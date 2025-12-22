Celebrities With Rare Conditions You Never Knew Were Living This Reality

Past the red carpets and the flashing lights of the paparazzi, some celebrities live in a reality more complicated than what is shown. A number of them live with medical conditions only seen in a tiny fraction of people worldwide, and still show up every day.
This article spotlights athletes, actors and musicians bold enough to let the world know about their conditions and how it affected them. Surprising names make this list and here’s a chance to find out which ones you haven’t heard about yet.
#1 Isaiah Austin
7-foot-1 Isaiah Austin is not only remembered for his basketball skills as an NBA prospect in 2014, but also for an emotional draft season.
Only the week before the NBA Draft, Isaiah was diagnosed with Marfan’s syndrome. The disorder affects connective tissue, making the body too loose and weak, as the Cleveland Clinic explains.
The condition makes playing a high-intensity sport like basketball difficult, so Isaiah could not be selected.
Following this, People reported that Isaiah has been committed to spreading awareness about Marfan syndrome through the Marfan Foundation. In the 2014 interview, he talks about being a symbol of hope to others like him by sharing his story.
#2 Celine Dion
For years, Celine Dion has been one of the best voices in the music industry, and she has grown herself into an icon. She lives with a rare disorder called Stiff-Person Syndrome, which is both neurological and autoimmune.
According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, the syndrome causes painful spasms in different parts of the body.
Speaking to BBC News in 2024, Celine says the illness was undiagnosed for years, but she could feel the pull on her performances. On some occasions, she had considered singing at lower pitches to sing more comfortably.
Eventually, in a Twitter post in 2023, she paused touring and performing, cancelling her shows for the remainder of 2023 and 2024. This time off was to help understand living with Stiff-Person Syndrome, managing it with meds and physiotherapy.
Celine has brought attention to this rare disorder by discussing it in her documentary, I Am Celine Dion, which explores her struggles with SPS.
#3 Eric Dane
The Hollywood actor Eric Dane is famous for his roles in the medical drama Grey’s Anatomy and the contemporary drama Euphoria.
He, only recently, has publicly announced he was diagnosed with a rare neurodegenerative disease called Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).
According to Mayo Clinic, the condition affects neurons in the brain and spinal cord, worsens over time, and eventually impairs even basic muscle control.
Eric announced the ALS diagnosis to People earlier in April, while confirming that he could keep on working while being treated.
A few months later, on Good Morning America, he confirmed that his right hand was no longer functioning, and that his left was on the same path. He has opened up about his condition to bring some comfort to others like him, letting them know they are not alone.
#4 Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez, besides being one of the most-streamed female artists in the world, is a very successful actress, influencer, and producer. The talented singer has lived with a rare condition known as Lupus for years, having made it public in 2015.
In an interview with Billboard, Selena talks about her diagnosis with the autoimmune disease and her treatment so far with chemotherapy. The illness causes her immune system to attack normal, healthy tissue, causing joint pain and organ complications.
In Selena’s case, her battle with Lupus had affected her kidneys and required her to get a transplant, as she announced in an Instagram post in 2017. In the post, she mentions the influence of the illness on her work, being unable to promote her music and having to lay low as she received treatment.
She has taken to discussing her experience with Lupus, creating awareness, and collaborating with organisations like Lupus Research Alliance.
#5 Kristen Chenowerth
With a Tony Award in her stacked cabinet for her performance in the musical You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown from 1999, the legend Kristen Chenoweth lives on with a rare disorder.
She was diagnosed with Meniere’s Disease at the age of 30, years after battling with migraines and episodes of vertigo caused by the disease. Cleveland Clinic explains that the disease is caused by a buildup of fluid that disrupts hearing and balance, also causing lasting headaches.
Speaking with People, Kristen mentioned she had considered retiring early when the symptoms got really bad, but still kept working. She recalled leaving the 2009 Emmys in an ambulance after being denied the chance to celebrate her win for Outstanding Supporting Actress.
Brain & Life reports Kristen is committed to spreading the word about migraines and getting rid of the stigma that the pain is not real because it’s not visible to the naked eye.
#6 Venus Williams
One of the two incredible Williams sisters, Venus Williams, is a highly decorated and celebrated tennis player who has won multiple Grand Slam Titles.
She plays a physically demanding sport despite living with a rare illness known as Sjogren’s syndrome. The syndrome is another autoimmune disorder that affects moisture-producing glands and causes pain, fatigue, and dry eyes and mouth.
Venus revealed this diagnosis to the public in 2011, after the illness forced her to withdraw from the U.S Open, as reported by The Guardian.
After her first match in the competition, she announced she could not continue playing due to symptoms of Sjogren’s. She has returned to professional tennis, remains competitive with the condition properly managed, and is dedicated to using her platform to raise awareness.
Speaking at Vision Expo East earlier this year, Venus discusses her journey with the illness, saying she came out of it stronger.
#7 Michael J. Fox
Michael J. Fox is one of Hollywood’s biggest talents, with a stacked cabinet of major awards, including 5 Emmys, 4 Golden Globes, and a Grammy.
In 1998, Michael revealed he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease 7 years prior, at 29 years of age. When Parkinson’s Disease (PD) uncommonly presents in people between the ages of 21 and 50 years, it is known as Early Onset PD or Young Onset PD (YOPD), according to the American Parkinson’s Disease Association.
Michael spent the next 7 years, after his diagnosis, still working and collecting awards until he could no longer hide it from the public. According to his website, he took a break from acting, became an advocate for Parkinson’s Disease, and founded the Michael J. Fox Foundation (MJFF).
