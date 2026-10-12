Hugh Jackman And 9 More Celebrity Birthdays Today (Oct 12)

Happy birthday to Hugh Jackman, Josh Hutcherson, and Kirk Cameron! October 12 brings another round of star power, and we’re
marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 Actor and Singer Hugh Jackman, 58
Celebrated for his electric stage presence and iconic superhero roles, Australian actor and singer Hugh Jackman gained world renown playing Wolverine. He earned a Tony Award for The Boy from Oz and an Oscar nomination for Les Misérables while headlining major musical productions.
Beyond acting, he supports fair trade coffee initiatives.
Little-known fact:
Before pursuing acting full time, he worked as a physical education teacher at an English boarding school.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#2 Actor Josh Hutcherson, 34
Captivating audiences from a young age, American actor Josh Hutcherson achieved worldwide recognition through his compelling dramatic performances. He anchored blockbuster franchises like The Hunger Games and Five Nights at Freddy’s while earning multiple MTV Movie Awards.
Off screen, he actively champions social equality.
Little-known fact:
Before landing his breakout roles, he voiced Markl in the English dub of Howl’s Moving Castle.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#3 Actor Kirk Cameron, 56
Rising to stardom on television, American actor Kirk Cameron became a household name playing Mike Seaver on Growing Pains. He later starred in the Left Behind trilogy and the hit inspirational drama Fireproof while launching faith-based media ventures.
Beyond acting, he hosts talk shows and authors children’s books.
Little-known fact:
He voiced the character Chauncey in the 1994 video game The Horde.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#4 Journalist Chris Wallace, 79
Renowned for his incisive political interviews, American broadcast journalist Chris Wallace built a distinguished television career spanning more than five decades. He anchored Fox News Sunday for eighteen years, moderated multiple presidential debates, and later hosted interview programs on CNN.
Off camera, he is an avid reader and history enthusiast.
Little-known fact:
As a teenager at the 1964 Republican National Convention, he served as a personal assistant to legendary news anchor Walter Cronkite.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#5 Musician and Songwriter Martie Maguire, 57
Renowned for her intricate fiddle solos and soaring vocal harmonies, American musician Martie Maguire helped shape the crossover sound of the Chicks. She co-wrote chart-topping singles and earned 13 Grammy Awards while selling tens of millions of records globally.
Off stage, she also recorded with the folk duo Court Yard Hounds.
Little-known fact:
She won second place at the National Fiddle Championships in Kerrville when she was just a teenager.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#6 Actress Lin Shaye, 83
Known for her memorable performances in comedy and horror, American actress Lin Shaye built a prolific career spanning over five decades. She captured global attention in There’s Something About Mary before starring as psychic Elise Rainier in the blockbuster Insidious franchise.
Off screen, she champions independent cinema and horror fan events.
Little-known fact:
She initially earned a degree in art history before moving to New York to pursue a theatrical acting career.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#7 Actress Iris Apatow, 24
Known for her charm and humor, American actress Iris Apatow first captured audience attention as a child performer in Knocked Up. She subsequently built a versatile screen career with standout roles in the series Love and the comedy film The Bubble.
Off screen, she enjoys collaborating with close friends on music videos.
Little-known fact:
She landed her debut role in Knocked Up when she was just three years old.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#8 Actor Tyler Blackburn, 40
Gaining prominence through compelling television roles, American actor Tyler Blackburn captured international attention on the hit series Pretty Little Liars. He later starred in the drama series Roswell, New Mexico while also launching a music career with his debut EP Find a Way.
Off screen, he advocates for ocean conservation.
Little-known fact:
He has a four-inch scar on his left shoulder from surgery to remove a benign bone tumor during childhood.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#9 Commentator and Media Personality Brett Cooper, 25
Combining sharp cultural analysis with rapid digital reporting, American political commentator and actress Brett Cooper built a massive following among younger audiences. She hosted the popular show The Comments Section and expanded into independent broadcasting while making onscreen acting appearances.
She also earned YouTube Creator Awards for her channel.
Little-known fact:
She legally emancipated herself at age fifteen and funded her early acting auditions by working at Trader Joe’s.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#10 Actor Brian J. Smith, 45
An acclaimed presence on stage and screen, American actor Brian J. Smith earned widespread recognition through his compelling dramatic performances. He starred as Will Gorski in Sense8 and earned a Tony nomination for The Glass Menagerie.
Off screen, he champions LGBTQ visibility and classic theatre.
Little-known fact:
Before landing major television roles, he worked as a theatre technician while studying acting at Collin College in Texas.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
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