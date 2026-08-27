5 Before And After Fame Shots That Highlight How Much Celebrities’ Styles Transform

Celebrities rarely retain the looks from their early years when they reach their prime.
Sometimes, it’s just regular aging. Other times, the changes are well-thought-out health and fashion decisions that often accompany major milestones, whether motherhood or the greatest role of their career.
For these 15 celebrities, discovering a new style after attaining Hollywood success has nearly made their older selves unrecognizable.
From plastic surgery to complete aesthetic rebranding, here are the reasons they transformed themselves and the reactions their overhauls sparked online.
#1 Odessa A’zion Was Accused Of Becoming “Racially Ambiguous”
Audiences were used to seeing Odessa A’zion with a lighter skin tone and pale blonde hair early in her career, including in Grand Army and Good Girl Jane.
However, as her fame skyrocketed after playing Rachel Mizler in Josh Safdie’s Marty Supreme opposite Timothée Chalamet, A’zion introduced an edgier look on the red carpet.
She stepped out with a septum ring and showed off a bolder fashion taste, starting with the film’s press tour in late 2025.
But the aspect of her new look that drew the most attention was her hair, which now looked darker and curlier. Many speculated that A’zion was wearing a wig, especially at the premiere launches of Marty Supreme.
While speaking with Deadline at the 2026 Critics’ Choice Awards in January 2026, A’zion responded to the wig rumors while flaunting her dark curls in a custom silver-embellished gown by Ott Dubai.
“I’ve been told about that,” she told the outlet. “There’s a whole debate: ‘Is it a wig? Is it not?’ I guess we’ll never know. No, I’m kidding.”
“The gag is the L.A. premiere [of Marty Supreme] was a wig, and [for] the New York premiere, it took me five hours to do my hair, and everyone thinks it’s a wig,” she explained.
“You think I can afford a wig like that and wear it all the time?” the I Love LA star added.
“Those are so expensive … I’ve heard wigs can go up to like $20,000 or $30,000. Are you f****ing kidding me? I don’t even have a hair and makeup stylist because I’m trying to save my money. Maybe one day.”
A’zion also did her own hair and makeup for the 2026 Golden Globes and documented the behind-the-scenes on her Instagram.
As her new look went viral during the award season, people were taken aback by how different she looked than before, and some even accused her of “going for an ethnically ambiguous look.”
Image source: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic, Brianna Bryson/WireImage
#2 Ariana Grande’s “Skeletal” Appearance Has Worried Her Fans For Some Time
Ariana Grande has lost so much weight since her teenage Nickelodeon days that her fans, as well as some industry veterans, have worried about her well-being for a while.
From 2010 to 2013, playing Cat Valentine on Victorious required her to dye and bleach her hair frequently, which left her natural locks severely color-damaged.
The iconic ponytail look she donned from 2014 onward not only marked the rise of her music career, but also served as a protective hairstyle.
“I wear it in a ponytail because my actual hair is so broken that it looks absolutely ratchet and absurd when I let it down,” Grande once explained on Facebook. “It’s all that works for me now.”
In 2018, she revealed in response to a tweet by Camila Cabello that her ponytail keeps her “in constant pain.”
More recently, she underwent another makeover for her venture into acting with the 2024 musical fantasy Wicked, co-starring Cynthia Erivo.
She ditched the ponytail and heavy, dark eyeliner for a bright, blonde aesthetic to play Glinda, shifting her overall color palette and style to a much softer tone.
In a now-famous lie detector test with Vanity Fair alongside Erivo for the film’s promotion, Grande confirmed that she had done fillers and Botox in various places, but stopped four years ago.
She denied getting a nose job, breast augmentation, a facelift, a BBL, and a fox eye lift, and expressed surprise at the fact that chin implant cosmetic procedures even exist.
She stuck with the soft, vintage look for the 2025 sequel, Wicked: For Good, and stepped out in elegant pastel ensembles.
During the promo tour, she sparked widespread public concern over her noticeably leaner frame, with prominent collarbones and sharper cheekbones.
