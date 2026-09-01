Celebrity Birthdays Today, September 1, 2026

Happy birthday to Zendaya, Gloria Estefan, and Lily Tomlin! September 1 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 American Actress and Singer Zendaya, 30
Renowned for her dynamic presence, American actress and singer-songwriter Zendaya has captivated audiences worldwide with versatile performances. She is best known for her Emmy-winning role in Euphoria and her prominent part in the Spider-Man movie franchise.
Little-known fact:
Before her acting career took off, Zendaya worked as a child model for Macy’s and Old Navy.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#2 Cuban-American Singer-Songwriter and Actress Gloria Estefan, 69
Known for a trailblazing career fusing Latin rhythms with pop, Gloria Estefan is a Cuban American singer-songwriter and businesswoman. Estefan’s infectious music has earned her global acclaim and a reputation as a cultural icon, breaking barriers for Latin artists. She achieved massive success with Miami Sound Machine and has since garnered 7 Grammy Awards, cementing her influential legacy.
Little-known fact:
Before her music career, Gloria Estefan was approached by the CIA as a potential employee due to her multilingual skills.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#3 American Actress, Comedian, Screenwriter and Producer Lily Tomlin, 87
Known for her sharp wit, American actress and comedian Lily Tomlin emerged from stand-up clubs to become a multi-award-winning performer. She captivated audiences with iconic characters like Ernestine the telephone operator and later earned acclaim for films such as Nashville and the long-running series Grace and Frankie. Her career spans decades of groundbreaking work in television, film, and theater.
Little-known fact:
Lily Tomlin originally studied biology at Wayne State University before her theater electives sparked a passion for performance.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#4 Indian-American Actress and Author Padma Lakshmi, 56
Renowned for her culinary expertise and television presence, Padma Lakshmi is an Indian American television host and author who shaped food media. She is best known for hosting Bravo’s Top Chef for 19 seasons and creating Hulu’s Taste the Nation, earning multiple Emmy nominations and awards. Her career also spans modeling and best-selling authorship.
Little-known fact:
Before becoming a television personality, Padma Lakshmi briefly used the name ‘Angelique’ in high school, hoping to blend into American society.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#5 Swedish Film Composer Ludwig Göransson, 42
Swedish composer and record producer Ludwig Göransson has shaped the sonic landscapes of major Hollywood blockbusters and chart-topping songs. Recognized for his innovative blend of traditional instrumentation and modern production, he has redefined contemporary film scoring. Göransson’s work on Black Panther and with Childish Gambino earned him widespread acclaim.
Little-known fact:
Ludwig Göransson was named after the classical composer Ludwig van Beethoven.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#6 American Actor Boyd Holbrook, 45
Known for his rugged intensity, American actor Boyd Holbrook built a strong career through compelling performances in film and television. He rose to international prominence as DEA agent Steve Murphy in the Netflix series Narcos and as villain Donald Pierce in the movie Logan.
Holbrook also had a successful past as a fashion model and continues to explore his artistic side as a sculptor.
Little-known fact:
Boyd Holbrook was on the verge of quitting acting before landing his breakthrough role in Narcos.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#7 English-Canadian Actor Scott Speedman, 51
With a calm intensity, Scott Speedman, the British-Canadian actor, has captivated audiences across film and television. He is best known for his breakthrough role as Ben Covington in the series Felicity and for starring in the Underworld film franchise.
Little-known fact:
Before his acting career, Scott Speedman was a nationally ranked competitive swimmer, placing ninth in the 1992 Canadian Olympic trials before an injury forced him to stop.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#8 American Rapper-Songwriter and Model Chanel West Coast, 38
American television personality and rapper Chanel West Coast burst into public consciousness with her dynamic roles on MTV. She became a co-host on the long-running series Ridiculousness and was a popular fixture on Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory. Beyond reality television, she built a music career, releasing several albums and collaborating with notable artists.
Little-known fact:
She recorded her first song in Marvin Gaye’s historic studio booth at just 20 years old.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#9 American Singer-Songwriter, Guitarist and Producer Joe Trohman, 42
Known for his dynamic guitar work, Joseph Mark Trohman is an American musician and co-founder of the influential rock band Fall Out Boy. He helped shape the band’s signature sound, contributing to multi-platinum albums and hit singles. Trohman also extended his creative output by authoring the memoir None of This Rocks.
Little-known fact:
He once played the trombone in school before picking up the guitar.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#10 American Fashion Designer Rachel Zoe, 55
With an eye for effortless glamour, American fashion stylist and designer Rachel Zoe pioneered the “boho-chic” aesthetic that redefined celebrity red carpet looks. Beyond her transformative styling work, she launched a successful eponymous fashion collection and the influential online style destination The Zoe Report. Zoe also starred in her own popular reality television series, The Rachel Zoe Project.
Little-known fact:
She opted to use her middle name, Zoe, as her professional last name because her birth name, Rosenzweig, sounded “too Jewish.”
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
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