20 Celebrities Who Learned The Hard Way About Plastic Surgery

In Hollywood, the pressure to look flawless can be relentless, and for many celebrities, plastic surgery has felt like a natural step toward achieving perfect symmetry and youthful features.
Constantly in the public eye, stars often feel compelled to refine and reinvent their appearances, yet the results don’t always turn out as expected.
While some opt for subtle enhancements, others have found themselves at the center of public conversation after more noticeable changes, sparking debate and, in some cases, regret.
These 20 celebrities’ cosmetic journeys highlight how plastic surgery doesn’t always go as planned, offering a closer look at how even carefully considered procedures can lead to unexpected outcomes.
#1 Madonna
Pop culture icon Madonna, widely regarded as the “Queen of Pop,” became a subject of intense scrutiny following her 2023 Grammy Awards appearance, where she presented an award.
The appearance sparked a wave of plastic surgery rumors.
While Madonna has never directly confirmed undergoing cosmetic procedures, multiple plastic surgeons have speculated that the singer may have had facelifts, neck lifts, blepharoplasty to open her eyes, a brow lift to elevate her lateral brows, buccal fat reduction, and rhinoplasty.
Her “pillow face” or “puffy” appearance in recent years has often been attributed to the use of dermal fillers in her cheeks, lips, and temples, as well as Botox to smooth forehead lines.
Addressing her changed appearance after the awards show, Madonna joked in an Instagram post, writing, “Look how cute I am now that swelling from surgery has gone down. Lol.”
One concerned fan remarked, “I can’t understand who she sees when she looks in the mirror now. Complete hallucination.”
Another commented, “Just shows how empty a majority of celebrities are. She got plenty of money. Stop ruining your face to try to stay in the limelight.”
Image source: Robin Platzer/Getty Images, Robert Gauthier / Getty Images
#2 Kim Novak
Kim Novak is an American actress and Hollywood icon who first rose to fame in the 1950s and is best known for her roles in Vertigo, Picnic, and Bell, Book and Candle.
Her appearance at the 86th Academy Awards in 2014 sparked widespread attention due to her dramatic facial changes, which she later admitted were the result of fat injections in her cheeks in an attempt to counteract aging.
At the time, the controversy surrounding her appearance intensified when President Donald Trump shared a tweet on X (then Twitter), urging, “Kim should sue her plastic surgeon!”
In a 2020 interview addressing both the procedure and the “bullying” by Trump, Novak admitted she deeply regretted getting the injections.
“In 2012, I had fat injections in my cheeks, but it was the worst thing I could have done. When Donald Trump took a pop it became an issue.”
According to multiple plastic surgeons, Novak may have also undergone additional procedures, including a facelift, rhinoplasty, and Botox, though none of these have been confirmed by the actress herself.
Image source: Screen Archives/Getty Images, Francois G. Durand/Getty Images
#3 Amanda Lepore
Amanda Lepore is an American model, singer, and performance artist who has become an iconic figure in the New York nightlife and fashion scenes.
She has never shied away from acknowledging the cosmetic work she has had done, revealing that she underwent her first rhinoplasty at just 15.
Between 1986 and 1988, she received numerous silicone injections in her lips, later admitting that she had gone “overboard on the bottom” and subsequently had a reduction.
In addition, the renowned transgender community activist reportedly had cheek augmentations, double eyelid surgery, and breast implants, aiming to achieve a doll-like appearance, as detailed in her 2017 book Doll Parts.
She also claimed to have the “most expensive body on Earth” due to the thousands she spent on her surgeries, according to her book.
Image source: Steve Eichner/Getty Images, amandalepore
#4 Pete Burns
Pete Burns, the frontman of the 1980s pop band Dead or Alive, was well known for his music, most notably the global hit You Spin Me Round (Like a Record).
It has been estimated that the late singer underwent more than 300 cosmetic procedures, many of them corrective surgeries to fix botched operations, which at times caused him to severely struggle with his health.
