Celebrity Birthdays Today, July 31, 2026

Happy birthday to J. K. Rowling, Lil Uzi Vert, and Mark Cuban! July 31 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 American Hip Hop Artist Lil Uzi Vert, 31
With a vibrant, eclectic style, Lil Uzi Vert emerged as an American rapper and singer-songwriter, redefining contemporary hip-hop with their melodic emo-trap sound. They gained widespread recognition for their chart-topping album Luv Is Rage 2 and the viral single “XO Tour Llif3.” Lil Uzi Vert continues to push artistic boundaries with their unique fashion and energetic performances.
Little-known fact:
They credit their high school friend, William Aston, for inspiring them to start rapping after hearing him freestyle.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#2 American Businessman and Television Personality Mark Cuban, 68
An American businessman and investor, Mark Cuban built his fortune through astute tech ventures and sports ownership. He is well-known for co-founding Broadcast.com and his long tenure as the principal owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks.
Cuban also gained widespread recognition as a prominent “shark” investor on the television series Shark Tank.
Little-known fact:
At just 12 years old, Mark Cuban began his entrepreneurial journey by selling garbage bags door-to-door to afford a new pair of expensive basketball shoes.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#3 American Actor and Producer Wesley Snipes, 64
Renowned for his dynamic action roles, American actor and martial artist Wesley Snipes has captivated audiences for decades. His career breakthrough as Nino Brown in New Jack City launched a string of hit films. Snipes also holds a 5th dan black belt in Shotokan karate.
Little-known fact:
Snipes began studying martial arts at age seven, initially to defend himself due to his small stature as a child.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#4 American Actor, Director, Producer, and Screenwriter B. J. Novak, 47
American actor, writer, and director B. J. Novak is renowned for his sharp comedic presence and versatile storytelling. He gained significant recognition for his role as Ryan Howard on The Office, where he also contributed as a writer and producer. His work extends to acclaimed books and the recent directorial debut Vengeance.
Little-known fact:
Novak once orchestrated a surreal, profanity-laden phony tour at the Museum of Fine Arts with high school friends.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#5 American Country Singer-Songwriter and Guitarist Zac Brown, 48
An American singer and songwriter, Zac Brown is widely recognized as the co-founder and charismatic frontman of the multi-platinum Zac Brown Band. His distinctive blend of country, rock, and folk has yielded numerous chart-topping hits and earned him four Grammy Awards.
Brown also channels his entrepreneurial spirit into ventures like Camp Southern Ground, a nonprofit dedicated to youth and veterans. He is known for his engaging live performances and consistent musical innovation.
Little-known fact:
Zachry Alexander Brown is a skilled knife maker and enjoys cooking with the knives he crafts.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#6 American Actor, Producer, and Screenwriter Dean Cain, 60
An American actor known for his commanding presence, Dean Cain rose to prominence as Superman in the 1990s television series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman. He also hosted Ripley’s Believe It or Not! and has appeared in numerous films and television shows. Cain was an All-American football player at Princeton University before a knee injury ended his professional sports aspirations.
Little-known fact:
Before his acting career, Dean Cain signed with the NFL’s Buffalo Bills, but a knee injury sustained during training camp unfortunately ended his professional football prospects.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#7 English DJ and Musician Norman Cook (fatboy Slim), 63
An English musician and DJ recognized for popularizing the big beat genre, Norman Cook (Fatboy Slim) blended eclectic samples with pop structures. His impactful career includes chart-topping albums and memorable live performances. He holds a Guinness World Record for the most UK number-one singles across different acts.
Little-known fact:
He once took violin lessons alongside future Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Reigate Grammar School.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#8 English Actress Eve Best, 55
Renowned British actress and director Eve Best first gained critical acclaim for her commanding stage performances, notably winning an Olivier Award for Hedda Gabler. She is widely known for her roles in the television series Nurse Jackie and House of the Dragon, showcasing her versatility across genres. Best also holds two Tony Award nominations for her impressive work on Broadway.
Little-known fact:
Best adopted “Eve” as her stage name because her birth name, Emily Best, was already registered with the British actors’ union.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#9 American Actor Rico Rodriguez, 28
Known for his charming on-screen presence, Rico Rodriguez is an American actor celebrated for his role as Manny Delgado on Modern Family. He also pursued other interests, including authoring “Reel Life Lessons… So Far”.
Little-known fact:
Before his acting career, Rico Rodriguez once envisioned himself as “a NASCAR chef going to the moon.”
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#10 English Author and Film Producer J. K. Rowling, 61
A British author and philanthropist, J. K. Rowling captivated global audiences with her imaginative storytelling. She crafted the bestselling Harry Potter book series and later launched the Cormoran Strike crime novels under a pseudonym. Her work has also extended into screenwriting and film production.
Little-known fact:
Before finding publishing success, J. K. Rowling worked as a researcher for Amnesty International in London.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
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