In response, Grande shared a clip from a 2024 press junket, where she said, “I’ve been doing this in front of the public and been a specimen in a petri dish since I was 16 or 17, so I have heard it all.”
“I’ve heard every version of it, of what’s wrong with me. And then you fix it, and then it’s wrong for different reasons. But that’s everything from – even just the simplest thing – your appearance, you know? It’s hard to protect yourself from that noise.”
However, the outcry only intensified as she continued to appear significantly thinner, and her Petal music video triggered a fresh wave of public alarm.
Many assumed she was suffering from some debilitating illness, while others theorized that she was using weight-loss injections. Some outright mocked her for looking “skeletal.”
Image source: Walter McBride/Corbis via Getty Images, Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
#3 Sydney Sweeney Was Accused Of Undergoing A “Maga” Makeover Ahead Of ‘Euphoria’ Season 3
Sydney Sweeney has been acting since she was 12, climbing the fame ladder with recurring appearances in renowned shows such as The Handmaid’s Tale and Pretty Little Liars before landing her breakout role as Cassie Howard in Euphoria in 2019.
The same year, she also acted in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.
Early on, she kept a bubbly, low-key look with minimal makeup and natural waves, and her wardrobe matched that simplicity.
From 2017 to 2020, she went through a transitional phase, experimenting with smoky eyes and beachy waves, as well as clean makeup and elegant updos.
As she gained more popularity on Euphoria from 2021, her look shifted to a warmer color palette with bouncy blonde hair, often styled in Old Hollywood blowouts for the red carpet.
She went for a ton of classic silhouettes, and several sparked public backlash for channeling a “MAGA” look ahead of Euphoria season 3.
After Sweeney drew ire for her red dress and blonde bob in a 2025 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, her longtime hairstylist Glen Oropeza clapped back at the critics: “Imagine caring this much about a hairstyle you didn’t create and a woman who doesn’t know you exist.”
This happened around the same time her Eagle Jeans ad caused worldwide controversy for allegedly having a racist double entendre in the tagline.
Image source: JC Olivera/WireImage, Steve Eichner/Variety via Getty Images
#4 Meghan Markle Steered Clear Of Colors So As To Not “Embarrass” The Royal Family
Meghan Markle’s style changed dramatically when she quit acting to wed into the Royal Family and donned the title of the Duchess of Sussex in 2018.
In her early twenties, she wore low-rise jeans, graphic tees, and baseball caps for red carpet style lounges. As her acting career grew, she shifted toward strapless dresses, smoky-eye makeup, and straightened or loose, wavy hair.
During her breakout role on Suits, her wardrobe featured sleek pencil skirts, tailored blazers, and sophisticated workwear that mirrored her onscreen character, Rachel Zane.
Her style took a regal turn after her marriage to Prince Harry, favoring minimalist silhouettes and monochromatic ensembles. Some said she drew inspiration from her late mother-in-law Princess Diana’s fashion playbook.
In the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, focused on their married life, Markle revealed that she “rarely wore color” in the U.K. to avoid “ruffling any feathers” with her royal in-laws.
“To my understanding, you can’t ever wear the same color as Her Majesty if there’s a group event,” she said. “But then you also shouldn’t be wearing the same color as one of the other more senior members of the family.”
“So I was like, ‘Well, what’s a color that they’ll probably never wear?’ Camel, beige, white… so I wore a lot of muted tones, but it was also so I could just blend in. I’m not trying to stand out here. There was no version of me joining this family, and me not doing everything I could to fit in. I don’t want to embarrass the family.”
Markle wore neutral-toned clothing to several public occasions where they accompanied the late Queen Elizabeth II or other members of the Royal Family.
However, the week before they left the U.K. and stepped away from royal duties to relocate to the USA, she decided to go all out and “look like a rainbow” throughout.
After their move to California, Markle chose a more relaxed, casual style, sporting lots of button-down shirts and denim.
Now that she and her husband are returning to the U.K. for an extended stay with their children, Archie and Lilibet, it remains to be seen if Markle reverts to her previous style.