His first procedure was a nose job in 1984 to correct a bump, which soon escalated into what he later described as “four operations on the nose, two sets of cheekbone implants and removals, and lip augmentations,” as he detailed during an appearance on Botched Up Bodies.
While Pete never openly acknowledged having any regrets, the sheer volume of surgeries and subsequent medications reportedly led to severe health issues, including deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolisms affecting his heart, lungs, and legs.
Reportedly, in the early 2000s, Burns was rushed to the hospital for emergency treatment following a botched lip filler procedure.
He spent 10 days fighting for his life and required heavy use of blood thinners, which later damaged his teeth.
He eventually sued the surgeon responsible for the procedure and received £450,000 (approximately $606,783) in compensation.
Image source: deadoralivetv, Chris Jackson/Getty Images
#5 Sylvester Stallone
Sylvester Stallone is best known for his iconic role as Rocky Balboa in the Rocky franchise and as Barney Ross in The Expendables film series.
Stallone has publicly shared that he underwent facial surgery in the 1990s to address nerve damage caused by a birth injury, which affected his speech and led to partial facial drooping.
According to the actor, the procedure helped correct those longstanding issues.
Over the years, however, plastic surgeons have speculated that Stallone may have undergone additional cosmetic procedures, including a facelift, brow lift, neck lift, Botox injections, dermal fillers, and eyelid surgery.
While none of these have been confirmed by Stallone himself, his evolving appearance has continued to draw attention.
One netizen wrote, “Too much bad plastic surgery is fairly predictable in face,” while another remarked, “It’s all the Botox!”
Image source: Richard Corkery/Getty Images, Clive Rose – Formula 1/Getty Images
#6 Katie Price
Katie Price is an English media personality, model, and reality TV star who rose to fame in the late 1990s and 2000s and has also written numerous books across genres, including autobiographies, fiction, and children’s series.
Price has been open about undergoing multiple cosmetic procedures and has confirmed having 17 breast augmentations, as well as facelifts, fox-eye lifts, Botox injections, dermal fillers, liposuction procedures, and a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL).
She has documented her cosmetic journey extensively, with many of her procedures carried out abroad, particularly in Turkey.
However, Price has also spoken candidly about regretting some of her plastic surgeries. She has previously described her Brazilian Butt Lift as “so painful” and said she felt the results “did not look right” on her body.
Over the years, she has undergone several corrective surgeries, particularly related to breast procedures.
In 2015, she had a breast reduction corrected, and in 2020, she traveled to Belgium for what she described as a corrective breast surgery after being unhappy with the outcome of an earlier procedure.
Image source: Jo Hale/Getty Images, katieprice
#7 Ray Liotta
Ray Liotta was best known for his breakout role as Henry Hill in Goodfellas and for his work across film and television, including Hannibal and Shades of Blue.
While he never publicly acknowledged undergoing plastic surgery, his appearance became the subject of widespread speculation after he debuted noticeably taut facial features at several high-profile events in the mid to late 2010s.
His look first drew major attention at the 2016 SAG Awards, where fans openly questioned what type of cosmetic procedure he may have had.
One social media user wrote at the time, “Ray Liotta’s face has so much work done via PS that he looks like a mannequin.”
“The more I look, the more he is a different person completely.”
Image source: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images, Axelle/Getty Images
#8 Mickey Rourke
Mickey Rourke is an American actor and former professional boxer, best known for his roles in 9½ Weeks, The Wrestler, and Sin City.
Reportedly, Rourke’s plastic surgery journey began in the early 1990s with reconstructive procedures following injuries sustained during his boxing career, and later extended into a long series of corrective and cosmetic treatments over the years.
The former ’80s heartthrob has undergone at least six nose surgeries, cheekbone reconstruction to address a boxing-related injury, several facelifts, and the use of Botox and fillers in areas such as his lips, forehead, and cheeks.
His ex-wife, Debra Feuer, also claimed in an interview with The Mirror that Rourke received cheek implants as early as 1990 to look better for a film role, widely believed to be the 1990 movie Wild Orchid.
