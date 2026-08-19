Celebrity Birthdays Today, August 19, 2026

Happy birthday to Bill Clinton, John Stamos, and Kyra Sedgwick! August 19 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 American Lawyer and Politician, 40th and 42nd Governor of Arkansas, 42nd President of the United States Bill Clinton, 80
An American politician and lawyer, Bill Clinton rose to prominence as the 42nd President of the United States. He presided over a period of robust economic growth and also signed the North American Free Trade Agreement. After his presidency, Clinton became a global advocate through the Clinton Foundation.
Little-known fact:
Before becoming president, he seriously considered a career as a professional saxophone player.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#2 American Actor John Stamos, 63
Known for his charming screen presence, American actor and musician John Stamos gained early recognition on General Hospital. He became a global icon as Uncle Jesse on the hit sitcom Full House, a role he reprised for Fuller House. Beyond acting, Stamos frequently performs with The Beach Boys.
Little-known fact:
He started learning drums at age four and even had his own band named Destiny.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#3 American Actress and Producer Kyra Sedgwick, 61
An American actress, director, and producer, Kyra Sedgwick burst into the spotlight with her Emmy-winning performance in the TV film Miss Rose White. Her impactful work on The Closer later earned her both a Golden Globe and an Emmy. Sedgwick is also known for her directorial ventures.
Little-known fact:
Kyra Sedgwick discovered on the TV show Finding Your Roots that she and her husband, Kevin Bacon, are tenth cousins, once removed.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#4 American Rapper Fat Joe, 56
An American rapper and actor, Fat Joe rose to prominence in the early 1990s as a powerful voice in East Coast hip-hop. He is best known for multiplatinum hits like “Lean Back” and for founding his Terror Squad record label.
Little-known fact:
During his childhood in The Bronx, Joseph Antonio Cartagena was an overweight kid with blonde hair and green eyes, often getting into daily fights.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#5 American Actor Peter Gallagher, 71
American actor Peter Gallagher rose to fame with his acclaimed role in Steven Soderbergh’s Sex, Lies, and Videotape. He is well-known for playing Sandy Cohen in the popular television series The O.C. and his extensive work on Broadway.
Little-known fact:
Peter Killian Gallagher sang with the all-male a cappella group the Beelzebubs during his time at Tufts University.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#6 English Bass Player and Songwriter John Deacon, 75
English musician John Deacon, the bassist for Queen, was known for his steady presence and significant songwriting contributions. Deacon penned major hits like “Another One Bites the Dust” and “I Want to Break Free” while also managing the band’s finances. He retired from music in 1997, preferring a private life with his family.
Little-known fact:
As a trained electronics engineer, John Deacon famously built the “Deacy Amp” used by Brian May throughout Queen’s recording career.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#7 American Actress Melissa Fumero, 44
An American actress and television director, Melissa Fumero is widely celebrated for her starring role as Amy Santiago in the acclaimed comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Fumero also made her professional debut in the soap opera One Life to Live, and she has directed several television episodes.
Little-known fact:
Before her acting career, Melissa Fumero was an accomplished dancer, having taken dance lessons since childhood.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#8 American Actor Kevin Dillon, 61
A versatile American actor, Kevin Dillon is widely known for his memorable roles in film and television. Dillon earned critical acclaim and multiple award nominations for his portrayal of Johnny “Drama” Chase on the HBO series Entourage.
Little-known fact:
Before pursuing acting, Kevin Dillon initially aspired to be a commercial artist and studied at the School of Visual Arts.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#9 American Singer and Songwriter Christina Perri, 40
Renowned for her emotionally resonant songwriting, American singer-songwriter Christina Perri captured audiences with her hit ballad “Jar of Hearts.” She continued her success with “A Thousand Years,” a Diamond-certified track from The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn soundtrack. Beyond her chart-topping singles, Perri also releases popular lullaby albums.
Little-known fact:
Christina Perri taught herself to play guitar at sixteen by watching a videotape of Shannon Hoon from the band Blind Melon.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#10 English Singer-Songwriter Ian Gillan, 81
Revered for his powerful voice and dynamic stage presence, Ian Gillan is a British singer and songwriter who shaped the sound of hard rock. He rose to fame as the iconic frontman of Deep Purple, lending his vocals to seminal albums, and also notably sang the role of Jesus in the original *Jesus Christ Superstar* recording. Gillan also had a brief stint as the lead vocalist for Black Sabbath.
Little-known fact:
He initially played drums and sang in his first band, Garth Rockett and the Moonshiners, before focusing solely on vocals.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
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