Image source: Rebecca Sapp/WireImage, Jonathan Brady-Pool/Getty Images
#5 Chappell Roan Embraced An Over-The-Top Theatrical Style After A Major Career Setback
Chappell Roan became famous through a years-long grind of posting YouTube covers, facing unprecedented setbacks, and then achieving a massive viral breakthrough in 2024 with her hit single Good Luck, Babe!
Signing with producer Daniel Nigro changed her life, but before that, she was under Atlantic Records. Around this time, her public appearances as a rising musician took on a soft, indie-pop aesthetic, with muted, vintage-thrift styles that matched her ballad-like numbers.
However, she got “sick of singing and performing depressing songs,” she told Rolling Stone in 2024, and co-created the now-famous Pink Pony Club in 2018.
However, Atlantic Records resisted the release, leaving Roan “devastated” and second-guessing herself. When Roan pushed back, the song was released as a single, but didn’t do as well.
Atlantic dropped Roan in 2020, which opened the door for her to develop a new, drag-influenced, over-the-top style now synonymous with her.
She partnered with stylist Genesis Webb and adopted her signature white face paint, bright eye shadows, and voluminous auburn hair.
The look went viral with iconic themed looks like a green Statue of Liberty outfit at the Governors Ball, a medieval Joan of Arc chainmail ensemble at the MTV VMAs, and a vibrant tribute to drag icon Divine at the Kentuckiana Pride.
Earlier in 2026, she attended a Vivienne Westwood show at Paris Fashion Week in a similar look with red cotton-candy hair and blood-red lips.
“The makeup and hair kind of remind me of the Queen of Hearts from Alice in Wonderland,” one netizen commented.
Image source: chappellroan, chappellroan
#6 Zara Larsson Had To “Repress” Her Love For Glam And Glitter
Zara Larsson first rose to fame as a young singer after winning Talang, Sweden’s version of Got Talent, in 2008, before breaking internationally with hits like Lush Life and Never Forget You.
Over the years, Larsson has also become known for treating fashion as an extension of her music, often using bold styling to reflect different eras of her career.
In her early days, the Swedish singer-songwriter experimented with solid colors, warm neutrals, and a toned-down minimalist look that many fashion experts said didn’t match her personality.
But a change was on the horizon.
In August 2024, a TikTok trend revived her and Clean Bandit’s 2017 hit Symphony when netizens paired the song with deeply emotional confessions as cheerful dolphin imagery played on screen.
Larsson quickly leaned into the meme and eventually incorporated the dolphin visuals into her live performances, which paved the way for a rebranding for her 2025 album, Midnight Sun.
Her style shifted dramatically; instead of sticking to one-color outfits, Larsson began embracing vivid neon shades, playful contrasts, and colorful, sparkly makeup. Neon pinks, electric blues, lime greens, and other eye-catching shades became part of her visual identity, from red-carpet appearances to promotional imagery.
In 2025, Larsson appeared on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast and explained the makeover.
“I have always loved glitter. I love glam. I love sparkles. I love color,” she said.
“I have always felt a little bit—not embarrassed—but being from Sweden, which is very minimalistic, clean lines, there’s a lot of neutrals, lots of black in fashion. I felt like I had to repress that side of me, and this album allowed me to fully do what I love,” she said about Midnight Sun.
Her stylist, Caterina Ospina, described the aesthetic as an amalgamation of Y2K nostalgia and island souvenir-shop kitsch, with references ranging from Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera to the maximalist pop styling of the early 2000s.
Image source: Sasha Haagensen/Getty Images, zaralarsson
#7 Megan Fox’s Current Look Is The Result Of Multiple Cosmetic Procedures
Starting in Hollywood in 2001 as a teenager in Holiday in the Sun, Megan Fox looked almost unrecognizable compared to her image today.
At the premiere of Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, she stepped out in era-appropriate stenciled brows, shimmery eyeshadows, and glossy pink lips. Her hair was in loose curls and a side swoop—a far cry from the bold and boisterous styles she is known for now.
She started stepping into her now-iconic image in 2006, a year before the release of her breakout film, Transformers. She adopted a leaner, sculpted physique and a sleeker profile with a prominent jawline, but had not yet undergone any cosmetic procedures.
