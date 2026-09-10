Celebrity Birthdays Today, September 10, 2026

Happy birthday to Colin Firth, Ryan Phillippe, and Guy Ritchie! September 10 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 Actor Colin Firth, 66
Respected for his versatile acting, British actor and producer Colin Firth has garnered international acclaim for his performances across diverse genres. He is best known for his Academy Award-winning role in The King’s Speech and his iconic portrayal of Mr. Darcy.
Little-known fact:
Colin Firth discovered he was quite skilled at archery in school and still finds shooting a bow and arrow at his home in Italy relaxing.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#2 Actor Ryan Phillippe, 52
An American actor recognized for his compelling performances, Ryan Phillippe first gained prominence in the late 1990s. His breakout roles in films like I Know What You Did Last Summer and Cruel Intentions captivated a generation.
Beyond these early successes, he has anchored acclaimed dramas such as Crash and the television series Shooter, demonstrating enduring range and intensity on screen.
Little-known fact:
Matthew Ryan Phillippe earned a black belt in Taekwondo during his youth.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#3 Director Guy Ritchie, 58
Renowned for his distinctive cinematic vision, British film director Guy Ritchie consistently delivers high-energy storytelling. He rose to international prominence with his iconic crime films and later achieved massive box office success with major studio productions. His innovative approach to filmmaking leaves a lasting impact on audiences.
Little-known fact:
He earned a brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#4 Director Chris Columbus, 68
An American director, producer, and screenwriter, Chris Columbus is celebrated for crafting beloved family entertainment. He first gained prominence for writing the screenplay for the classic 1984 film Gremlins.
His directorial career took off with hits like Home Alone and Mrs. Doubtfire, and he later helmed the first two Harry Potter movies, solidifying his status as a master of captivating storytelling.
Little-known fact:
While studying film at New York University, Chris Columbus secretly worked on his screenplay for Gremlins during shifts at a factory job.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#5 Singer and Guitarist Joe Perry, 76
Renowned for his iconic guitar riffs, American musician and songwriter Joseph Anthony Pereira co-founded the legendary rock band Aerosmith. He shaped their signature sound through albums like Toys in the Attic and Rocks, later being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Perry also fronts The Joe Perry Project.
Little-known fact:
Few realize that as a child, he passionately dreamed of becoming a marine biologist, taking inspiration from Jacques Cousteau.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#6 Singer and Guitarist José Feliciano, 81
Renowned for his captivating acoustic guitar and soulful voice, Puerto Rican musician José Montserrate Feliciano García quickly garnered international fame. His unique blend of Latin, jazz, and pop styles redefined contemporary music, making him a celebrated figure across diverse genres. José Feliciano secured two Grammy Awards in 1968 for his breakout cover of The Doors’ “Light My Fire” and penned the perennial holiday hit “Feliz Navidad.” He also notably performed the theme song for the television series Queen of Swords.
Little-known fact:
José Feliciano composed a unique song called “No Dogs Allowed,” which tells the story of his first trip to London where his guide dog was denied entry.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#7 Comedian and Actor Matt Rife, 31
An American comedian and actor, Matthew Steven Rife rose to widespread fame through viral social media clips of his stand-up performances. He is known for his sharp crowd work and popular Netflix special Natural Selection. Rife also notably appeared as a cast member on the improv comedy series Wild ‘n Out.
Little-known fact:
Matt Rife is also a paranormal investigator, featuring on the YouTube channel “Overnight,” where he explores unexplained phenomena.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#8 Youtuber and Singer Jschlatt, 27
An American YouTuber and streamer, jschlatt rose to prominence with his viral 2018 video “Elon r u OK.” Johnathan Schlatt is best known for his diverse online content, including gaming, commentary, and his popular podcast endeavors. He has also ventured into entrepreneurship with gaming-related companies.
Little-known fact:
Johnathan Schlatt voiced the character Kaboodle in the 2026 animated series Gameoverse.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#9 Ballerina and Author Misty Copeland, 44
Inspiring generations with her grace and resilience, American ballet dancer Misty Copeland rose to global prominence. She is celebrated for breaking barriers as the first African American woman to become a principal dancer with the prestigious American Ballet Theatre. Copeland also champions diversity in dance through her foundation and bestselling books.
Little-known fact:
She did not begin formal ballet training until she was thirteen years old, an unusually late start for a professional ballerina.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#10 Journalist and Author Bill O’reilly, 77
An American conservative commentator and journalist, Bill O’Reilly is renowned for his influential tenure as host of The O’Reilly Factor on Fox News. His sharp, no-spin style resonated with millions, defining a significant era in cable news. O’Reilly also penned the successful “Killing” book series, solidifying his status as a prominent author.
Little-known fact:
Before his extensive broadcasting career, Bill O’Reilly taught English and history at Monsignor Pace High School in Miami.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
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