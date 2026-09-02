Celebrity Birthdays Today, September 2, 2026

Happy birthday to Keanu Reeves, Salma Hayek, and Katt Williams! September 2 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 Canadian Actor, Singer, and Producer Keanu Reeves, 62
Known for his compelling performances, Keanu Reeves is a Canadian actor celebrated for his impact on action and science fiction cinema. He has anchored blockbuster franchises and earned widespread acclaim for his versatility.
Keanu Reeves is also a passionate motorcyclist and co-founder of ARCH Motorcycle.
Little-known fact:
During his high school years, Keanu Reeves was a successful ice hockey goalkeeper nicknamed “The Wall.”
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#2 Mexican-American Actress, Director, and Producer Salma Hayek, 60
With a career spanning dynamic roles, Mexican American actress Salma Hayek has captivated audiences globally, earning an Academy Award nomination for her iconic portrayal of Frida Kahlo. She also helms a successful production company and remains a prominent figure in Hollywood.
Little-known fact:
Her childhood dream was to become an Olympic gymnast.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#3 American Comedian and Actor Katt Williams, 55
Known for his electrifying stand-up and insightful social commentary, Katt Williams is an American comedian and actor. His specials have garnered critical acclaim, and he has appeared in numerous films and television series, including an Emmy-winning role.
Williams has maintained a dynamic presence in entertainment. He received an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree from Miles College in 2025.
Little-known fact:
Katt Williams reportedly turned down a full scholarship to the National Science Academy at age 12 to pursue his passion for comedy.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#4 American Actor and Producer Mark Harmon, 75
An American actor and former football player, Mark Harmon cultivated a lasting screen presence through disciplined performances. He rose to fame playing Dr. Robert Caldwell on St. Elsewhere before his iconic role as Leroy Jethro Gibbs on NCIS. Harmon also received the National Football Foundation Award for All-Round Excellence during his college football career.
Little-known fact:
In 1996, Mark Harmon used a sledgehammer to rescue two teenagers from a burning vehicle outside his home.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#5 Mexican Actor, Director, Producer, and Screenwriter Eugenio Derbez, 65
A driving force in cross-cultural comedy, Mexican actor, comedian, and director Eugenio Derbez has captivated audiences worldwide with his unique blend of humor and heartwarming storytelling.
He is widely recognized for creating popular television series like La familia P. Luche and for directing the record-breaking film Instructions Not Included. Derbez also lent his voice to many animated characters in Spanish dubs.
Little-known fact:
Before finding major fame, Eugenio Derbez began his acting career as a soap-opera extra at just 12 years old.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#6 American Actor Austin Abrams, 30
Grounded performances and an instinctive screen presence have defined American actor Austin Abrams, recognized for his nuanced character work. He captivated audiences in the series Euphoria and delivered a compelling lead performance in Chemical Hearts. Off-screen, he values privacy and has no public social media.
Little-known fact:
Few realize he was an athlete for eight years, having grown up riding horses before pursuing acting.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#7 English Actor Nicholas Pinnock, 53
An intense and versatile British actor, Nicholas Pinnock earned critical acclaim for his compelling performances across television and film. He anchored the legal drama For Life as Aaron Wallace and appeared in Marcella, known for psychological depth.
Pinnock is also a dedicated mental health advocate.
Little-known fact:
Before committing to acting, Nicholas Pinnock spent several years performing with Lea Anderson’s Contemporary Dance Company, the Featherstonehaughs.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#8 American R&B and Soul Singer-Songwriter and Actress Syleena Johnson, 50
An American R&B and soul singer-songwriter, Syleena Johnson gained widespread recognition for her powerful vocals. She is best known for her memorable feature on Kanye West’s hit single “All Falls Down” and her popular “Chapter” series of albums.
Little-known fact:
Syleena Johnson graduated from Drake University with a bachelor’s degree in nutrition science in 2015, twenty-one years after she first enrolled in college.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#9 American Musician Spencer Smith, 39
Known for his dynamic drumming, American musician and talent agent Spencer Smith co-founded the influential rock band Panic! at the Disco. His rhythmic contributions were central to albums like A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out and Pretty. Odd. He also made a surprise appearance at the When We Were Young festival in 2025.
Little-known fact:
Spencer Smith and former bandmate Ryan Ross began their musical journey by covering Blink-182 songs.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#10 Canadian Businessman, Philanthropist, and Poker Player, Founded Cirque Du Soleil Guy Laliberté, 67
Recognized for his daring entrepreneurial spirit, Canadian businessman Guy Laliberté transformed the world of entertainment. He co-founded Cirque du Soleil, built it into a global spectacle, and later became the first Canadian private space explorer. Laliberté also established the One Drop Foundation, promoting global water access.
Little-known fact:
He once busked in Europe, earning money by playing the accordion, fire-eating, and stilt-walking.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
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