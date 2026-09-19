Celebrity Birthdays Today, September 19, 2026

Happy birthday to Rachel Sennott, Palmer Luckey, and Renee Paquette! September 19 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 American Actress Rachel Sennott, 31
An American actress, comedian, and screenwriter, Rachel Anne Sennott has redefined modern comedic performance with her unique blend of sharp wit and raw vulnerability. She rose to prominence with her breakout role in the 2020 film Shiva Baby. Sennott has since showcased her talents by co-writing and starring in the acclaimed 2023 comedy Bottoms, cementing her status as a versatile artist.
Little-known fact:
Rachel Sennott’s distinctive social media handle, @treaclychild, originated from her family playfully calling her a “sticky child” during her youth.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#2 American Entrepreneur Palmer Luckey, 34
An American entrepreneur and inventor, Palmer Luckey is renowned for his groundbreaking work in virtual reality. He is best known for founding Oculus VR and designing the Oculus Rift headset, which revitalized the VR industry. Luckey later cofounded Anduril Industries, a defense technology company focused on autonomous systems.
Little-known fact:
Before his success with Oculus, Palmer Luckey amassed the world’s largest private collection of unique head-mounted displays.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#3 Canadian-American Television Personality Renee Paquette, 41
A versatile Canadian-American television personality, Renee Paquette rose to prominence as WWE’s first full-time female commentator. She gained further recognition hosting her popular podcast, The Sessions with Renee Paquette, and authoring a bestselling cookbook.
Little-known fact:
Before her broadcasting career, Renee Paquette trained in improv comedy and initially pursued acting in Los Angeles.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#4 Japanese Video Game Designer and Executive Hidetaka Miyazaki, 52
A Japanese video game director and designer, Hidetaka Miyazaki, transformed the industry with his notoriously challenging yet rewarding action RPGs. He is celebrated for creating the iconic Dark Souls series, alongside hits like Bloodborne, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and Elden Ring. His unique storytelling through environmental cues has inspired a whole genre.
Little-known fact:
His parents restricted him from playing video games until he reached university age.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#5 Canadian Singer-Songwriter, Guitarist, and Producer Daniel Lanois, 75
Celebrated for his distinctive production style, Canadian record producer and musician Daniel Lanois became instrumental in defining the sound of major artists like U2 and Peter Gabriel. He also developed a notable solo career as a recording artist. His work on U2’s The Joshua Tree earned him a Grammy Award.
Little-known fact:
Daniel Lanois began his extensive production career at age seventeen by converting his mother’s basement into a recording studio.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#6 American Lawyer Barry Scheck, 77
A prominent American attorney and legal scholar, Barry Scheck is widely recognized for his groundbreaking work in using DNA evidence to challenge wrongful convictions. He co-founded the Innocence Project, which has exonerated hundreds of individuals, profoundly impacting the criminal justice system. Scheck also served on O.J. Simpson’s defense team during his infamous trial, bringing forensic science into the public eye.
Little-known fact:
Before joining the Cardozo faculty, Barry Scheck served as a public defender in the South Bronx during a period of high crime.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#7 American Director and Screenwriter Marcus Dunstan, 51
A prominent American screenwriter and director, Marcus Dunstan is widely recognized for his intense contributions to the horror genre. His work includes co-writing the Saw franchise films and directing The Collector and The Collection, showcasing his distinct vision. He also won Project Greenlight with his early screenplay, Feast.
Little-known fact:
During his college years at the University of Iowa, Marcus Dunstan once held the record for spilling the most fake blood in a student film.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#8 Dutch Saxophonist Candy Dulfer, 57
An energetic Dutch saxophonist, Candy Dulfer commands the stage with her distinctive jazz and funk sound. She first gained international acclaim for her Grammy-nominated debut album, Saxuality, and for performing alongside music icons like Prince.
Little-known fact:
Mostly a self-taught musician, Candy Dulfer had only a few months of formal music lessons.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#9 English Singer-Songwriter and Guitarist Jarvis Cocker, 63
English singer-songwriter Jarvis Branson Cocker, known for his unique observational lyrics and distinctive stage presence, rose to prominence as the frontman of the Britpop band Pulp. He captivated audiences by chronicling British life with wit and social commentary. Cocker achieved widespread acclaim with Pulp’s iconic album Different Class, securing the Mercury Music Prize, and has since continued to engage with fans through solo projects and his BBC Radio 6 Music show.
Little-known fact:
During his early career, Jarvis Cocker once broke his leg trying to impress a girl with a Spider-Man impression.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#10 English Fashion Designer Zandra Rhodes, 86
Renowned for her bold prints and signature pink hair, Zandra Lindsey Rhodes is a British fashion designer who redefined 1970s style. She pioneered punk fashion and dressed icons from Princess Diana to Freddie Mercury, leaving an indelible mark on global fashion. Rhodes also established the Fashion and Textile Museum in London, a cornerstone for design education.
Little-known fact:
Before adopting her signature pink, Zandra Rhodes originally wanted green hair but settled on pink because it was the easiest color to maintain.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
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