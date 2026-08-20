Celebrity Birthdays Today, August 20, 2026

Happy birthday to Amy Adams, Robert Plant, and Andrew Garfield! August 20 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 Actress Amy Adams, 52
An American actress celebrated for nuanced performances, Amy Adams has captivated audiences in both independent and blockbuster films. She garnered critical acclaim with roles in movies like Junebug and Enchanted, showcasing her versatile dramatic and comedic range. Adams has received multiple Academy Award nominations and two Golden Globe wins, solidifying her respected place in Hollywood.
Little-known fact:
Before pursuing acting, Amy Adams trained to be a ballerina and also worked in dinner theater.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#2 Singer Robert Plant, 78
An influential English singer-songwriter, Robert Plant became a global icon as the lead vocalist of Led Zeppelin, known for his powerful voice and charismatic stage presence. His musical journey continued with a Grammy-winning solo career, marked by adventurous collaborations.
Little-known fact:
Robert Plant briefly trained as a chartered accountant for two weeks before committing fully to his musical aspirations.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#3 Actor Andrew Garfield, 43
Andrew Russell Garfield, an American and British actor, is celebrated for his emotionally intelligent performances across film and stage. Andrew Garfield’s career skyrocketed with his Golden Globe-winning role in Tick, Tick… Boom! and his acclaimed turn as Peter Parker in The Amazing Spider-Man films.
Little-known fact:
Before focusing on acting, Andrew Garfield was an accomplished gymnast and swimmer during his youth.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#4 Singer and Actress Demi Lovato, 34
An American singer and actress renowned for her powerful voice, Demi Lovato first captivated audiences in the Disney Channel film Camp Rock. She has since released multiple chart-topping albums and openly advocates for mental health awareness. Lovato also co-founded Safehouse Records.
Little-known fact:
Before gaining fame, she appeared on the children’s television series Barney & Friends alongside Selena Gomez.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#5 Actor Ke Huy Quan, 55
An American actor whose journey from child stardom to Oscar winner is a testament to perseverance, Ke Huy Quan captured hearts as Short Round in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. He then famously played Data in The Goonies before a remarkable career resurgence. Ke Huy Quan’s role in Everything Everywhere All at Once earned him an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.
Little-known fact:
He holds a second-degree black belt in taekwondo, a skill he initially learned for his role in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#6 Singer Fred Durst, 56
American rapper and filmmaker Fred Durst rose to prominence as the dynamic frontman of the nu metal band Limp Bizkit. His band’s multi-platinum albums defined an era of aggressive, genre-blending music. Durst has also made a notable impact directing feature films such as The Education of Charlie Banks.
Little-known fact:
Before launching Limp Bizkit, William Frederick Durst served in the US Navy and worked as a tattoo artist.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#7 Television Personality and Author Al Roker, 72
Known for his warm demeanor, American journalist and weather presenter Al Roker has been a fixture on NBC’s Today for decades. He co-hosts the 3rd Hour Today and has written several popular books. Roker even set a Guinness World Record for continuous weather reporting.
Little-known fact:
Before his broadcasting career, Albert Roker Jr. initially aspired to become a cartoonist.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#8 Actor James Marsters, 64
An American actor and musician, James Marsters captivated audiences with his magnetic portrayal of the British punk vampire Spike in the acclaimed series Buffy the Vampire Slayer. He brought depth and a unique charisma to the role, which initially was only planned for a few episodes. Beyond the Buffyverse, Marsters has a prolific career, voicing Lex Luthor in animated projects and playing Brainiac on Smallville.
Little-known fact:
He originally studied at the Juilliard School but was expelled after just two years.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#9 Actress Joan Allen, 70
With a powerful, understated style, American actress Joan Allen has delivered acclaimed performances across theater and film for decades. Allen earned a Tony Award for her Broadway debut and received three Academy Award nominations for her memorable cinematic roles. She is recognized for her ability to bring depth to complex characters.
Little-known fact:
As a shy child, Joan Allen initially tried out for cheerleading before discovering her passion for acting in high school plays.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#10 Actor Misha Collins, 52
Theatrical range and a genuine warmth define American actor Misha Collins, captivating audiences with his nuanced performances. He is best known for portraying Castiel in the Supernatural series and for his extensive philanthropic work with Random Acts.
Little-known fact:
Before his acting career, Misha Collins interned for four months at the White House during the Clinton Administration.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
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