Paul Simon And 9 More Celebrity Birthdays Today (Oct 13)

Happy birthday to Paul Simon, Sacha Baron Cohen, and Caleb McLaughlin! October 13 brings another round of star power, and we’re
marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 Singer and Songwriter Paul Simon, 85
Renowned for poetic storytelling, American singer-songwriter Paul Simon shaped modern folk and pop music with timeless acoustic melodies. He crafted acclaimed albums like Graceland, collected 16 Grammy Awards, and co-founded the Children’s Health Fund.
Off stage, he enjoys playing baseball.
Little-known fact:
He wrote the hit single “Homeward Bound” while waiting on a railway platform in England.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#2 Actor and Comedian Sacha Baron Cohen, 55
Renowned for fearless satirical comedy, British actor and comedian Sacha Baron Cohen gained global fame through iconic characters like Ali G and Borat. His award-winning mockumentaries and compelling dramatic performances in The Trial of the Chicago 7 showcase remarkable artistic range.
Off screen, he actively campaigns against online hate speech.
Little-known fact:
He studied physical comedy in Paris under the world-renowned clown master Philippe Gaulier.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#3 Actor Caleb Mclaughlin, 25
Recognized for his charismatic stage and screen performances, American actor Caleb McLaughlin earned global fame portraying Lucas Sinclair in Stranger Things. His career began on Broadway in The Lion King, before expanding into acclaimed feature films such as High Flying Bird and Concrete Cowboy.
Offscreen, he actively promotes youth self-positivity campaigns.
Little-known fact:
Before starring in Stranger Things, he spent two years performing as young Simba in the Broadway production of The Lion King.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#4 Singer and Songwriter Ashanti, 46
Combining smooth vocals with chart-topping hip-hop collaborations, American singer and songwriter Ashanti defined early 2000s R&B. She earned a Grammy Award for her multi-platinum debut album Ashanti while scoring iconic singles like “Foolish” and “Rock wit U (Awww Baby)”.
Offstage, she manages her record label and supports youth empowerment charities.
Little-known fact:
Before launching her music career, she was a talented track star who received multiple college athletic scholarship offers.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#5 Politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, 37
Championing progressive reform and working-class representation, American politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made history as the youngest woman elected to Congress. She gained international prominence after her landmark 2018 primary victory, subsequently championing the Green New Deal and mobilizing grassroots movements across the nation.
Off the House floor, she engages millions through live digital streaming.
Little-known fact:
Before entering Congress, she placed second in a prestigious international science fair, prompting astronomers to name a small asteroid after her.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#6 Actress Kate Walsh, 59
Commanding screen presence and sharp comedic timing made American actress Kate Walsh a beloved television star. She gained massive fame playing Dr. Addison Montgomery on Grey’s Anatomy and Private Practice while later starring in 13 Reasons Why and Emily in Paris.
Off screen, she launched her own beauty line Boyfriend.
Little-known fact:
Before her breakout acting roles, Kate Walsh worked as an English teacher and fashion model in Japan during the 1980s.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#7 Singer and Songwriter Sammy Hagar, 79
Blending arena rock anthems with entrepreneurial drive, American rock singer Sammy Hagar rose to fame with Montrose before leading Van Halen through a string of chart-topping albums. Beyond his decades of multi-platinum music hits, he built a global hospitality brand and supports numerous children’s charities.
Little-known fact:
Before launching his music career, he trained as a lightweight boxer in Southern California.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#8 Singer and Actress Marie Osmond, 67
Celebrated for her versatile vocal talents, American singer and television host Marie Osmond gained fame with her chart-topping country single “Paper Roses”. She co-hosted the iconic variety show Donny & Marie and co-founded Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.
Her career spans six active decades.
Little-known fact:
Along with her brothers, she trained in martial arts under action star Chuck Norris during her childhood.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#9 Actor and Comedian Matt Walsh, 62
Known for his outspoken cultural commentary, American political commentator Matt Walsh built a prominent broadcasting career through his daily opinion program. He wrote several books and headlined high-profile documentary projects, including What Is a Woman? and Am I Racist?, while anchoring digital conservative media.
He also authors bestselling books.
Little-known fact:
Before becoming a national podcaster, he began his broadcasting career as a local radio disc jockey in Delaware and Kentucky.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#10 Actor Christopher Judge, 62
Celebrated for his powerful screen presence, American actor and voice performer Christopher Judge captured global attention on sci-fi television. He starred as Teal’c in Stargate SG-1 while also providing the voice for Kratos in the God of War series.
Off screen, he enjoys golfing and supporting youth sports initiatives.
Little-known fact:
Before turning to full-time acting, he played collegiate football for the Oregon Ducks and won a regional contest to host a radio show.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
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