One fan reacted to his transformation over the years, writing, “Horrific! He was gorgeous when he was younger.”
A second commented, “He should have went to the plastic surgeon on BOTCHED show.”
Image source: JACQUES MORELL/Getty Images, Paul Archuleta/Getty Images
#9 Lauren Sánchez Bezos
Lauren Sánchez Bezos is an American journalist, television personality, and licensed pilot who has been a familiar face on entertainment news programs for decades.
While she has never publicly confirmed undergoing any plastic surgery procedures, side-by-side comparisons of her past and present photos have led netizens and plastic surgeons to speculate about the procedures she may have had.
According to multiple experts quoted by Page Six, Lauren’s skin appears exceptionally tight and wrinkle-free for her age, suggesting she may have undergone a facelift and brow lift.
Experts have also speculated about her “plump pout,” which they believe could be the result of heavy lip fillers.
One expert further alleged that she may have had rhinoplasty, noting that “the tip of her nose appears much thinner than before.”
Many fans have expressed displeasure over Mrs. Bezos’ alleged cosmetic procedures, claiming she looked better with her “natural features.”
“Looks like a mannequin… Lauren has done too much to her once-beautiful face,” one netizen remarked, while another added, “Enough Botox in that picture for all of America,” reacting to an image of her.
Image source: Photo by A. Nevader/Getty Images, Michael Buckner/Getty Images
#10 Tara Jayne
Tara Jayne McConachy, better known as Tara Jayne, is an Australian model, cosmetic nurse, and reality TV personality who rose to fame for her publicly documented plastic surgery journey.
Tara has reportedly aimed for a “human Barbie doll” look and is said to have spent over AUD $200,000 (approximately USD $132,992) on various cosmetic procedures.
According to online reports, the self-described “plastic surgery queen” has undergone multiple breast augmentations, several rhinoplasty procedures, veneers, and regular Botox and filler treatments to help maintain her dramatic plump lips.
She also appeared on an episode of the U.S. E! reality series Botched, where the doctors declined to perform further surgery, citing health-related concerns.
Her transformation has continued to spark strong reactions online, with some followers expressing surprise at how much her appearance has changed.
Several followers echoed similar sentiments, “She looks scary now, I’m sure she was finer before the surgery.”
Image source: E! Entertainment, tara_jayn3
#11 Linda Evangelista
Linda Evangelista is a Canadian supermodel and fashion icon who rose to global fame in the late 1980s and 1990s, becoming one of the most recognizable faces of the supermodel era.
In 2021, Evangelista publicly revealed that she had been left “brutally disfigured” following a CoolSculpting procedure, a non-surgical fat-freezing treatment she underwent between 2015 and 2016.
According to Evangelista, the procedure triggered a rare side effect called paradoxical adipose hyperplasia (PAH), which caused fat cells to enlarge rather than shrink.
She later underwent two rounds of full-body liposuction in 2016 and 2017 in an attempt to address the protrusions, but both procedures were unsuccessful and resulted in additional scarring.
The condition left her with hard bulges that caused discomfort and led her to wear a girdle to prevent painful chafing.
In a 2022 interview with People, Linda said, “I don’t look in the mirror. It doesn’t look like me… I don’t recognize myself physically, but I don’t recognize me as a person any longer either.”
One supporter wrote online, “I swear these non-surgical procedures are more painful, dangerous and unpredictable than just getting surgery… Heartbreaking, but I’m very proud of her for speaking out about something so personal.”
Image source: Universal Archive/Getty Images, Dominique Charriau/Getty Images
#12 Daryl Hannah
Daryl Hannah is an American actress best known for her roles in Splash, Blade Runner, and Kill Bill.
Over the years, it has been speculated that Hannah may have undergone various cosmetic procedures, including dermal fillers, cheek or lip enhancements, Botox, and possibly a facelift.
