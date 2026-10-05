Kate Winslet And 9 More Celebrity Birthdays Today (Oct 5)

Happy birthday to Kate Winslet, Jesse Eisenberg, and Neil deGrasse Tyson! October 5 brings another round of star power, and we’re
marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 Actress Kate Winslet, 51
Acclaimed for her emotional range on screen, British actress Kate Winslet rose to fame in the historic blockbuster Titanic. She later won an Academy Award for The Reader and earned critical acclaim for television dramas like Mare of Easttown.
She actively supports various environmental charities.
Little-known fact:
Her first professional acting role was dancing with the Honey Monster in a UK commercial for Sugar Puffs cereal.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#2 Actor Jesse Eisenberg, 43
Bringing a unique, high-energy vulnerability to his roles, American actor and filmmaker Jesse Eisenberg became a major voice of his generation. He earned an Academy Award nomination for portraying Mark Zuckerberg in The Social Network before directing and writing the critically acclaimed movie A Real Pain.
Off-screen, he supports several domestic violence shelters.
Little-known fact:
He is a living organ donor who donated one of his kidneys to a complete stranger.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#3 Astrophysicist and Author Neil Degrasse Tyson, 68
Bringing the wonders of the cosmos to television screens, American astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson inspires audiences with his enthusiasm for science. Tyson has directed the Hayden Planetarium for decades and hosted Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey to critical acclaim.
He frequently writes best-selling books about space.
Little-known fact:
During his graduate studies, he won a gold medal in a national Latin ballroom dance competition.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#4 Singer and Songwriter Brian Johnson, 79
Bringing unmatched vocal power to the stage, British singer Brian Johnson helped propel the rock group AC/DC to international superstardom. He co-wrote the legendary Back in Black album and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, while also pursuing his passion for vintage car racing.
He released a bestselling memoir in 2022.
Little-known fact:
On the same day he auditioned for AC/DC, he recorded a voiceover for a Hoover vacuum commercial to help pay his bills.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#5 Actor Guy Pearce, 59
Renowned for his intense screen presence, British Australian actor Guy Pearce first captivated audiences on the soap opera Neighbours. He later gained international fame in LA Confidential and Christopher Nolan’s Memento, while also winning a Primetime Emmy Award for Mildred Pierce.
He is also an accomplished musician.
Little-known fact:
At age sixteen, he was crowned Junior Mr. Victoria in a competitive amateur bodybuilding contest.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#6 Actor Jacob Tremblay, 20
Known for his remarkable emotional depth on screen, Canadian actor Jacob Tremblay rose to fame as a child star in the acclaimed drama Room. He later starred in the heartwarming film Wonder and recently transitioned to mature roles in Unabomber.
Off screen, he is a dedicated Star Wars enthusiast.
Little-known fact:
He named his toy poodle Rey in honor of his favorite Star Wars character.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#7 DJ and Record Producer Dillon Francis, 39
Known for bringing a brilliant, comedic energy to the electronic music scene, American DJ and record producer Dillon Francis gained fame by pioneering the vibrant moombahton movement. He has delivered chart-topping festival hits like the platinum single “Get Low” while also releasing acclaimed experimental albums under his own independent label.
He loves rescuing Scottish Fold cats.
Little-known fact:
He was raised in a sheltered household and was not allowed to watch television unless he first viewed two hours of Sesame Street.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#8 Socialite and Fashion Designer Nicky Hilton, 43
Emerging from a famed hotel dynasty, American designer and model Nicky Hilton brought structured elegance to the modern fashion world. She successfully debuted her personal clothing lines and spearheaded highly acclaimed collaborative footwear collections.
She also authored a popular style guidebook.
Little-known fact:
Her childhood nickname was Chick because her funny blonde hair resembled Tweety Bird, which later inspired her debut clothing line.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#9 Singer and Guitarist Steve Miller, 83
Combining infectious guitar riffs with cosmic studio production, American musician Steve Miller redefined classic rock radio during the late twentieth century. He topped global charts with hit singles like “The Joker” and “Fly Like an Eagle” while frequently collaborating with legendary blues figures.
He curates acclaimed jazz education programs.
Little-known fact:
His godfather, guitar pioneer Les Paul, taught him his first guitar chords when he was just six years old.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#10 Musician James Valentine, 48
Infusing pop rock with funk-inspired groove, American guitarist James Valentine rose to prominence as a core member of Maroon 5. His distinctive playing shaped massive hits like “This Love” and “Makes Me Wonder” while earning multiple Grammy Awards.
Offstage, he has a passionate interest in pickleball.
Little-known fact:
He is a certified Eagle Scout who also served as his high school student council president in Nebraska.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
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