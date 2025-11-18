11 Famous Tributes To Dame Maggie Smith That Poured In After The Legendary Actress’ Passing

The iconic British actress Dame Maggie Smith passed away peacefully on September 27, 2024, at the age of 89, exactly one year after her co-star Michael Gambon, who played the Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore.
She was known for her immense talent, sharp wit, and unforgettable presence, leaving behind a legacy of over seven decades, delighting viewers on stage and screen alike.
The sad news was shared by her sons, Toby Stephens and Chris Larkin, who confirmed her passing, expressing gratitude for the support and care she received in her final days.
The actress’ career was marked by her versatility, allowing her to take roles ranging from Shakespearean heroines to more modern characters, like the iconic Professor McGonagall in the Harry Potter series of films and the Dowager Countess Violet Crawley in Downton Abbey.
Moments after the news of her passing shocked the world, several figures and artists took to social media to pay tribute to the unforgettable Maggie Smith, one of the most beloved actresses of her generation.
#1 Daniel Radcliffe
While the actress shared a strong bond with most cast members, her relationship with Radcliffe was known to be among the strongest.
In a statement, he reflected on his experience working with her.
“The first time I met Maggie Smith I was 9 years old and we were reading through scenes for ‘David Copperfield,’ which was my first job. I knew virtually nothing about her other than that my parents were awestruck at the fact that I would be working with her.”
“The other thing I knew about her was that she was a Dame, so the first thing I asked her when we met was ‘would you like me to call you Dame?’ at which she laughed and said something to the effect of ‘don’t be ridiculous!’”
“I remember feeling nervous to meet her and then her putting me immediately at ease. She was incredibly kind to me on that shoot, and then I was lucky enough to go on working with her for another 10 years on the ‘Harry Potter’ films.”
He continued, “She was a fierce intellect, a gloriously sharp tongue, could intimidate and charm in the same instant and was, as everyone will tell you, extremely funny,” Radcliffe added.
“I will always consider myself amazingly lucky to have been able to work with her, and to spend time around her on set. The word legend is overused but if it applies to anyone in our industry then it applies to her. Thank you Maggie.”
#2 Dan Stevens
The actor, who got his biggest break when he was cast as Matthew Crawley in Downton Abbey, shared a tribute to his co-star, with pictures of her early career as well as her in character as Violet Crawley.
“Truly one of the greats. Rest in peace,” he wrote.
#3 Rob Lowe
The actor, who shared the screen with Smith on the 1993 TV adaptation of the play Suddenly Last Summer, reminisced about his shared moments with the late actress.
“Saddened to hear Dame Maggie Smith has passed. I had the unforgettable experience of working with her; sharing a two-shot was like being paired with a lion. She could eat anyone alive, and often did. But funny, and great company. And suffered no fools. We will never see another. Godspeed, Ms. Smith!” he wrote.
#4 Hugh Bonneville
The actor, who acted alongside Maggie Smith in the 2010 series Downton Abbey, paid tribute to the actress in an interview with the BBC.
“Anyone who ever shared a scene with Maggie will attest to her sharp eye, sharp wit and formidable talent,” he stated. “She was a true legend of her generation.”
#5 Gyles Brandreth
The broadcaster and former politician was one of the first to pay tribute to the Dame, calling her death the “end of a golden era” and an extraordinary life. He went on to explain how he felt she was the best company due to her wit, wisdom, and compassion.
“One of a kind in every way and consequently irreplaceable,” he wrote.
#6 Alastair Bruce
The commentator for Sky News and ABC worked with Smith as a contributor on the Downton Abbey series, and he reminisced about the short time the two shared, labeling her as “the best of them.”
“What a great privilege it was to work with her & play a small part in her creation of Violet Countess of Grantham,” he said.
“A titan of the filmocracy, Maggie embodied the aristocracy with absolute ease: she made us gasp, shudder and laugh.”
#7 Omid Djalili
The comedian also paid tribute to her passing by posting beautiful pictures of her career, with one in particular standing out for showing a young Maggie in black and white, back when she was a rising star.
“We’ve lost one of the best today. RIP Maggie Smith,” he stated.
#8 Lisa Nandy
The culture secretary of the UK labeled the actress as “a true British icon of the stage and screen,” and she shared her condolences on her social media.
“Rest in peace Dame Maggie Smith, you’ll be forever remembered for a lifetime of commitment to the arts.”
#9 Piers Morgan
The broadcaster, journalist, writer, and media personality remembered the actress for her wit, sharpness, and intelligence, lamenting her passing as a huge loss for not only the acting world but for the country of Britain itself.
“Magnificent actress, magnificent lady. As entertaining, sharp and witty off screen as she was off it. A very very sad loss for Britain,” he wrote on X.
#10 Rishi Sunak
The former prime minister of the UK posted his condolences on social media shortly after news of her passing was divulged.
“Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Dame Maggie Smith – an icon of the stage and screen. She touched many lives across many generations with her incredible performances. Rest in peace,” he wrote on X.
#11 Keir Starmer
The current prime minister of the UK joined in to share his appreciation for the actress, expressing how she introduced people around the world to new worlds throughout her career.
“She was beloved by so many for her great talent, becoming a true national treasure whose work will be cherished for generations to come,” he stated.