In 2024, Fox appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast and revealed that she started those sometime between the first and the second Transformers movies, which came out in 2007 and 2009, respectively. In 2009, she also starred in the cult-classic horror flick Jennifer’s Body.
The first thing she did was breast augmentation, but had it done “conservatively.” She was 21-22 at the time.
She went on to share that she had them redone after breastfeeding her three kids, and had a third surgery to replace the implants due to rippling. She revealed that her current implants are size 32D, as she wanted “1990s str**per t**ties.”
Fox also admitted to using fillers, Botox, and some hair laser treatments.
She confirmed she had rhinoplasty done once in her early 20s, but denied the rumors that she did it “six, seven, eight” times.
She also denied undergoing any facelift, lateral brow lift, thread lift, BBL, or buccal fat removal, although experts and netizens alike suspect that she has done these procedures.
“I don’t like surgery. My body does not react well to general anesthesia. So when I go to have surgery, it’s a very big deal,” she said, adding that she fears she would pass away under general anesthesia.
Cosmetic procedures aside, Fox changed her general aesthetic after she started dating Machine Gun Kelly in 2021, following her divorce from Brian Austin Green. She sported a long, black mane, darker silhouettes, and a bolder makeup palette.
Fox and Kelly broke up in 2024, weeks after announcing that they were expecting a child. Their daughter, Saga, was born in March 2025.
Image source: Evan Agostini/Getty Images, Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images
#8 Pedro Pascal Fired His Stylist After Fans Allegedly Threatened Her Over Red Carpet Fails
Long before Pedro Pascal’s ultra-successful career kickstarted the jokes about him being in every Hollywood project, he had a noticeably leaner, youthful appearance in projects like Buffy the Vampire Slayer and The Good Wife.
His breakout as Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones marked an early physical shift. To play the agile Red Viper, he trained in Wushu and learned choreographed spear fighting, emphasizing speed, flexibility, and movement rather than bulk.
While it didn’t save his character’s life on the show, Pascal said Oberyn was the role that pushed him to prioritize physical appearance and facial hair styling.
In 2023, Pascal hired Julie Ragolia after working with her previously for a photoshoot in 2014. The collaboration ended bitterly after the stylist had a public meltdown on social media in response to the netizens’ criticism of Pascal’s outfits.
Despite being the so-called orchestrator of Pascal’s “fashion daddy” aesthetic, Ragolia was brutally trolled for making the Narcos actor look “ridiculous” and “like an idiot” in several red carpet fails.
After his knee-high leather boots at the April 2025 Star Wars Celebration drew similar backlash, Ragolia lashed out, claiming she had received “d**th threats” from Pascal’s fans.
“Oh, thank you, unanalyzed psyche, for your in-depth knowledge of fashion, and deep understanding of Pedro’s custom looks and inner workings of how the fashion industry works. I’d be absolutely lost without your insights,” she responded to one user who accused her of copying looks “straight out of the runway.”
Weeks later, Ragolia announced their split, but claimed that it had nothing to do with the online attacks.
“I’m a storyteller, so I told a story about how men of a certain age can still be seen as s**y. After Cannes was a good time to part ways,” she told GQ in July 2025.
Pascal has since started working with Jamie Mizrahi, whose A-list clientele includes Adele, Meghan Markle, and Jennifer Lawrence.
The change was immediate and noticeable. Pascal has been seen in toned-down, refined looks, such as a red-and-white baseball tee from The Row, a sharp black Tom Ford suit, and more casual silhouettes.
Pascal will next appear in Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday, set to be released on December 18. According to co-star Alan Cumming, who plays Nightcrawler, Pascal had suffered a minor neck injury on the first day of filming.
Image source: Cindy Ord/Getty Images, Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
#9 Doja Cat Shaved Her Head And Got Dental Veneers Before Her Rap Return
Since gaining widespread attention for her viral cow-patterned top in a self-produced 2018 video, Doja Cat has evolved from an internet sensation to an avant-garde performance artist.
Back then, she embraced a fun, DIY, and meme-heavy aesthetic rooted in playful dress-up. After the massive success of Say So in 2019, she shifted to a more glossy, disco-inspired style reminiscent of Cher and Bob Mackie.
