Celebrity Birthdays Today, September 16, 2026

Happy birthday to Amy Poehler, Marc Anthony, and Nick Jonas! September 16 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 Actress and Comedian Amy Poehler, 55
An American actress and comedian known for her sharp wit and infectious energy, Amy Poehler brightened screens with her unforgettable roles. She is best known for her years on Saturday Night Live and her starring role in the acclaimed series Parks and Recreation. Her influence extends to writing and producing, shaping modern comedy.
Little-known fact:
Before launching her illustrious comedy career, Amy Poehler studied at Chicago’s ImprovOlympic and Second City.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#2 Singer and Actor Marc Anthony, 58
Renowned for his passionate vocals, American singer and actor Marc Anthony emerged from the New York City music scene to become the top-selling salsa artist of all time. His dynamic performances and genre-blending sound have garnered him multiple Grammy and Latin Grammy Awards, solidifying his global influence.
Anthony’s career extends beyond music, with notable acting roles in films like “El Cantante” and entrepreneurial ventures. He also co-founded the Maestro Cares Foundation, dedicated to aiding children in Latin America and the US.
Little-known fact:
Marc Anthony overcame a stutter in his youth, with singing becoming a significant way to manage it.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#3 Singer Nick Jonas, 34
An American singer, songwriter, and actor, Nick Jonas rose to fame as a member of the popular Jonas Brothers band. He is widely recognized for his successful solo music career and roles in the Jumanji film franchise. Jonas continues to explore new entertainment ventures and promote diabetes awareness.
Little-known fact:
Nick Jonas was discovered at the age of six while singing in a barber shop, which led to his early Broadway career.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#4 Actress and Comedian Molly Shannon, 62
American actress and comedian Molly Shannon is celebrated for her fearless and often physically over-the-top comedic performances. She gained iconic status during her six seasons on Saturday Night Live, creating memorable characters like Mary Katherine Gallagher. Shannon has since cultivated a diverse career in film and television, with acclaimed roles in both comedy and drama.
Little-known fact:
Few realize Molly Shannon survived a tragic car crash at age four that took the lives of her mother, younger sister, and cousin.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#5 Magician David Copperfield, 70
An American stage magician, David Copperfield, transformed the art of illusion with grand spectacles and captivating storytelling. His career, spanning decades, includes making the Statue of Liberty vanish and walking through the Great Wall of China. He also established Project Magic, a therapeutic program for patients.
Little-known fact:
At sixteen, David Copperfield was an adjunct professor at New York University, teaching a course on “the Art of Magic.”
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#6 Record Producer and Songwriter Metro Boomin, 33
An American record producer and DJ, Metro Boomin has redefined the sound of modern hip-hop with his distinctive dark and cinematic beats. His extensive collaborations with major artists like Future, Travis Scott, and 21 Savage have yielded numerous chart-topping hits and critically acclaimed albums. He also served as the executive producer for the soundtrack to “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”.
Little-known fact:
Before becoming a renowned producer, Leland Tyler Wayne initially aspired to be a rapper and started making beats to create his own instrumentals.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#7 Actress Fan Bingbing, 45
Recognized globally as a style icon, Chinese actress Fan Bingbing has captivated audiences with her stunning presence and versatile performances across film and television. She gained international acclaim for her role as Blink in X-Men: Days of Future Past and for establishing her own successful production studio.
She also topped Forbes China Celebrity 100 often.
Little-known fact:
Fan Bingbing’s given name, “Bing,” meaning “ice,” was chosen by her grandmother to honor the family’s ties to the sea.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#8 Actress Alexis Bledel, 45
Hailing from Houston, Texas, American actress and model Alexis Bledel rose to prominence as Rory Gilmore in the beloved series Gilmore Girls. She is known for her thoughtful portrayals, captivating audiences with nuanced performances across television and film. Bledel also earned an Emmy Award for her compelling work in The Handmaid’s Tale.
Little-known fact:
Her coffee mug on Gilmore Girls was often filled with soda because she dislikes coffee.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#9 Actress and Singer Kyla Pratt, 40
American actress Kyla Pratt built a durable career across film and television, captivating audiences from a young age. She is widely recognized for her memorable voice work as Penny Proud and her starring roles in family films.
Little-known fact:
She was formerly a part of VH1’s Black Ink Crew: Compton, showcasing a different facet of her career.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#10 Historian and Journalist Henry Louis Gates Jr., 76
An influential American literary critic and historian, Henry Louis Gates Jr., has redefined the landscape of African American studies. He is widely known for his Emmy-nominated PBS series Finding Your Roots, exploring ancestral histories.
Gates also holds the Alphonse Fletcher University Professorship at Harvard and authored the American Book Award-winning The Signifying Monkey.
Little-known fact:
In 2010, Henry Louis Gates Jr. became the first African American to have his genome fully sequenced.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
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