Celebrity Birthdays Today, August 17, 2026

Happy birthday to Robert De Niro, Sean Penn, and Austin Butler! August 17 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 Actor Robert De Niro, 83
Grit, improvisation, and a fearless approach to characters have made American actor and producer Robert De Niro a favorite among modern film directors. His acclaimed work in films like Raging Bull and The Godfather Part II earned him two Academy Awards.
Little-known fact:
De Niro was nicknamed “Bobby Milk” in his youth due to his pale complexion.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#2 Actor and Director Sean Penn, 66
American actor and filmmaker Sean Penn rose to prominence with his iconic role as Jeff Spicoli in Fast Times at Ridgemont High. He is celebrated for his intense performances, earning two Academy Awards for Mystic River and Milk, and for his impactful directorial efforts.
Little-known fact:
He initially considered pursuing a career in law before fully committing to acting.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#3 Actor Austin Butler, 35
Known for his compelling portrayals, American actor Austin Butler has captivated audiences with his dedication to diverse roles. His breakthrough performance as Elvis Presley in the 2022 biopic garnered widespread critical acclaim and major awards.
He built his career through early television appearances before transitioning to prominent film and stage projects, including his memorable turn as Tex Watson.
Little-known fact:
Austin Butler is a self-taught musician, learning to play guitar at thirteen and piano by age sixteen.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#4 Actor and Singer Donnie Wahlberg, 57
Known for his dynamic presence as a singer and actor, Donnie Wahlberg has entertained audiences for decades. A founding member of the iconic New Kids on the Block, he also built a robust acting career. Wahlberg is recognized for his role as Detective Danny Reagan on the long-running CBS series Blue Bloods.
Little-known fact:
Donnie Wahlberg developed a deep love for rap music and practiced composing lyrics during bus rides to elementary school in Roxbury.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#5 Singer and Songwriter Phoebe Bridgers, 32
Crafted for confessional honesty, American singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers captivates audiences with her melancholic indie folk. She rose to prominence with critically acclaimed albums and as a member of the Grammy-winning supergroup Boygenius.
Little-known fact:
She briefly attended Berklee College of Music but dropped out after orientation to focus on her music career.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#6 Singer and Songwriter Belinda Carlisle, 68
With a powerful voice and magnetic stage presence, American singer and songwriter Belinda Carlisle first captivated audiences as the lead vocalist of The Go-Go’s. Her solo career soared with hits like “Heaven Is a Place on Earth” and her memoir became a New York Times Best Seller.
Little-known fact:
Carlisle’s first venture into music was briefly as a drummer for the punk band The Germs, performing under the name Dottie Danger.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#7 Journalist and Television Personality Giuliana Rancic, 52
American entertainment reporter Giuliana Rancic rose to prominence as a co-anchor on E! News, providing extensive red carpet coverage. She is also recognized for her entrepreneurial ventures and candid personal storytelling.
Little-known fact:
Giuliana Rancic taught herself English by watching television after immigrating to the US from Italy at age seven.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#8 Businessman Larry Ellison, 82
Known for his strategic vision, American businessman Larry Ellison co-founded Oracle Corporation, a leading enterprise software provider, and served as its CEO for 37 years. Beyond his tech empire, Ellison is also a prominent investor and philanthropist, owning most of the Hawaiian island of Lanai.
Little-known fact:
Larry Ellison briefly held the title of the world’s wealthiest person in September 2025 after a surge in Oracle’s stock price.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#9 Actress Taissa Farmiga, 32
An American actress revered for her roles in horror, Taissa Farmiga made her debut in Higher Ground. She rose to fame in the American Horror Story anthology series, showcasing her versatility. Farmiga also starred in The Nun movie franchise.
Little-known fact:
Taissa Farmiga is proficient in American Sign Language, which she studied for four years.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#10 Rapper Joyner Lucas, 38
Recognized for his intense lyrical storytelling, Joyner Lucas is an American rapper and songwriter known for tackling social issues. Joyner Lucas’s Grammy-nominated single “I’m Not Racist” and his successful ADHD album showcased his unique perspective and technical skill.
Little-known fact:
Joyner Lucas was diagnosed with ADHD as a child, an experience that later inspired the title of his debut album.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
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