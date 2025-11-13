Woman Sets Out To Grill Some Tasty Burgers On Charcoal, Fails Hilariously

Ever since Homo erectus learned how to control fire some 400,000 years ago, man has taken a curious pride in getting a good blaze going. Even today, there is a primitive belief that any cooking done outside the confines of a building falls firmly within the realm of ‘manly duties;’ the curious observer can often see them gathered around the pit, arguing, cajoling and giving tips on the best way to ignite a flame.

Because sometimes it’s actually not so easy, especially if you’re looking to grill over some hot coals. Getting those things going takes a little time and practice, as this woman discovered recently when trying it out for the first time. “I got this,” she announced confidently, setting out to cook up some juicy burgers on a portable grill.

Sadly it all goes downhill from there, as she documents a catalog of fails over an increasingly tragic, but hilarious Snapchat story. Perhaps a little bit of that ‘fire starter’s pride’ is justified after all! Scroll down below to check it out for yourself, and let us know what you think in the comments!

Here’s what people had to say about the hilarious episode

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