She paired sleek corsets, butterfly motifs, and feathered ensembles with experimental red-carpet concepts, such as her unforgettable prosthetic “worm” look at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.
In 2022, she shaved her head and eyebrows on an Instagram live stream, explaining to her fans that she felt exhausted by the upkeep of wigs while working out. She said, “I feel like I was never supposed to have hair anyway.”
Many likened the incident to Britney Spears shearing off her hair herself in 2007 after a stylist at a Los Angeles salon refused to do it. The Toxic singer was going through a tough divorce, a custody battle, and mental health struggles at the time.
“It’s so incredibly disrespectful for people to be minimizing what Britney went through and make a joke out of something that was very serious and a big deal in her life,” Doja Cat addressed the comparison in a 2023 Variety interview.
The same year, she also got dental work done and talked about her veneers on BigBoyTV.
“They had to make sections of it, as opposed to one whole section to put over the teeth for temporary use,” explained Doja, adding that she had just been at the dentist for the procedure before the interview.
“The little pieces started to move a bit because he wanted it to look good. … This side fell out inside of a cookie the other day when I was in the car.”
She maintained her bald-head-and-perfect-teeth look for her next album, Scarlet, in which she shifted away from pop, and the numbers were predominantly rap.
As she moved into her Vie album cycle and subsequent performances in 2025-26, her aesthetic pivoted toward dramatic 1980s excess, featuring heavy animal prints, dark romanticism, and sculptural silhouettes.
She has grown out her natural hair and tried different styles like braids and micros.
Image source: Keipher McKennie/WireImage, Mike Coppola/Getty Images
#10 Cynthia Erivo Embraced Her Bald Wicked Look As Her Personal Style
Early in her career, Cynthia Erivo often wore her hair long, thick, and elaborately styled, including colorful braids that she later remembered fondly.
After graduating from drama school, however, she decided she wanted casting directors to see her face, not be distracted by her hair. She began cutting it shorter and shorter, eventually embracing cropped and platinum looks.
The biggest transformation arrived around Wicked, for which Erivo shaved her head and eyebrows while preparing to play Elphaba, allowing the production team to apply her green makeup directly to her scalp and create wigs that appeared to grow naturally from her head.
Yet what began as a practical decision quickly became something she genuinely loved.
The British actress and singer has said she felt more comfortable and more like herself without hair, calling her bald head a kind of “black canvas.”
She also embraced the daring fashion choices she made during the film’s press tour, rocking a septum ring and long nails.
“This is what I want to look like. I love a heel, I love a nail, I love a jaw, I love a bald head, I love a good outfit,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in 2025. “It is legitimately a way of just expressing parts of myself.”
Many did not like Erivo’s new look, and she faced accusations of using weight-loss injections to look “bony and skeletal,” similar to her co-star Ariana Grande.
“Before she sold her soul vs After she sold her soul,” one said about a comparison of her past and present looks.
Another wrote, “She looks horrifying now. Went from looking like a decent human to the wicked witch of a homeless shelter.”
“Why does it bother you so much that I don’t want to wander around with blonde tresses? I like my bald head. There’s nothing wrong with my hair – it grows in very fast. I just like my face,” Erivo clapped back at the detractors.
Image source: Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images, Doug Peters/Variety via Getty Images
#11 Julia Fox Came To Regret Her Cosmetic Procedures
Julia Fox’s transformation has been as much about reclaiming her image as it has been about experimenting with fashion and beauty.
Before becoming an international fashion mainstay, Fox was a downtown New York creative, working as an artist, designer, and nightlife personality.
She made her acting debut in Uncut Gems in 2019, embracing a more traditionally glamorous image, with dark hair, defined brows, dramatic makeup, and figure-hugging outfits that emphasized the curves she became known for.
After the film catapulted her into the spotlight, Fox deliberately began moving away from conventional styles.
She cycled through bleached brows, silver and gray hair, red hair with matching eyebrows, and deliberately unconventional makeup. Her 2022 gray-haired CFDA Awards look, which she described as a “love letter to getting older,” drew polarizing public comments.
