figure with his percussive slap technique. His work fronting Primus and spearheading diverse experimental side projects earned him widespread critical acclaim.
Offstage, he operates a boutique winery in California.
Little-known fact:
He originally suggested jamming on Isley Brothers songs during his 1986 audition for Metallica.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#9 Comedian and Actor Russell Peters, 56
Known for his energetic stage presence and interactive style, Canadian comedian Russell Peters broke barriers as a pioneer of global multicultural stand up. He achieved massive success with his record breaking arena tours and became the first comedian with a Netflix stand up special.
He also produces award winning documentaries.
Little-known fact:
He spent nine years training in boxing as a youth to build confidence and overcome neighborhood bullies.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#10 Actress Erika Eleniak, 57
Thriving on the sunny beaches of southern California, American actress and model Erika Eleniak rose to global fame during the formative seasons of the drama Baywatch. She later transitioned to film, starring in Under Siege and The Beverly Hillbillies.
She now teaches acting.
Little-known fact:
She is a certified wedding planner and an ordained minister who has studied world religions since childhood.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
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