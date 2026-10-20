Rebecca Ferg… And 9 More Celebrity Birthdays Today (Oct 19)

Happy birthday to Rebecca Ferguson, Jon Favreau, and John Lithgow! October 19 brings another round of star power, and we’re
marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 Actress Rebecca Ferguson, 43
Captivating audiences across cinematic universes, Swedish actress Rebecca Ferguson earned international acclaim for her commanding screen presence. She anchored blockbusters like Dune and the Mission: Impossible series while earning critical praise for starring in the sci-fi television show Silo.
Off screen, she trained extensively in dance.
Little-known fact:
Before focusing entirely on acting, she ran an Argentine tango dance studio along the southern coast of Sweden.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#2 Director and Actor Jon Favreau, 60
Renowned for launching landmark cinematic sagas, American filmmaker and actor Jon Favreau revolutionized modern blockbuster entertainment. He wrote the indie hit Swingers, directed Iron Man, and created the Star Wars series The Mandalorian.
He also pioneered virtual production techniques.
Little-known fact:
Before directing massive blockbusters, he played Eric the Clown in an episode of Seinfeld.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#3 Actor John Lithgow, 81
Celebrated for his extraordinary range across stage and screen, American actor John Lithgow captivated audiences in both hilarious sitcoms and chilling dramas. He earned six Emmy Awards, two Tony Awards, and two Oscar nominations for works including 3rd Rock from the Sun and Terms of Endearment.
Offscreen, he writes popular children’s books.
Little-known fact:
He is a skilled painter and illustrator who published a bestselling collection of satirical poetry and original artwork.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#4 Animator and Actor Trey Parker, 57
Known for shaping modern television satire, American animator and director Trey Parker gained fame as the co-creator of South Park. He co-wrote the Broadway hit The Book of Mormon, winning four Tony Awards alongside five Primetime Emmy Awards.
He also voices dozens of characters across his animated productions.
Little-known fact:
In sixth grade, he performed a talent show comedy sketch featuring so much fake blood that teachers called his parents.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#5 Actress Gillian Jacobs, 44
Polished comedic talent and sharp character work defined the rise of American actress Gillian Jacobs. She gained widespread recognition starring in Community before leading the hit Netflix series Love and voicing Atom Eve in Invincible.
Off screen, she has directed documentary projects and earned critical praise for stage roles.
Little-known fact:
Gillian Jacobs is a lifelong teetotaler who has never consumed alcoholic beverages or used recreational drugs.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#6 Singer and Producer Thundercat, 42
Virtuosic bass lines and playful genre blending have made American musician Thundercat a central figure in modern jazz fusion and R&B. He earned a Grammy Award for his 2020 LP It Is What It Is and gained global acclaim through his contributions to Kendrick Lamar’s To Pimp a Butterfly.
Off stage, he voices characters in animated television series.
Little-known fact:
An avid anime fan, he routinely performs on stage wearing gear inspired by Dragon Ball Z and classical samurai armor.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#7 Director and Screenwriter Jason Reitman, 49
Fostered by a rich cinematic pedigree, Canadian American filmmaker Jason Reitman established his own creative voice through witty, character-driven storytelling. He directed acclaimed features Juno and Up in the Air, earning multiple Oscar nominations while also co-writing Ghostbusters: Afterlife.
Off set, he leads live script readings for local arts organizations.
Little-known fact:
Before directing feature films, he spent years collecting vintage arcade games and directed commercials for brands like BMW and Nintendo.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#8 Television Host Ty Pennington, 62
Known for his boundless energy on design shows, American television host and carpenter Ty Pennington transformed home makeover television. He achieved widespread fame on Trading Spaces before hosting Extreme Makeover: Home Edition and earning two Primetime Emmy Awards.
Off camera, he has published DIY books and designed signature furniture lines.
Little-known fact:
Before finding fame on television, he paid his way through college by modeling internationally for brands like Levi’s and Diet Coke.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#9 Actor and Comedian Chris Kattan, 56
Famous for his kinetic physical humor on late-night sketch television, American actor and comedian Chris Kattan delighted audiences with characters like Mango. He starred in the comedy film A Night at the Roxbury and later joined the sitcom The Middle.
Off screen, he authored a candid memoir.
Little-known fact:
His father, actor Kip King, was one of the founding members of the famous Groundlings comedy troupe in Los Angeles.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#10 Actor Desmond Harrington, 50
Known for his sharp intensity and commanding screen presence, American actor Desmond Harrington built a compelling career across hit television series and feature films. He gained widespread acclaim playing Detective Joey Quinn on Dexter while also appearing as Jack Bass on Gossip Girl and starring in Wrong Turn.
He studied acting at Manhattan’s HB Studio.
Little-known fact:
Before landing his breakout role in Joan of Arc, he worked as a cold caller, landscaper, and bartender in Manhattan.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
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