By 2023, like several other actresses, Fox’s appearance also fueled rumors that she used weight-loss injections after losing her curves and showing off collarbones and lean arms on the red carpet. However, she denied the allegations in an Entertainment Tonight interview.
Around the same time, she also said she plans to age with grace.
“Just so you guys know, aging is fully in,” she said on TikTok. “If I see another product that says anti-aging on the label, I’m suing. I’m going to sue.”
In a 2025 conversation with Allure, Fox revealed that she had done Botox, liposuction, a rhinoplasty, and veneers to enhance her appearance in the past, but wasn’t quite proud of it.
“I wish I could go back and be that person. I was so hung up on this idea that I needed to be attractive to men so that I could survive,” she said.
Image source: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images, Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC images
#12 Ryan Gosling Underwent Extensive Training And A Style Overhaul For ‘Barbie’
As a child and teenager, Ryan Gosling had a softer, youthful appearance and first became known as a Mouseketeer on The All-New Mickey Mouse Club.
By the time he emerged as a leading man in The Notebook in 2004, he had developed the lean, tousled-haired loverboy image that would define much of his early career. He wore the casual, understated streetwear young Hollywood heartthrobs wore at the time.
His appearance became more rugged as he moved toward darker, more demanding roles.
For Drive, Gosling adopted a more muscular physique, stubble, and the now-iconic bleached-blond hair and satin bomber jacket, creating a minimalist, brooding image that became closely associated with him.
His later work in Only God Forgives and The Gray Man required further physical preparation, including Muay Thai and martial arts training, as he increasingly took on action-oriented characters.
Then came the blockbuster cultural phenomenon that Barbie was, requiring him to embrace an almost exaggerated version of traditional male beauty as Ken.
He trained extensively with Pilates, strength work, and short conditioning circuits alongside the other actors who played Kens—Simu Liu and Kingsley Ben-Adir.
He embraced a more vibrant, expressive wardrobe for the press tour, flaunting pastel suits and Western staples.
“The reason why he’s one of the most well-dressed guys in Hollywood is not because of me; it’s because of him,” his stylist Mark Avery told journalist Jake Woolf in 2024.
“I’ve kind of broadened my horizons with color and fabrics and stuff because he’s just so capable of that thing I was talking about, where it’s the chemistry between the garment and the person. It’s not like if anybody throws on a pink suit, they’re going to look like Ryan at the Barbie premiere. It’s a combination of the two things.”
Image source: KMazur/WireImage, Phillip Faraone/WireImage
#13 ‘Deadpool’ And Marriage To Blake Lively Changed Ryan Reynolds’ Style Dramatically
The road to Deadpool saw Reynolds start as a lean, athletic Canadian sitcom actor. He went from being the poster boy for early-2000s male fashion to one of Hollywood’s more polished modern leading men.
During his Two Guys and A Girl era, Reynolds embodied the decade’s signature aesthetic: spiky hair, frosted tips, goatees, graphic tees, baggy or low-rise jeans, and casual leather jackets. His look was youthful, slightly scruffy, and unmistakably of its time.
His style began to change when Reynolds moved into action and superhero movies, shifting toward neater hairstyles, fitted clothing, and a well-groomed look.
For Blade: Trinity in 2004, he underwent an intense training and diet regimen to build significant muscle, and director John Francis Daley later recalled that Reynolds ate turkey slices throughout the day while preparing for the role.
As for his wardrobe, he began favoring slim-fitting basics, leaning heavily into textured earth tones.
The X-Men movies and Green Lantern saw him morph into a more prominent build, which paved the way for his Deadpool look. Around this time, he sported close-cropped hair, light stubble, tailored jackets, fitted T-shirts, and well-cut suits.
To play the Merc with a Mouth, Reynolds spent months training with longtime coach Don Saladino, focusing on building lean muscle while maintaining the agility necessary for the character’s stunts.
In recent years, Reynolds has refined that image even further. His red-carpet wardrobe leans heavily toward understated luxury. His marriage to Blake Lively and status as a Hollywood power couple have also contributed to a more fashion-conscious public image.
