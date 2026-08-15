Celebrity Birthdays Today, August 15, 2026

Happy birthday to Jennifer Lawrence, Joe Jonas, and Ben Affleck! August 15 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 American Actress and Producer Jennifer Lawrence, 36
Recognized for her emotional depth and versatility, American actress and producer Jennifer Lawrence quickly rose to international fame. Her Oscar-winning performance in Silver Linings Playbook cemented her status as a leading talent.
Lawrence is also celebrated for her iconic portrayal of Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games series, alongside her advocacy for women’s rights.
Little-known fact:
Before pursuing acting, Jennifer Lawrence was an accomplished horseback rider who sustained a tailbone injury.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#2 American Singer, Songwriter, and Actor Joe Jonas, 37
American singer, songwriter, and actor Joe Jonas rose to fame as a member of the pop rock band the Jonas Brothers. He later achieved significant solo success with his album Fastlife and led the funk-pop group DNCE, known for their hit single “Cake by the Ocean.” Jonas also starred in Disney’s Camp Rock movies.
Little-known fact:
He has a not-so-secret Instagram art account, @cupofjoe, showcasing his aesthetic interests.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#3 American Actor and Filmmaker Ben Affleck, 54
An American actor and filmmaker, Benjamin Géza Affleck-Boldt achieved early fame with the Academy Award-winning Good Will Hunting, which he co-wrote and starred in alongside Matt Damon. He later demonstrated his directorial prowess with Oscar-winning films such as Argo.
Little-known fact:
As a child, Ben Affleck starred in the PBS educational series The Voyage of the Mimi.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#4 American Comedian, Actor, and Producer Anthony Anderson, 56
Known for his affable on-screen persona, American actor and comedian Anthony Anderson has captivated audiences across film and television. He achieved widespread recognition for his starring role in the acclaimed sitcom Black-ish and has since branched into successful hosting gigs. Anderson also actively champions diabetes awareness.
Little-known fact:
His first attempt at stand-up comedy as “Tasty Tony” ended with him being booed off stage.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#5 American Actress Debra Messing, 58
An American actress known for her sharp comedic timing, Debra Messing rose to prominence with her memorable roles in television and film. She is widely celebrated for her extensive work, which often blends humor with emotional depth, anchoring groundbreaking series.
Messing is best known for her acclaimed portrayal of Grace Adler on the hit sitcom Will & Grace, a role that earned her an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. Her career also includes notable performances in films and advocacy for social causes.
Little-known fact:
Before her television breakthrough, Debra Messing gained early acclaim for her performance in a pre-Broadway workshop of Tony Kushner’s Angels in America: Perestroika.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#6 Mexican Filmmaker Alejandro González Iñárritu, 63
Renowned for his innovative storytelling and profound exploration of the human condition, Alejandro González Iñárritu is a Mexican film director. He achieved widespread international acclaim with his early works and notably secured back-to-back Best Director Academy Awards for Birdman and The Revenant.
Little-known fact:
Before his celebrated film career, Alejandro González Iñárritu worked as a commercial sailor, traveling across the Atlantic Ocean.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#7 American Rapper Chief Keef, 31
An American rapper and record producer, Chief Keef gained widespread recognition for pioneering the drill music subgenre. His early mixtapes and the viral success of his single “I Don’t Like” propelled him into the national spotlight. He later established his own record labels, Glo Gang and 43B, continuing to influence contemporary hip-hop.
Little-known fact:
Chief Keef began rapping at the young age of five, using his mother’s karaoke machine to record his first music.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#8 American Actor and Singer Carlos Penavega, 37
Known for his vibrant personality and musical talent, American actor and singer Carlos PenaVega first captivated audiences as a member of the popular boy band Big Time Rush. He also demonstrated his versatility by competing on Dancing with the Stars and starring in various Hallmark Channel films.
Little-known fact:
Before pursuing acting and music professionally, Carlos PenaVega was a cheerleader at Sagemont Upper School.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#9 American Actress and Singer-Songwriter Emily Kinney, 42
An American actress and singer, Emily Kinney rose to prominence playing Beth Greene on AMC’s acclaimed series The Walking Dead, showcasing her acting range and musical talent. Beyond her memorable television role, Kinney has established herself as a prolific singer-songwriter with multiple studio albums to her credit. She continues to balance her dual passions for screen and stage.
Little-known fact:
Emily Kinney used to experience significant stage fright when performing.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#10 Canadian Model and Actress Natasha Henstridge, 52
A Canadian actress and former model, Natasha Henstridge rose to international fame with her memorable debut in the 1995 sci-fi thriller Species. Her striking screen presence anchored a diverse filmography and television career. She further cemented her acting prowess by winning a Gemini Award.
Little-known fact:
Before finding fame as an actress, Natasha Henstridge graced the cover of French Cosmopolitan magazine at just fifteen years old.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
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