These procedures have led many to say she appears unrecognizable compared to her earlier appearance and have been cited by some clinics as a “cautionary tale” about cosmetic excess, with commentators suggesting the results altered her natural facial balance.
According to some experts, the use of injectables in her cheeks and lips may have contributed to a look described as “puffy,” “too tight,” or “frozen.”
One critic noted, “Dramatically changing the natural shape of your face has consequences. Before and After of Daryl Hannah illustrates the problems with overfilling.”
Image source: Ron Galella, Ltd./Getty Images, Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images
#13 Pixee Fox
Pixee Fox is a Swedish-born model and internet personality who gained widespread attention for her extreme body modification journey, which she began openly documenting in the mid-2010s.
According to multiple reports, she has undergone more than 200 plastic surgery procedures and has spent upwards of $135,000 to achieve a “living cartoon” appearance inspired by characters such as Jessica Rabbit and Tinkerbell.
Fox has previously described her body as an “artist’s canvas” when addressing the extensive number of procedures she has chosen to undergo.
One of her most controversial operations involved the removal of six lower ribs to achieve a reported 16-inch waist.
In 2016, she also underwent a permanent eye color change to sea green using iris implants.
Additional procedures reportedly include four breast augmentations, two rounds of liposuction, a Brazilian butt lift (BBL), rhinoplasty, eyelid lifts, a brow lift, and an eyelash transplant using her own hair.
Image source: pixeefox, pixeefox
#14 Kimberly Guilfoyle
Kimberly Guilfoyle, a former Fox News host and political commentator who now serves as the U.S. Ambassador to Greece, has long been the subject of discussion regarding her evolving appearance over the years.
While Guilfoyle has never publicly confirmed undergoing cosmetic surgery, medical experts have speculated that she may have had multiple procedures, including Botox, dermal fillers, and possible facial contouring, contributing to a “frozen” forehead and smooth skin around the eyes.
Comparisons between earlier photographs and more recent appearances have also fueled speculation about a possible nose refinement and highlighted her noticeably “snatched” jawline, which some believe could be the result of a facelift or neck lift.
In 2024, Guilfoyle faced significant public backlash and mockery following her personal attacks on former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
During an interview on Newsmax, she criticized Pelosi’s physical appearance, making a jab about “what’s left of her face.”
Her remarks were widely condemned online, with critics labeling her “hypocritical” and pointing out that she herself appeared to have undergone cosmetic procedures.
One critic wrote, “Kimberly used to be so pretty. Her transformation is honestly so tragic… Extreme plastic surgery always looks awful!!”
Image source: John Parra/Getty Images, Michael Buckner/Getty Images
#15 Janice Dickinson
Janice Dickinson is an American model, television personality, and author who rose to fame in the 1970s and is often considered the world’s first supermodel.
Over the years, Dickinson has admitted to undergoing multiple facelifts, breast augmentations, eyelid surgery, Botox injections, and dermal fillers.
She has also appeared on shows like Botched, where she openly discussed her breast implants.
In 2024, Dickinson revealed that she had her first cosmetic surgery at age 32 while dating Sylvester Stallone.
Earlier, in 2016, she expressed regret over getting breast implants following her breast cancer diagnosis, saying, “I wish I’d never had the breast implants put in in the first place.”
She explained that the implants complicated the detection and treatment of her early-stage DCIS, leading her to wish she had them removed sooner.
Image source: Chris Weeks/Getty Images, Steve Granitz/Getty Images
#16 Jere Burns
Jere Burns is an American actor best known for his role as the charming Kirk Morris on the sitcom Dear John and as the calculating Wynn Duffy on the crime drama Justified.
While the exact timeline of when Burns may have altered his appearance remains unclear, viewers began noticing changes in his facial features in the early 2010s, particularly during his appearances on shows like Burn Notice.
Speculation circulated online that the actor may have used Botox, with many pointing to a noticeably smooth, overly stiff, and immobile forehead that stood out compared to the rest of his face.
His experience has often been cited by plastic surgery clinics and experts as an example of “Botox gone wrong.”
