Celebrity Birthdays Today, August 6, 2026

Happy birthday to Michelle Yeoh, Vera Farmiga, and Geri Halliwell! August 6 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 Actress and Producer Michelle Yeoh, 64
Dynamic performances and a trailblazing career have made Michelle Yeoh, a Malaysian actress, a global icon. Yeoh is best known for her groundbreaking martial arts roles and her historic Academy Award win for Everything Everywhere All at Once.
Little-known fact:
A spinal injury halted Michelle Yeoh’s ballet dreams, redirecting her focus from a professional dance career.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#2 Actress Vera Farmiga, 53
With a remarkable ability to portray complex characters, American actress Vera Farmiga has captivated audiences across film and television. Her roles, from the critically acclaimed Up in the Air to the chilling Norma Bates in Bates Motel, showcase her profound emotional depth. Farmiga also made her directorial debut with the drama Higher Ground.
Little-known fact:
Before pursuing acting, Vera Farmiga originally considered a career as an optometrist.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#3 Singer and Actress Geri Halliwell, 54
Renowned for her vibrant persona, British singer-songwriter Geri Halliwell rose to fame as Ginger Spice in the global pop phenomenon the Spice Girls. She later launched a successful solo career, scoring multiple chart-topping hits and authoring popular children’s books. Her influence extends across music, literature, and television, cementing her place as a cultural icon.
Little-known fact:
Before finding fame, Geri Halliwell worked as a nightclub dancer in Mallorca, a game show presenter, and a Page 3 model for The Sun newspaper.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#4 Director and Screenwriter M. Night Shyamalan, 56
Renowned for his distinctive storytelling and unexpected plot twists, American filmmaker and actor M. Night Shyamalan has carved a unique niche in Hollywood. His breakout film, The Sixth Sense, earned him Oscar nominations and global acclaim, followed by other psychological thrillers like Unbreakable and Signs.
Shyamalan also created the Apple TV+ series Servant and continues to produce suspenseful cinema.
Little-known fact:
By age seventeen, M. Night Shyamalan had already directed 45 short films using a Super-8 camera.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#5 Singer Nessa Barrett, 24
Known for her raw and honest lyricism, American singer-songwriter Nessa Barrett captivated audiences after rising to prominence on TikTok. Her debut single, “Pain,” launched a successful music career with Warner Records.
Little-known fact:
Nessa Barrett has estimated that she has around 60 tattoos, although she has considered removing some of them.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#6 Actress Soleil Moon Frye, 50
An American actress, director, and author, Soleil Moon Frye captivated audiences as a child star with her infectious personality. She is widely known for her breakout role in the sitcom Punky Brewster. Beyond acting, Frye has directed the acclaimed documentary Kid 90 and authored several books, reflecting her diverse creative journey.
Little-known fact:
As a child, Soleil Moon Frye added “pomegranate” to her name because of her deep affection for the fruit.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#7 Actress Melissa George, 50
Known for her compelling intensity, Australian-American actress Melissa George has graced both film and television with versatile performances. Her work includes a Golden Globe-nominated turn in In Treatment and a Logie Award-winning role in The Slap.
Little-known fact:
Melissa George invented Style Snaps, a hem-adjusting device for pants, reportedly generating significant income.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#8 Actor Jason O’mara, 54
An Irish American actor, Jason O’Mara rose to prominence through his diverse roles in television and film. He is widely recognized for his starring performances in series like Terra Nova and The Man in the High Castle. Beyond live-action, O’Mara is also celebrated for voicing Batman in the DC Animated Movie Universe.
Little-known fact:
Jason O’Mara grew up playing rugby, a sport that resulted in him developing a “cauliflower ear.”
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#9 Politician Jim Mcgreevey, 69
An American politician and lawyer, Jim McGreevey rose to prominence serving as New Jersey’s 52nd governor. He made national headlines in 2004 when he publicly announced he was gay and resigned from office. McGreevey later became the Executive Director of the New Jersey Reentry Corporation, focusing on social justice.
Little-known fact:
Before his political ascent, Jim McGreevey worked as an assistant prosecutor in Middlesex County, New Jersey.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#10 Musician Regina Carter, 60
An American jazz violinist, Regina Carter is renowned for her improvisational mastery and expansive musical range. She first gained attention with the all-female quintet Straight Ahead before launching a prolific solo career.
Carter made history as the first jazz musician to play Niccolò Paganini’s legendary Il Cannone violin and is a recipient of the MacArthur “Genius” Grant.
Little-known fact:
As a teenager, Regina Carter played in a pop-funk group called Brainstorm while also studying classical violin.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
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