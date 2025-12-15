A Series Of Maps Depicts The History Of Europe Over Hundreds Of Years

The history of Europe is a long and storied tale. Ever since humans arrived in Europe around 48,000 years ago, the continent has witnessed a vast tableau of stories being told – the rise and fall of empires and political systems, the march of science and technology, agricultural societies transformed into industrial ones, wars won and lost, and many more tales.

DeviantArtist ImperialMaps has taken it upon themselves to chronicle the history of Europe by compiling a series of maps showing what the continent looked like politically throughout its many years. Currently, their maps extend between 1444 and 1900, but they have plans to extend the covered time period…

Europe in November 1444, after the Battle of Varna and the end of the Crusade of Varna

Image credits: www.deviantart.com

Europe in January 1500, at the beginning of the early modern period

Image credits: www.deviantart.com

Europe in 1550, during the Protestant Reformation

Image credits: www.deviantart.com

Europe in the summer of 1600, during the Long Turkish War and the Dutch Revolt

Image credits: www.deviantart.com

Europe in 1648, after the signing of the Treaty of Westphalia and the end of the Thirty Years’ War

Image credits: www.deviantart.com

Europe in January 1700, just before the Great Northern War and the War of the Spanish Succession

Image credits: www.deviantart.com

Europe on February 1, 1733, just before the War of the Polish Succession

Image credits: www.deviantart.com

Europe in 1740, just before the War of the Austrian Succession

Image credits: www.deviantart.com

Europe in 1748, after the signing of the Treaty of Aix-la-Chapelle and the end of the War of the Austrian Succession

Image credits: www.deviantart.com

Europe in 1789, on the eve of the French Revolution

Image credits: www.deviantart.com

Europe in January 1799, just before the War of the Second Coalition

Image credits: www.deviantart.com

Europe on June 1, 1812, at the height of the First French Empire

Image credits: www.deviantart.com

Europe in 1815, after the Congress of Vienna

Image credits: www.deviantart.com

Europe in January 1848, on the eve of the Springtime of Nations

Image credits: www.deviantart.com

Europe in 1900, on the dawn of the 20th century

Image credits: www.deviantart.com