However, his recent looks, compared with his earlier appearance, have triggered rumors of a potential nose job and hair transplant, which he has neither confirmed nor denied.
Image source: Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
#14 Kate Middleton’s Royal Wedding Changed Everything About Her Style
Before marrying Prince William in 2011, Kate Middleton studied art history at the University of St. Andrews. She held several regular jobs, including working as an accessories buyer for the clothing brand Jigsaw and helping run her family’s party-planning business, Party Pieces.
In 2002, she participated in the annual “Don’t Walk” charity fashion show at the college to raise funds for causes, and wore a transparent knitted black-and-gold silk sheer dress over a black bandeau and underwear.
After the royal marriage was announced, the now-famous runway dress, which cost her friend about £30 ($41) to make, sold for £78,000 ($125,000 USD) at a London auction.
In the few photos available from that time, Kate favored fitted dresses, jeans, boots, and playful party looks, and often wore her signature brunette hair in a voluminous blowout.
As a royal, the Princess of Wales embraced the formal coat dresses, tailored silhouettes, elegant gowns, and carefully chosen hats expected of a future queen.
Her Alexander McQueen wedding dress, designed by Sarah Burton and combining traditional details with modern design, became one of the decade’s defining fashion moments.
After welcoming her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, Middleton increasingly incorporated practical, softer pieces in neutrals and pastels.
She transitioned away from the tighter, above-the-knee dresses and sharp pencil skirts of her earlier years, favoring longer midi and maxi lengths, cape-top details, and softer, draping fabrics.
The most noticeable change in her style came after her 2024 cancer diagnosis.
She stepped away from public life while undergoing treatment, making only limited appearances as she recovered. Her eventual return brought a noticeably more understated approach to fashion.
However, contrary to what many feared, she did not seem to lose her hair due to chemotherapy.
A patient at the Royal Marsden Hospital, where Middleton visited in 2025, revealed to People magazine that the princess shared she “didn’t have to have” cold cap therapy during her treatment, which helps reduce the risk of hair loss.
Recently, she was spotted wearing A-line coats at multiple official engagements—a fashion choice many didn’t like.
“I hate those coats and am tired of seeing them. And why is there always a belt around her waist?” one wrote.
“I hate it, so old-fashioned! I wish she would dress in younger, more flattering styles that reflect her age. She dresses like Queen Elizabeth in her senior years,” said another.
Image source: Indigo/Getty Images, Karwai Tang/WireImage
#15 Playing ‘Thor’ For Two Decades Has Largely Influenced Chris Hemsworth’s Style
Chris Hemsworth’s style and physique have come a long way since Vulture famously wrote that Marvel had cast “no names” for Thor.
When he first became widely known as Kim Hyde on the Australian soap Home and Away, Hemsworth had the quintessential young-star look: shaggy hair, a lean athletic frame, casual T-shirts and board shorts, and the easygoing surfer aesthetic that made him an instant teen favorite.
His move to Hollywood gradually changed that image. Early film roles, including Star Trek, still leaned into his youthful appeal, but Hemsworth began experimenting with sharper grooming and more mature styling as he moved toward bigger roles.
Being cast as Thor in the nascent stages of the Marvel Cinematic Universe changed his look in every sense, both as a requirement for the role and in his personal life.
To play the Norse god of thunder, he embarked on an intense six-month training program designed to add significant muscle mass. Working with trainer Duffy Gaver, he reportedly gained around 20 pounds, concentrating particularly on his shoulders and arms.
His appearance evolved alongside the character. The long Thor hair, muscular physique and rugged beard gave Hemsworth a distinctly masculine action-star image, while his off-screen style became increasingly polished.
He traded the casual surfer wardrobe of his younger years for tailored suits, leather jackets, fitted shirts and sophisticated red-carpet looks.
Hemsworth has continued to play the character for nearly two decades and has largely maintained the look, even though the character went through a beer-belly phase in Avengers: Endgame.
Outside Marvel, roles such as Extraction and Mad Max: Furiosa have let Hemsworth showcase a leaner, more functional physique.
Image source: Kristian Dowling/Getty Images, Hoda Davaine/Getty Images
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