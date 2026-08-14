Celebrity Birthdays Today, August 14, 2026

Happy birthday to Halle Berry, Steve Martin, and Mila Kunis! August 14 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 Actress and Producer Halle Berry, 60
With an indelible screen presence, American actress Halle Berry has commanded audiences with her intense performances and genre-defying roles. She famously won an Academy Award for Monster’s Ball and portrayed Storm in the X-Men film series. Berry is also an advocate for women’s health and wellness.
Little-known fact:
Halle Berry reportedly lost 80 percent of her hearing in her right ear due to an incident with a former partner.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#2 Actor and Comedian Steve Martin, 81
American comedian and actor Steve Martin rose to prominence with his groundbreaking absurdist stand-up routines in the 1970s. He is celebrated for his roles in classic films like The Jerk and Parenthood, as well as his recent work in the series Only Murders in the Building. Martin is also an accomplished writer and Grammy-winning musician.
Little-known fact:
As a teenager, Steve Martin worked at Disneyland’s magic shop, where he learned to juggle, perform magic, and play the banjo.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#3 Actress Mila Kunis, 43
Ukrainian-American actress Mila Kunis is widely recognized for her sharp comedic timing and dramatic versatility. Kunis became a household name portraying Jackie Burkhart on That ’70s Show and later earned critical acclaim for her role in the film Black Swan. She also provides the voice for Meg Griffin on the animated series Family Guy.
Little-known fact:
Mila Kunis has heterochromia, meaning one of her eyes is brown and the other is green.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#4 Actress Marcia Gay Harden, 67
Renowned for her dynamic performances, American actress Marcia Gay Harden has captivated audiences across film, television, and stage. She is celebrated for her transformative roles and remarkable versatility. Harden famously won an Academy Award for Pollock and a Tony Award for God of Carnage, showcasing her exceptional talent and range.
Little-known fact:
Marcia Gay Harden is an avid potter, a skill she learned in high school and later revisited.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#5 Rapper Doechii, 28
With a vibrant energy and genre-bending sound, American rapper Doechii captivated audiences from Tampa, Florida. She gained widespread attention for her viral hit “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake” and her Grammy-winning mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal. Hickmon has also explored acting, starring in the drama film Earth Mama.
Little-known fact:
Doechii’s stage name was created in middle school as an alter ego to combat bullying.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#6 Singer and Actress Sarah Brightman, 66
Renowned for her breathtaking vocal range, English classical crossover soprano Sarah Brightman has charted and toured across six continents, inspiring millions with her unique blend of classical and pop music. She is widely credited with pioneering the classical crossover music movement. Brightman’s iconic performance as Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Opera secured her place in theatrical history, alongside her chart-topping duet “Time to Say Goodbye” with Andrea Bocelli.
Little-known fact:
Before her musical theatre debut, Sarah Brightman was a member of the popular 1970s dance troupe Hot Gossip, scoring a UK top ten disco hit.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#7 Actor and Comedian Lamorne Morris, 43
Known for his versatile range, American actor and comedian Lamorne Morris is celebrated for bringing nuanced humor and dramatic depth to his roles. He achieved widespread recognition as Winston Bishop in the hit series New Girl. Morris also earned a Primetime Emmy Award for his performance in the crime drama Fargo.
Little-known fact:
Before his acting career, Lamorne Morris worked as a server at Ed Debevic’s, a Chicago restaurant known for its intentionally rude staff.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#8 Actress and Television Personality Jackée Harry, 70
With a vivacious personality and sharp comedic timing, American actress Jackée Harry quickly became a household name. Harry earned a historic Emmy Award for her role on 227 and later charmed audiences on Sister, Sister. She continues her dynamic career with roles in film and daytime television.
Little-known fact:
Before her acting career, Jackée Harry worked for two years as an American history teacher at Brooklyn Technical High School.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#9 Television Personality Spencer Pratt, 43
An American reality television personality, Spencer Pratt, born on August 14, 1983, rose to prominence through his dramatic appearances on MTV’s The Hills. He is also recognized for his crystal business and recent foray into local politics. Pratt has maintained a strong media presence and built a unique brand throughout his career.
Little-known fact:
Spencer Pratt briefly ran for Mayor of Los Angeles in 2026, largely motivated by his home being destroyed in the 2025 Palisades fire.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#10 Astronaut Tracy Caldwell Dyson, 57
An accomplished American chemist and NASA astronaut, Tracy Caldwell Dyson is known for her extensive spaceflight experience. She served as a mission specialist on STS-118 and completed multiple long-duration missions to the International Space Station, logging over 370 days in orbit. Beyond her scientific and space endeavors, she is fluent in American Sign Language and conversational in Russian.
Little-known fact:
Tracy Caldwell Dyson holds the distinction of being the first astronaut born after the Apollo 11 moon landing.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
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