Celebrity Birthdays Today, August 13, 2026

Happy birthday to Sebastian Stan, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and Debi Mazar! August 13 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 Actor Sebastian Stan, 44
Renowned for his captivating presence, Romanian American actor Sebastian Stan has carved out a significant career in both blockbusters and independent cinema. Stan gained global recognition portraying Bucky Barnes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and for his acclaimed performance in the miniseries Pam & Tommy. He has recently earned a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor.
Little-known fact:
Sebastian Stan considered a career in astronomy before fully committing to acting.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#2 Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, 44
An American politician with a formidable communication style, Sarah Elizabeth Huckabee Sanders has left a significant mark on both national and state governance. She served as White House Press Secretary for President Donald Trump before making history as Arkansas’s first female governor. Her book, Speaking for Myself, became a New York Times bestseller.
Little-known fact:
As a nine-year-old, Sarah Elizabeth Huckabee Sanders began stuffing envelopes for her father during his first campaign.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#3 Actress Debi Mazar, 62
An American actress and television personality known for her bold performances, Debi Mazar has carved out a distinctive career in Hollywood. She is best known for her memorable acting roles in projects like Entourage and Younger, along with co-hosting the culinary series Extra Virgin. Mazar also famously appeared in several of Madonna’s music videos early in her career.
Little-known fact:
Before becoming an actress, Debi Mazar worked as a makeup artist for Madonna’s first music video, “Everybody,” in 1982.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#4 Actor and Director John Slattery, 64
Grit and a sharp, composed delivery have made American actor and director John Slattery a compelling presence on screen for decades. He is widely recognized for his memorable turn as Roger Sterling in Mad Men and as Howard Stark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films. Slattery has also directed feature films and television episodes.
Little-known fact:
As a young boy in Boston, John Slattery originally dreamed of becoming a professional baseball player.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#5 Singer and Actress Lennon Stella, 27
Known for her confident stage presence, Canadian singer and actress Lennon Stella rose to fame as Maddie Conrad on Nashville. She is best known for her soulful pop music and acclaimed debut album, Three. Two. One.
Little-known fact:
Stella was named after legendary Beatles singer John Lennon.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#6 Actor Danny Bonaduce, 67
With a career spanning over five decades, American actor and radio personality Dante Daniel Bonaduce rose to fame as the iconic Danny Partridge. Beyond his role in The Partridge Family, Bonaduce forged a lasting presence as a respected radio host and reality television figure.
Little-known fact:
Danny Bonaduce holds a black belt in karate and became an ordained minister online, even officiating a wedding for a radio promotion.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#7 Director and Screenwriter Paul Greengrass, 71
Renowned for his gripping, realistic filmmaking, English director Paul Greengrass has delivered critically acclaimed works across genres. Greengrass earned an Academy Award nomination for United 93 and directed the highly successful Bourne Ultimatum, showcasing his distinctive storytelling. Paul Greengrass continues to explore real-world events through his lens, cementing his reputation as a master of authentic drama.
Little-known fact:
Paul Greengrass was once “kicked out” of Gravesend Grammar School, a detail his father humorously recalled upon a cinema being named in his honor.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#8 Actress Dawnn Lewis, 65
An American actress, singer, and songwriter, Dawnn Lewis is best known for her unforgettable portrayal of Jaleesa Vinson-Taylor on the hit sitcom A Different World. Lewis also showcased her talents by co-writing and performing the show’s iconic theme song, solidifying her place in television history.
Little-known fact:
Few realize that Dawnn Lewis graduated from high school at sixteen and magna cum laude from college at twenty-one.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#9 Singer and Songwriter James Morrison, 42
English singer-songwriter James Morrison, known for his distinctive husky vocals, achieved global fame with his 2006 hit single “You Give Me Something.” A Brit Award winner, Morrison is also celebrated for albums like Undiscovered and collaborations such as “Broken Strings” with Nelly Furtado.
Little-known fact:
His signature husky voice is a result of a life-threatening bout of whooping cough he suffered as a baby, when doctors gave him only a 30% chance of survival.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#10 Singer and Songwriter Dave Days, 35
Driven by a passion for music and digital creation, American singer-songwriter Dave Days captivated early YouTube audiences with his pop-punk parodies and original songs. Colditz gained significant traction by becoming one of the platform’s most subscribed musicians and collaborating with artists like Miley Cyrus and Rebecca Black.
Little-known fact:
He is noted for playing the guitar left-handed, a distinctive trait among musicians.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
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