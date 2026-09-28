Celebrity Birthdays Today, September 25, 2026

Happy birthday to Will Smith, Donald Glover (also known as Childish Gambino), and Michael Douglas! September 28 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 Actor and Rapper Will Smith, 58
Bringing boundless energy to music and film, charismatic American actor and rapper Will Smith first captured global attention as a hip-hop artist. He quickly transitioned into a box-office giant with Men in Black before winning an Academy Award for King Richard.
He also excels as a prominent digital creator.
Little-known fact:
He turned down the iconic role of Neo in The Matrix to star in the action comedy Wild Wild West.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#2 Actor and Rapper Donald Glover (also Known as Childish Gambino), 43
Recognized for his surreal humor and genre-bending musical projects, American actor and musician Donald Glover (also known as Childish Gambino) has forged a unique path in the entertainment world. He created the acclaimed comedy series Atlanta while earning multiple Grammy Awards for his provocative hip-hop albums.
Offscreen, he leads a creative production studio.
Little-known fact:
He generated his musical stage name, Childish Gambino, using an online Wu-Tang Clan name generator.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#3 Actor Michael Douglas, 82
Acclaimed for his intense and charismatic performances, American actor and producer Michael Douglas has defined Hollywood masculinity for decades. Beyond his Oscar-winning role in Wall Street, he produced the legendary film One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest and champions global nuclear disarmament.
The actor also serves as a United Nations Messenger of Peace.
Little-known fact:
While working at a gas station in his youth, he proudly earned a Mobil Man of the Month award.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#4 Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones, 57
Commanding both stage and screen with captivating elegance, Welsh actress Catherine Zeta-Jones rose to prominence through her magnetic and versatile performances. She collected an Academy Award for her performance in the musical Chicago, won a Tony on Broadway, and later launched her own successful lifestyle brand.
She is a champion tap dancer.
Little-known fact:
Her parents once won a major bingo jackpot, which directly funded her childhood tap-dancing and ballet classes.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#5 Actor Mark Hamill, 75
Catapulted to fame as a young jedi knight, American actor Mark Hamill captured the hearts of audiences globally. He later redefined his career through prolific voice work, most notably voicing the Joker in Batman: The Animated Series.
He is also a passionate comic book collector.
Little-known fact:
He was once fired from a fast-food drive-thru for taking customer orders in funny character voices.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#6 Singer and Songwriter Rosalía, 34
Fusing centuries-old flamenco with modern electronic pop, Spanish singer and songwriter Rosalía captured international acclaim with her experimental sound. Her conceptual sophomore album El Mal Querer won a Latin Grammy while her third record Motomami further cemented her status as a global pioneer.
Offstage, she supports various fashion initiatives.
Little-known fact:
She was the only student accepted into her university’s competitive flamenco program the year she enrolled.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#7 Actor Bella Ramsey, 23
Earning early acclaim for a fierce screen presence, British actor Bella Ramsey captivated audiences in blockbuster fantasy dramas. They secured major Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for their portrayal of Ellie in the post-apocalyptic hit series The Last of Us.
They are also an accomplished acoustic guitarist.
Little-known fact:
They completed their high school education online through King’s InterHigh to balance their studies with a demanding filming schedule.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#8 Singer and Songwriter Teddy Swims, 34
Known for his raw, genre-blending style, American singer and songwriter Teddy Swims captivated the music world with his incredibly soulful vocals. He achieved massive success with the multi-platinum single “Lose Control” and his acclaimed debut album, I’ve Tried Everything but Therapy (Part 1).
He originally built his fanbase through viral YouTube covers.
Little-known fact:
His unique stage name is an acronym for “Someone Who Isn’t Me Sometimes,” representing different sides of his performing persona.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#9 Actor and Comedian Zach Woods, 42
Renowned for his masterfully awkward deadpan comedy, American actor Zach Woods became a household name on the television landscape. He delivered memorable performances as Gabe Lewis in The Office and Jared Dunn in Silicon Valley while also teaching improvisation classes.
He later co-created the stop-motion show In the Know.
Little-known fact:
He practiced the trumpet daily to become a jazz musician until getting braces forced him to pivot toward improv comedy.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#10 Actress Leah Jeffries, 17
Rising to prominence with her fierce determination, American actress Leah Jeffries captivated audiences as Annabeth Chase in Percy Jackson and the Olympians. She previously made her television debut in Empire and recently earned a Children’s and Family Emmy Award nomination.
She enjoys roller coasters in her spare time.
Little-known fact:
She started her career as a child model, posing for the children’s line of Carol’s Daughter beauty products.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
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