Fans also weighed in, with one asking, “Can someone please explain wt* is going on with his forehead?”
Another commented, “He’s obviously not young but he went a little overboard with Botox because da*n lmfao.”
Image source: Paul Morigi/Getty Images, Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
#17 Nikki Cox
Nikki Cox is an American actress best known for her roles in 1990s and 2000s sitcoms such as Unhappily Ever After, Las Vegas, and The Norm Show.
Cox has undergone noticeable cosmetic procedures in recent years, including cheek implants to create a fuller appearance, lip injections, and breast augmentation.
Many fans have expressed that she was naturally beautiful and believe the procedures, particularly heavy use of fillers, made her face appear stiff and less natural, contributing to what some describe as a “frozen” facial expression over time.
One fan expressed online, “Whenever I see her who is clearly very attractive become addicted to plastic surgery, it just drives home for me how f*cking awful it would be to only be constantly in the public eye… Being famous sounds like hell!”
Another wrote, “Niki was so adorable before the procedures. She’s still pretty but hard to look at sometimes. It’s even worse now I think, such a shame, she was so pretty.”
Image source: Ron Galella, Ltd./Getty Images, James Lemke Jr/Getty Images
#18 Shauna Sand
Shauna Sand is an American actress, model, and television personality best known as a former Playboy Playmate.
Shauna has openly admitted to having breast implants and has appeared on Botched twice, first in 2015 and again in 2025, seeking help from Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif for breast revisions.
Reportedly, the 54-year-old has also extensively used fillers and Botox, which allegedly resulted in an “overly filled” facial appearance, including fuller cheeks and dramatically swollen lips.
It has also been speculated that she underwent a nose job, as her nose appears significantly more refined and “triangulated” compared to her earlier profile, along with possible cheekbone enhancement and lip and chin augmentation over the years.
One netizen wrote on Reddit, “So sad what she’s become… Her nose was cute and totally fine. Her lips were beautiful as well. Now this truly is a botched surgery.”
Image source: Granitz/Getty Images, Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
#19 Emmanuelle Beart
Emmanuelle Béart is a French actress renowned for her work in films such as Manon des Sources, Mission: Impossible, and 8 Women, and was considered one of France’s most beautiful actresses.
The French star has publicly acknowledged undergoing a “botched” lip augmentation procedure in 1990.
“I had my mouth done when I was 27. It was a botched job,” she revealed in a candid 2012 interview with Le Monde.
The surgery drastically altered her face. Reflecting on that time, Béart explained that she was driven by insecurity and a momentary loss of confidence.
The procedure was a scarring experience for Béart, leaving her horrified by the idea of future injections.
She further stated, “Just the idea of an injection these days devastates me.”
She now views plastic surgery as a “grave act” and has campaigned to warn other women about its permanent and often unpredictable consequences.
Image source: Kurt Krieger/Getty Images, Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Getty Images
#20 John Rzeznik
John Rzeznik is an American musician and songwriter best known as the lead vocalist and guitarist of the Goo Goo Dolls, who helped redefine alternative rock in the 1990s.
Over the years, John’s facial features have noticeably changed, sparking whispers of cosmetic enhancements, though he has never addressed the rumors directly.
Speculation has swirled about a possible nose job, as his nose appears more “sculpted” compared to earlier in his career, along with rumors of a facelift and Botox.
In a Reddit thread discussing “male celebrities who ruined their faces with surgeries,” multiple users mentioned Rzeznik’s name.
One person shared a side-by-side comparison photo of the singer, writing, “John Rzeznik of the Goo Goo Dolls is another. He looks even worse in more recent pics.”
Another user agreed, saying, “WHAT IS HAPPENING TO HIS FACE. I saw him live in concert around 2008. He was beautiful. This is tragic.”
“That is bad bad. He was a naturally gorgeous man, he would have looked 10 x’s better aging without intervention. He no longer looks like himself.”
Image source: Jean-Paul Aussenard/Getty Images, Gilbert Flores/Getty Images
Follow Us