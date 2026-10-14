Usher And 9 More Celebrity Birthdays Today (Oct 14)

Happy birthday to Usher, Ralph Lauren, and Ben Whishaw! October 14 brings another round of star power, and we’re
marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 Singer and Songwriter Usher, 48
Known for his smooth vocals and magnetic stage presence, American R&B singer Usher redefined contemporary pop music across multiple decades. His diamond-certified album Confessions produced several Billboard Hot 100 hits, while his Las Vegas residency and Super Bowl halftime performance drew global acclaim.
He also co-founded Usher’s New Look youth charity.
Little-known fact:
Before achieving global stardom, he competed on the talent show Star Search at age thirteen and earned a contract with LaFace Records.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#2 Fashion Designer Ralph Lauren, 87
Renowned for defining modern elegance, American fashion designer Ralph Lauren built a global empire around preppy style and tailored luxury. His enterprise grew from neckties into a fashion powerhouse, outfitting Olympic teams and creating cinematic wardrobe collections.
Off the runway, he is an avid collector of rare automobiles.
Little-known fact:
He launched his fashion empire by selling handmade neckties out of a single drawer in the Empire State Building.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#3 Actor Ben Whishaw, 46
Renowned for his emotional versatility and quiet intensity, British actor Ben Whishaw gained global acclaim starring in major stage and screen roles. He is widely recognized for playing Q in the James Bond series, voicing Paddington Bear, and winning Emmy and BAFTA awards for A Very English Scandal.
He also earned praise for his performance in This Is Going to Hurt.
Little-known fact:
He has a fraternal twin brother named James who pursued a career outside of acting.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#4 Actor and Comedian Steve Coogan, 61
Mastering satirical comedy and dramatic storytelling, British actor and comedian Steve Coogan built an enduring legacy across international film and television. He earned widespread fame playing radio presenter Alan Partridge and garnered Academy Award nominations for co-writing and starring in the film Philomena.
Outside acting, he co-founded the influential production company Baby Cow Productions.
Little-known fact:
Before finding fame as an actor, Steve Coogan voiced puppet characters and celebrities on the satirical television show Spitting Image.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#5 Actress Rowan Blanchard, 25
Gaining widespread acclaim for her compelling television performances, American actress Rowan Blanchard first captivated audiences as the star of Girl Meets World. She expanded her dramatic repertoire with key roles in Snowpiercer and the romantic film Crush.
Off screen, she advocates for youth empowerment and gender equality.
Little-known fact:
Her parents named her after a fictional character in the Anne Rice novel The Witching Hour.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#6 Actor Max Thieriot, 38
Earning early acclaim in television drama, American actor and director Max Thieriot captured audiences as Dylan Massett on Bates Motel. He later co-created and starred in Fire Country while also balancing roles on SEAL Team.
Off screen, he co-founded Senses Wines.
Little-known fact:
His great-great-grandfather co-founded The San Francisco Chronicle, and Thieriot now co-owns a boutique winemaking label named Senses Wines.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#7 Actor and Comedian Jay Pharoah, 39
Celebrated for his uncanny celebrity impersonations, American comedian and actor Jay Pharoah gained national fame on Saturday Night Live. He later starred in the series White Famous and released stand-up specials while lending his voice to animated hit films.
Off screen, he tours comedy clubs nationwide.
Little-known fact:
His iconic recurring SNL character Principal Daniel Frye was based on his real-life high school principal in Virginia.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#8 Singer and Songwriter Natalie Maines, 52
Famed for her commanding vocal power and outspoken artistry, American country singer Natalie Maines fronted The Chicks through unprecedented crossover success. She earned 13 Grammy Awards with the group, releasing defining multi-platinum albums including Wide Open Spaces and Taking the Long Way.
She also released a solo rock album.
Little-known fact:
During a second-grade math lesson in Lubbock, she famously told her teacher that studying math was unnecessary because she was going to be a star.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#9 Actress Lori Petty, 63
Bold screen energy and a distinctive raspy delivery defined American actress Lori Petty in breakthrough nineties hits like Point Break and A League of Their Own. She starred in the cult movie Tank Girl, wrote and directed The Poker House, and joined the cast of Orange Is the New Black.
She also worked as a graphic artist before acting.
Little-known fact:
Before pursuing acting in New York and Los Angeles, she worked as a professional graphic designer in Omaha, Nebraska.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#10 Musician Arca, 37
Pioneering an unclassifiable mix of deconstructed club and avant-pop, Venezuelan musician and record producer Arca redefined modern electronic composition. She crafted acclaimed solo albums including Xen and the Kick series, while also contributing landmark production work for Björk, Kanye West, and FKA Twigs.
Outside music, she creates high-concept performance art.
Little-known fact:
Before adopting her stage name, she released electropop music in Venezuela as a teenager under the moniker Nuuro.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
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