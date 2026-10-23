Ryan Reynolds And 9 More Celebrity Birthdays Today (Oct 23)

Happy birthday to Ryan Reynolds, Margaret Qualley, and Amandla Stenberg! October 23 brings another round of star power, and we’re
marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 Actor and Producer Ryan Reynolds, 50
Infusing quick wit into every role, Canadian actor and producer Ryan Reynolds built a global brand on self-deprecating charm. He reached blockbuster status in Deadpool while expanding his reach through business investments and co-owning Wrexham AFC.
Off screen, he actively supports children’s healthcare charities.
Little-known fact:
Despite his award-winning acting career, he actually failed his high school drama class as a teenager in Vancouver.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#2 Actress Margaret Qualley, 32
Celebrated for her raw authenticity on screen, American actress Margaret Qualley built a distinguished career through striking performances in high-profile projects. She earned Emmy nominations for her lead work in Maid and impressed audiences in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Poor Things.
Off screen, she trained extensively in classical ballet.
Little-known fact:
Before pursuing acting, she trained at the American Ballet Theatre with aspirations of becoming a professional ballerina.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#3 Actress Amandla Stenberg, 28
Acclaimed for her emotionally rich screen performances, American actor and musician Amandla Stenberg rose to prominence in blockbuster films and television dramas. She gained critical praise starring in the feature film The Hate U Give and led the Star Wars series The Acolyte.
Off screen, she releases original music and advocates for youth empowerment.
Little-known fact:
Named after the Zulu and Xhosa word for power, she began her career modeling for Disney catalogs at age four.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#4 Musician and Comedian “weird Al” Yankovic, 67
Famous for his hilarious song parodies and accordion solos, American musician and comedian “Weird Al” Yankovic earned worldwide recognition through decades of pop culture satire. His career includes five Grammy Awards and chart-topping success with his landmark album Mandatory Fun.
Outside the studio, he wrote and starred in the cult comedy film UHF.
Little-known fact:
Before pursuing comedy music full time, Yankovic earned a bachelor degree in architecture from California Polytechnic State University.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#5 Director and Producer Sam Raimi, 67
Combining kinetic camerawork with slapstick humor, American filmmaker Sam Raimi reshaped modern horror and superhero cinema. He launched his career with the cult horror classic The Evil Dead before helming the blockbuster Spider-Man trilogy and Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
Beyond directing, he co-founded Ghost House Pictures to produce hit genre films.
Little-known fact:
He learned magic tricks as a child from his late older brother and often performed magic at parties before pursuing filmmaking.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#6 Director and Screenwriter Ang Lee, 72
Renowned for emotional depth and genre versatility, Taiwanese American director Ang Lee crafted groundbreaking films that bridged Eastern and Western cinema. His masterpieces Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Brokeback Mountain, and Life of Pi earned critical acclaim alongside two Academy Awards for Best Director.
He continues to pioneer high-frame-rate filmmaking technology.
Little-known fact:
Before breaking through as a director, he spent six years as a stay-at-home father while writing screenplays in New York.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#7 Bassist and Songwriter Robert Trujillo, 62
Renowned for his explosive fingerstyle bass technique, American bassist Robert Trujillo brought heavy funk influences to metal bands like Suicidal Tendencies. He later joined Ozzy Osbourne before landing his defining role with Metallica, anchoring massive international stadium tours and contributing to Grammy-winning records.
Off stage, he remains an avid surfer.
Little-known fact:
Before pursuing heavy metal full-time, Robert Trujillo enrolled in a jazz music school at age nineteen to train as a studio musician.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#8 Singer and Actor Dwight Yoakam, 70
Defined by his electrifying Bakersfield sound, American singer-songwriter and actor Dwight Yoakam revitalized traditional country music for modern audiences. He earned two Grammy Awards with chart-topping albums like This Time while also earning acting acclaim in Sling Blade.
Outside of entertainment, he launched a food brand called Bakersfield Biscuits.
Little-known fact:
Before establishing his country career, he regularly performed at Los Angeles rock and punk venues alongside bands like X and Los Lobos.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#9 Television Host Cat Deeley, 50
Known for her infectious energy and natural stage presence, British television presenter Cat Deeley became a household name hosting SMTV Live and So You Think You Can Dance. Her work earned five Primetime Emmy nominations and a BAFTA Children’s Award alongside major international acclaim.
Off screen, she champions UNICEF UK as an ambassador.
Little-known fact:
She appeared as an uncredited extra playing a ghost in the sci-fi blockbuster film The Fifth Element.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#10 Actor Prabhas, 47
Renowned for his commanding screen presence, Indian actor Prabhas became a global sensation through the epic Baahubali film franchise. He solidified his status as a box office powerhouse by starring in multilingual blockbusters like Kalki 2898 AD and Salaar.
Off screen, he is widely celebrated for his gentle personality and philanthropy.
Little-known fact:
He was the first South Indian actor to receive a wax statue at Madame Tussauds museum in Bangkok.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
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