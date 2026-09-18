Celebrity Birthdays Today, September 18, 2026

Happy birthday to Jada Pinkett Smith, Jason Sudeikis, and James Marsden! September 18 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 Actress Jada Pinkett Smith, 55
Known for her dynamic presence, Jada Pinkett Smith is an American actress, talk show host, and businesswoman. Her career spans impactful film roles and co-hosting the critically acclaimed Red Table Talk, as well as fronting the metal band Wicked Wisdom.
Little-known fact:
Few realize that Jada Pinkett Smith attended performing arts high school with rapper Tupac Shakur, forging a close friendship.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#2 Actor and Comedian Jason Sudeikis, 51
An American actor, comedian, and writer, Jason Sudeikis is best known for his charismatic performances and sharp comedic timing. He garnered widespread recognition for his work on Saturday Night Live and later for co-creating and starring in the critically acclaimed Apple TV series Ted Lasso. His role as the optimistic football coach has earned him numerous accolades, including multiple Emmy and Golden Globe Awards.
Little-known fact:
Jason Sudeikis was born with congenital anosmia, a condition that means he cannot smell.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#3 Actor James Marsden, 53
American actor James Marsden is widely recognized for bringing nuanced depth to diverse characters. He consistently shifts between dramatic and comedic roles with impressive ease. His career includes the X-Men film series, memorable turns in Enchanted and Hairspray, and acclaimed performances in television hits like Westworld and Jury Duty.
Marsden also notably performs his own singing in musical projects.
Little-known fact:
James Paul Marsden initially pursued broadcast journalism at Oklahoma State University before moving to Los Angeles for acting.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#4 Actor and Comedian Billy Eichner, 48
American comedian and actor Billy Eichner captivated audiences with his distinctive, high-energy interviews on “Billy on the Street.” He gained further acclaim for his roles in Parks and Recreation and as a voice actor in Disney’s The Lion King.
Little-known fact:
He was a bartender at The Lion King on Broadway before voicing Timon in the movie remake.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#5 Rapper and Television Host Xzibit, 52
American rapper and actor Xzibit commands attention with his powerful West Coast style and versatile career. He earned platinum success with his album Restless and gained widespread fame hosting MTV’s Pimp My Ride, showcasing his dynamic presence across media.
Beyond entertainment, he is recognized for his entrepreneurial ventures.
Little-known fact:
Xzibit began writing song lyrics at ten years old to cope with the loss of his mother.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#6 Actor and Model Patrick Schwarzenegger, 33
An American actor and entrepreneur, Patrick Schwarzenegger consistently delivers versatile performances across film and television. He is recognized for his roles in the popular Gen V and The White Lotus series, as well as his modeling work.
Little-known fact:
At age 15, Patrick Schwarzenegger convinced his parents to loan him money to invest in the rapidly expanding Blaze Pizza chain.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#7 Actress and Television Host Aisha Tyler, 56
Known for her sharp wit and versatile performances, American actress and director Aisha Tyler has built a dynamic career across television and film. She is celebrated for her voice work in the animated series Archer and her hosting role on Whose Line Is It Anyway?. Tyler also co-hosted The Talk, earning a Daytime Emmy Award.
Little-known fact:
Before launching her comedy career, Aisha Tyler spent a year living in Ethiopia as a child.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#8 Actress and Singer Holly Robinson Peete, 62
An American actress and activist, Holly Robinson Peete gained widespread recognition for her role as Judy Hoffs on the Fox police drama 21 Jump Street. Peete later captivated audiences as Vanessa Russell in the ABC sitcom Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper. Beyond her acting, she is also a dedicated author and philanthropist.
Little-known fact:
Holly Robinson Peete studied in Paris for a year at the Sorbonne and is fluent in French.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#9 Actor Jackson Robert Scott, 18
Rising to prominence in the horror genre, American actor Jackson Robert Scott is celebrated for his compelling performances on screen. He is best known for portraying Georgie Denbrough in the film It and for his leading role in the Netflix series Locke & Key.
Little-known fact:
Jackson Robert Scott learned to speak Mandarin Chinese as part of a Mandarin Immersion Program at his school.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#10 Neurosurgeon and Politician Ben Carson, 75
Renowned for his trailblazing work, American neurosurgeon Ben Carson gained international acclaim for his groundbreaking surgical innovations and humanitarian efforts. His career highlights include leading the first successful separation of conjoined twins and later serving as the US Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. Carson also co-founded the Carson Scholars Fund, fostering academic excellence and community service.
Little-known fact:
Benjamin Carson received a full scholarship to Yale University after his team won the national College Bowl quiz show.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
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