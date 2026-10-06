Addison Rae And 9 More Celebrity Birthdays Today (Oct 6)

Happy birthday to Addison Rae, Elisabeth Shue, and Brett Gelman! October 6 brings another round of star power, and we’re
marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 Social Media Personality and Singer Addison Rae, 26
Rising from competitive dance halls to global internet fame, American singer and actress Addison Rae captured mainstream attention with her infectious choreography. She starred in the movie He’s All That and entered the Billboard Hot 100 with her single “Diet Pepsi” before releasing her album, Addison.
She also co-hosted a popular weekly podcast.
Little-known fact:
She initially trained in sports broadcasting at Louisiana State University before her viral social media videos changed her career trajectory.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#2 Actress Elisabeth Shue, 63
Praised for her enduring charisma on screen, American actress Elisabeth Shue rose to stardom in the eighties. She earned an Oscar nomination for Leaving Las Vegas and starred in Back to the Future Part II.
She is also a skilled gymnast.
Little-known fact:
She played on a boys’ soccer team for three years during middle school because there were no girls’ programs available.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#3 Actor and Comedian Brett Gelman, 50
Known for his intense and eccentric energy, talented American actor and comedian Brett Gelman has carved out a unique space in modern television. He gained widespread acclaim playing Murray Bauman in Stranger Things and the insufferable Martin in Fleabag.
Outside of acting, he published his first short story collection.
Little-known fact:
He once appeared as a quirky magician in a season nine episode of the comedy series The Office.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#4 Actress Emily Mortimer, 55
Widely admired for her emotional range, British actress and screenwriter Emily Mortimer has navigated independent cinema and prestige television with remarkable ease. She earned critical praise for her work in the series The Newsroom, while also expanding her career behind the camera.
Off screen, she champions independent filmmakers.
Little-known fact:
She is fluent in Russian, having studied the language at Oxford University before embarking on her acting career.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#5 Actor and Screenwriter Jeremy Sisto, 52
Known for his deep baritone voice and intense dramatic presence, American actor Jeremy Sisto has built a versatile career across film and television. He first gained recognition in Clueless before starring in Six Feet Under and the long-running crime drama FBI.
He also voices characters in animated movies.
Little-known fact:
He famously screen tested for the role of Jack Dawson in Titanic opposite Kate Winslet before losing the part to Leonardo DiCaprio.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#6 Actor Ioan Gruffudd, 53
Commanding the screen with effortless classical training, Welsh actor Ioan Gruffudd rose to prominence in epic historical dramas. He captured global attention in the blockbuster movie Titanic and later starred in the acclaimed Hornblower television films.
He is also an accomplished classical oboist.
Little-known fact:
He was a highly talented youth oboist who spent several years playing in the South Glamorgan Youth Orchestra.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#7 Internet Personality Jazz Jennings, 26
Advocating for transgender youth from a very young age, American television personality Jazz Jennings became a national symbol of courage and representation. She shared her journey on her hit reality series, co-authored a popular children’s book, and co-founded a charitable foundation.
She graduated as high school valedictorian.
Little-known fact:
She attended Camp Aranu’tiq, which was the first sleepaway camp created specifically for transgender children.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#8 Singer-Songwriter and Guitarist Kevin Cronin, 75
Guiding one of the most successful bands of the arena rock era, American singer Kevin Cronin crafted a series of timeless power ballads. He wrote the number-one hit songs “Keep On Loving You” and “Can’t Fight This Feeling” while leading his legendary group through decades of global tours.
He still performs with his family today.
Little-known fact:
He taught guitar to more than 30 students at a local music shop while he was still a high school student.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#9 Actress Amy Jo Johnson, 56
Catapulting to fame as a nineties television icon, American Canadian actress and filmmaker Amy Jo Johnson charmed audiences with her warmth and physical agility. She later transitioned from starring on Felicity to directing acclaimed independent feature films.
She also releases original folk music.
Little-known fact:
She was a competitive gymnast for over a decade before an elbow injury forced her to retire from the sport.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#10 Actress and Singer Britt Ekland, 84
Earning international acclaim for her striking screen presence, Swedish actress Britt Ekland became a global style icon. She starred in the horror movie The Wicker Man and played the famous Bond girl Mary Goodnight in The Man with the Golden Gun.
Outside acting, she authored a best-selling autobiography.
Little-known fact:
She speaks fluent English, French, and German in addition to her native Swedish.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
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