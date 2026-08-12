Celebrity Birthdays Today, August 12, 2026

Happy birthday to Cara Delevingne, Casey Affleck, and LaKeith Stanfield! August 12 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 Model and Actress Cara Delevingne, 34
With a magnetic presence that transcends industries, British model and actress Cara Delevingne captivated global audiences from her early days on the runway. She quickly rose to prominence, becoming a fixture in high fashion before transitioning into notable acting roles. Delevingne is recognized for her impactful performances in films like Suicide Squad and her advocacy for mental health awareness.
Little-known fact:
Cara Delevingne’s first modeling job was at age ten in an editorial for Italian Vogue.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#2 Actor Casey Affleck, 51
Recognized for his intensely dramatic range, American actor and director Caleb Casey McGuire Affleck-Boldt brings depth to every role. He notably earned an Academy Award for his performance in Manchester by the Sea.
Beyond acting, Affleck also directed and wrote the acclaimed film Light of My Life.
Little-known fact:
He became fluent in Spanish after spending a year traveling through Mexico with his mother and brother at age ten.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#3 Actor and Musician Lakeith Stanfield, 35
Known for his captivating performances, American actor and musician LaKeith Stanfield rose to prominence with critically acclaimed roles in films like Short Term 12 and Get Out. He earned an Academy Award nomination for his work in Judas and the Black Messiah and is recognized for his distinctive style. He has also explored music under the name Htiekal.
Little-known fact:
Beyond acting, Stanfield is also a hip-hop artist and poet, performing music under the stage name Htiekal, which is his first name spelled backward.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#4 Social Media Personality and Singer Dixie D’amelio, 25
Rising to prominence in the digital sphere, American social media personality and singer Dixie D’Amelio captivated audiences with her engaging TikTok content. She built a significant platform before launching a music career and starring in her family’s reality series, The D’Amelio Show.
Little-known fact:
Before her internet fame, Dixie D’Amelio was an active athlete, playing field hockey during her high school years.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#5 Youtuber Dream, 27
A driving force in online gaming, American YouTuber and Twitch streamer Dream carved out a massive audience with his innovative Minecraft content and gained widespread fame for his “Minecraft Manhunt” series and the collaborative “Dream SMP” server.
Beyond gaming, he has also ventured into music, releasing popular singles.
Little-known fact:
Before his online fame, Clay was the quarterback for his high school flag football team.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#6 Actress and Comedian Yvette Nicole Brown, 55
American actress Yvette Nicole Brown rose to prominence with her beloved role as Shirley Bennett on the NBC comedy series Community. Her career spans television, film, and voice acting, showcasing a broad talent range. She also earned an Emmy nomination for A Black Lady Sketch Show.
Little-known fact:
Yvette Nicole Brown was signed to Motown Records as a recording artist in her teens, featuring on the album The East Coast Family Vol. 1.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#7 Actor Peter Krause, 61
Recognized for his compelling portrayals, American actor Peter Krause has anchored numerous acclaimed television series. He is celebrated for his leading roles in Six Feet Under and Parenthood, earning multiple Emmy and Golden Globe nominations.
Little-known fact:
He reportedly worked as a bartender at Broadway’s Palace Theatre alongside Aaron Sorkin, who later created Sports Night where Krause starred.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#8 Comedian and Actor Michael Ian Black, 55
An American comedian, actor, and writer, Michael Ian Black, is celebrated for his distinctive dry wit and sharp observational humor. He rose to prominence as a co-creator and cast member of the influential MTV sketch comedy series The State. Black has also starred in the Wet Hot American Summer franchise and appeared as a commentator on VH1’s “I Love the…” series.
Little-known fact:
Michael Ian Black was the puppeteer and voice actor for the iconic Pets.com sock puppet in the late 1990s.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#9 Singer-Songwriter and Guitarist Mark Knopfler, 77
Fingerstyle mastery and evocative songwriting define British musician and guitarist Mark Knopfler, widely celebrated for fronting Dire Straits. He anchored chart-topping albums and composed notable film scores, influencing generations of artists.
Little-known fact:
Knopfler, a left-handed individual, masterfully plays the guitar right-handed, contributing to his unique fingerstyle technique.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#10 Actor George Hamilton, 87
Known for his debonair style and enduring charm, American actor George Hamilton has navigated Hollywood with a unique blend of leading man roles and comedic timing. He earned early acclaim with a Golden Globe as Most Promising Newcomer and later solidified his fame playing a disco-loving Count Dracula in Love at First Bite.
Little-known fact:
He once aspired to be a doctor, reading medical books from a young age, before his mother encouraged him to act.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
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