Built to fund scientific research to find a cure for the disease, the MJFF has been described by Fox Business as the world’s largest non-profit funder of research for Parkinson’s Disease.
#8 Sia
Sia is a globally acclaimed singer and songwriter, known not only for her chart-topping songs but also for her work as a songwriter on some of the biggest songs ever recorded.
She suffers from a rare disorder known as Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome that affects the connective tissues, like collagen, in the body.
While there are different types of the condition, severe joint pain or dislocation, fatigue, and fragile skin are some common symptoms.
Sia, famous for being secretive about many things, including her own face, publicised her condition in a now-deleted Twitter post, as reported by BBC News.
She constantly shows support to people living with chronic pain and rare conditions like hers, like wearing zebra-print dresses in support, as pointed out on X.
#9 Gatten Matarazzo
Gaten Matarazzo is an American actor best known for his role in the Netflix blockbuster, Stranger Things, where he plays Dustin Henderson.
He lives with a genetic disorder called Cleidocranial Dysplasia (CCD) that affects the development of bones and teeth in little ones.
It then causes underdeveloped bones and, in some cases, missing teeth. Gatten has never shied away from publicly discussing his diagnosis since the start of his career, even incorporating it into the plot of his character in Stranger Things.
On Live Kelly and Mark, he talks about getting multiple surgeries and dental procedures done to adjust his teeth.
Being one of the popular advocates for CCD, Gatten uses his platform to publicise this rare condition, curb stigma, and even fundraise for surgical procedures for others like himself.
#10 Robin Roberts
Known for anchoring ABC’s Good Morning America, Robin Roberts has fought hard through her personal health journey.
Having just publicly survived breast cancer in 2007, the broadcaster announced in 2012 that she had been diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).
The rare disease affects the bone marrow, making it form abnormal blood cells, Mayo Clinic describes.
Speaking on ABC News in 2012, Robin explained that the disorder was most likely a result of her chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer. After battling with symptoms, she finally received a bone marrow transplant from her sister, which kick-started her return to everyday life.
In 2022, the National Marrow Donor Program (NMDP) celebrated 10 years of partnership with Robin to secure matches for those in need.
#11 Justin Bieber
One of the most prominent musicians of his generation, Justin Bieber, stunned the world in 2022 with his announcement of a diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.
In the announcement through an Instagram post showing apparent facial paralysis, he gave details of the disease, causing him hearing and vision impairment.
The condition meant he had to take a break from performing and touring, postponing the rest of the shows on the Justice World Tour to rest and recover.
Justin Bieber made his comeback to the stage a couple of months later, resuming the Justice Tour, as reported by Billboard. Because it is so rare, it affects only about 5 out of every 100,000 people, according to the Cleveland Clinic, and Justin brought public attention to Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.
#12 Emily Gordon
In Emily Gordon’s life story as a Hollywood screenwriter and producer, her diagnosis with Adult-Onset Still’s Disease has played a significant role.
The Arthritis Foundation describes Still’s Disease as a rare type of inflammatory arthritis characterized by fever, rashes, and joint pain. The first time Emily made this public was through her Oscar-nominated film, The Big Sick, which told the true-life story of how her illness drove her into a medically induced coma while dating Kumail Nanjiani.
They talk about the dynamics of their relationship during her coma and their marriage soon after on CBS Sunday Morning.
People report that Emily was also diagnosed with common variable immunodeficiency in 2017, which made her even more susceptible to infections, making COVID-19 a scary period for the family.
In 2022, Emily also partnered with AstraZeneca to support other people who were immunocompromised and needed extra protection to get through the pandemic.
#13 Keala Settle
Keala Settle broke out with her critically acclaimed role as the bearded lady in the musical The Greatest Showman and her global hit, This Is Me.
Only days before Keala was scheduled to perform the song at the 2018 Oscars, she suffered a “mini” ischemic stroke. People reported this was the result of an undiagnosed rare disease known as Moyamoya disease, blocking some parts of her brain from receiving blood and oxygen.
Following the diagnosis, Keala postponed her surgery until after her performance at the Oscars while having her gown fitting at the hospital.
Her surgery after the Oscars to correct the cardiovascular disease and its injury to the brain lasted about 10 hours.
The actress and singer only spoke about her fight with the disease for the first time about 6 months after the surgery.
#14 Peter Frampton
English musician and guitarist who is an icon for rock music, has Inclusion Body Myositis, as he announced early in 2019.
He did this on CBS’s This Morning: on Saturday, along with the announcement of his final tour, following Billboard reports.
The disease is rare and inflammatory, affecting the muscles, especially in men over 50, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.
In a Billboard interview, he talked about the disease affecting his finger muscles in a few years and wanted to take advantage of it while he could still play.
Awareness about ALS is essential even among medical doctors, as the disease is commonly mistaken for Parkinson’s Disease.
#15 Ashton Kutcher
The actor and producer best known for his work on the sitcom That ’70s Show disclosed to the public that he was living with a rare medical disorder.
Autoimmune vasculitis is a condition where the immune system attacks blood vessels and ultimately, vital organs. In Kutcher’s rare case, his vision, hearing, and balance were affected, as he revealed 3 years later in a Twitter (now X) post.
Ashton has publicly spoken about how much the sudden illness affected him, even after recovery. On the podcast ChicksInTheOffice, Ashton hints that he still has hearing difficulty, making it hard for him to walk red carpets.
