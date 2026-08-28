Celebrity Birthdays Today, August 28, 2026

Happy birthday to Jack Black, David Fincher, and Luis Guzmán! August 28 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 Actor and Musician Jack Black, 57
With an unmistakable blend of high-octane comedy and genuine heart, American actor and musician Jack Black has crafted a unique niche in Hollywood. He is celebrated for his memorable roles in films like School of Rock and the Kung Fu Panda franchise, as well as his rock band Tenacious D.
Black also maintains a popular YouTube gaming channel, Jablinski Games.
Little-known fact:
Before fame, Jack Black’s first acting job was in a television commercial for the video game Pitfall! at age 13.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#2 Director and Producer David Fincher, 64
American director David Fincher consistently shapes intense psychological thrillers with a signature dark aesthetic. His acclaimed films include Seven, Fight Club, and The Social Network, for which he received a Golden Globe Award. Fincher also significantly influenced television with his work on House of Cards.
Little-known fact:
Before directing films, David Fincher worked as an assistant cameraman on Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#3 Actor Luis Guzmán, 70
An American actor and producer with an unmistakable on-screen presence, Luis Guzmán has carved out a unique niche in Hollywood. He is celebrated for his versatile character roles in acclaimed films and his recent portrayal of Gomez Addams on the Netflix series Wednesday.
Little-known fact:
Before fully committing to acting, Luis Guzmán worked for six years as a social worker, helping individuals transition off public assistance.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#4 Actress Quvenzhané Wallis, 23
Possessing a remarkable natural talent, American actress and author Quvenzhané Wallis made cinematic history with her debut. She became the youngest Best Actress Oscar nominee for her role in Beasts of the Southern Wild and later starred in the musical Annie, while also authoring children’s books. Wallis also appeared in the acclaimed film 12 Years a Slave.
Little-known fact:
She had to pretend to be six years old to audition for her breakout role in Beasts of the Southern Wild.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#5 Model Andreja Pejić, 35
The Australian actress and model Andreja Pejić is celebrated for breaking boundaries in the fashion industry and advocating for transgender visibility. She first gained prominence modeling both masculine and feminine collections for top designers, earning a spot on the list of top male models.
Pejić made history as the first openly transgender model to be profiled by Vogue and to secure a major cosmetics contract, further expanding her influence. She also transitioned into acting, with a notable role in The Girl in the Spider’s Web.
Little-known fact:
Before her modeling career took off, Andreja Pejić was reportedly discovered while working at a McDonald’s restaurant in Melbourne.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#6 Politician William Cohen, 86
An American politician, attorney, and author, William Sebastian Cohen served with distinction across three branches of government. He is renowned for his independent voice and leadership on national security and governmental ethics.
Cohen’s career highlights include his tenure as US Secretary of Defense and his influential role during the Watergate impeachment inquiry. He also founded a successful global consulting firm.
Little-known fact:
An accomplished athlete, William Sebastian Cohen was inducted into the New England All-Star Hall of Fame for his college basketball career.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#7 Drummer and Producer Danny Seraphine, 78
Renowned for his powerful jazz-rock drumming, American drummer and record producer Danny Seraphine rose to prominence as a founding member of the iconic band Chicago. He is widely celebrated for his innovative rhythms and has been recognized as one of Rolling Stone’s top 100 drummers of all time. Seraphine was also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016.
Little-known fact:
He withdrew from Steinmetz High School at fifteen and briefly joined a local street gang called the JPs.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#8 Actor and Director Brian Thompson, 67
Known for his imposing physique and intense portrayals, American actor Brian Thompson has carved a significant niche in action and science fiction films. Thompson is celebrated for his memorable roles in Cobra, The X-Files, and various Star Trek installments.
Little-known fact:
Before his tough-guy roles, Brian Thompson initially trained and performed in musical theater.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#9 Actress Marissa Bode, 26
An American actress and artist, Marissa Bode is making waves in Hollywood. She earned significant recognition for her groundbreaking portrayal of Nessarose in the Wicked films. Beyond her acclaimed acting, Bode is a vocal advocate for disability representation.
Her role in Wicked made history, as she is the first wheelchair-using actor to play the character. This achievement also led to her becoming the first wheelchair user to be nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award.
Little-known fact:
She enjoys cooking, painting, and caring for her three cats, Nachos, Pebbles, and Keke.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#10 Singer-Songwriter and Guitarist Hugh Cornwell, 77
Renowned for his distinctive voice and guitar playing, English musician Hugh Cornwell fronted the iconic punk and new wave band The Stranglers. Beyond his work with the band, he has released numerous solo albums and authored several books, showcasing his diverse creative talents. He also hosts a popular film podcast, MrDeMilleFM.
Little-known fact:
Before his music career, Hugh Cornwell earned a biochemistry degree and undertook postgraduate research in Sweden.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
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