“This Isn’t Fashion”: 15 Celebs Slammed For Wearing Revealing Outfits On The Red Carpet This Year

It’s time to speak about nudity on the red carpet. This year has been positively sparkling with star-studded events, and one eye-catching trend that was absolutely impossible to miss? Celebrities stepping out and proudly flaunting their breasts.
In a bold display of their bosom, stars like Charli XCX, Maura Higgins, and Julia Fox lead the charge by confidently showcasing their figures.
This rising trend is stirring up as much debate as it is delight, playfully blurring the boundaries between fashion and leading online users to ask, “What happened to dignity and self-respect?”
From the glitzy nights at the Grammys to the chic runways of Paris Fashion Week, celebs like Paris Jackson and Megan Thee Stallion are redefining traditional style norms, proving that a little reveal can be a big deal in fashion.
#1 Bianca Censori At 2025 Grammys
Who could ever forget Bianca Censori’s 2025 Grammy look? Kanye West and his latest muse, Bianca Censori, absolutely commanded the red carpet at the 2025 Grammy Awards.
Kanye, ever the minimalist, opted for a black tee and jeans while Bianca dramatically ditched her fur coat to reveal a completely sheer dress from Ye’s collection that quite literally bared so much more than her breasts.
And it’s safe to say that the crowd was shook! The audacious reveal was not only a spectacle on the red carpet but also broke the internet. Social media went into a frenzy, with everyone commenting on Bianca’s daring look.
It was a moment that had all the fashion blogs buzzing and will surely be remembered as one of the boldest red carpet moves of the year.
One user joked, “Her pulling her dress down is laugh out loud funny.” Another made a wordplay with the star’s name, saying, “Changing her name to Bianca Uncensori, I guess.”
Another user exclaimed, “This has to qualify as indecent exposure.”
Image source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images
#2 Olivia Wilde At 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars After Party
At the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars party, Olivia Wilde fully embraced the evening’s unofficial theme of minimalistic yet bold fashion by donning a completely see-through gown.
Known for its glamorous and sometimes risqué attire, the party saw Olivia arriving in a Chloé gown that was a lesson on the “naked dress” trend that has been captivating red carpets.
The dress, a throwback to ’70s boho chic, featured a flowy silhouette made of embroidered sheer lace. It boasted three-quarter length sleeves, a plunging neckline, and delicate ruffled details at both the neckline and hem.
True to the trend the gown represents, Olivia chose to go braless, her modesty shielded only by the intricate lace patterns, which revealed her breasts in a fashion-forward confidence.
Underneath, she wore white cheeky Brazilian briefs that aligned perfectly with the gown’s revealing nature.
Wilde’s look wasn’t too well-received on social media. One user mocked the look, saying, “Me wearing my curtains and pretending to be a regency bride on her wedding night.”
Another said, “That is a nightgown.”
Image source: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
#3 Julia Fox At 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars After Party
The 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party was electrified by Julia Fox’s bold look. Stepping out in a sheer, gauze dress from Dilara Findikoglu’s SS23 collection, Fox embodied the spirit of historical figures like Venus and Lady Godiva with a daring twist.
The actress’s outfit left little to the imagination, revealing her breasts beneath a clever veil of her long, Mermaid-like hair, which was styled by John Novotny to swirl around her body, adding a bit of modesty to a provocative statement.
Some praised Fox’s look, but others—not so much. One user wrote, “Please stop inviting her.” Another referenced Bianca Censori’s Grammys look, saying, “All of kanye’s exs be dressing the same.”
Another user joked, “Dress reminds me of a shower drain.”
Image source: Karwai Tang/Getty Images
#4 Maura Higgins At 2025 Brit Awards
At the 2025 BRIT Awards, Maura Higgins captivated the red carpet in a bold fashion choice that did not shy away from making a statement.
The Love Island star arrived at the award ceremony in a completely sheer black gown that showcased her figure. The dress featured black piping that accentuated her curves while strategic floral embroidery provided just enough coverage.
Choosing to go braless, Maura’s outfit allowed her to boldly display her breasts, covered only by the intricate floral designs, adding an element of artistry to her look. The gown’s daring design was further highlighted as she offered a cheeky glimpse of her lacy black thong, complementing the overall provocative aesthetic.
However, some users disagreed with Higgins’s revealing outfit choice. One user wrote, “I didn’t know a thong with a see-through curtain on top classifies as a outfit.” They added, “I’m just not a fan of all those revealing not classy outfits, I miss old times when some things were reserved for your husband’s eyes only. “
Image source: Jim Dyson/Redferns/Getty Images
#5 Megan Thee Stallion At 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars After Party
At the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars Party, Megan Thee Stallion turned heads with an outfit that nearly bared it all. The Savage rapper took the spotlight in an all-green ensemble, which featured a long skirt adorned with feathers around the bodice and lacked a traditional top.
Instead, Megan covered her chest with just pasties and a sprinkling of feathers, securing the look with a tiny halter top that held up the skirt. Styled in a chic updo, her auburn hair complemented the green hues of her outfit. Describing her look, Megan stated, “I just really wanted to give like, ‘She’s baring it all at Vanity Fair.’”
Megan’s look received controversial comments online. One user said, “I just think nipple pasties look kinda goofy on anyone. I think it had good potential otherwise.”
Another added, “I love Megan but this is not it.”
A third wrote, “I’m never going to understand fashion,” to which another replied, “Oh this isn’t fashion.”
Image source: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images
#6 Paris Hilton At 2025 Pre-Grammys Gala
Paris Hilton caught the curious glances of onlookers at Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala, with her signature shimmer. Decked out in a floor-length dress from The Arrivals, the star sparkled with crystal embellishments.
Styled by Marc Eram, the dress featured strong shoulder pads and a high neck with elegant ruching at the waist. The sheer number set the perfect tone for the glamorous night while showcasing her breasts beneath the sparkle of countless crystals.
One user commented on the look, saying, “There is not need to be vulgar! Have some respect and dignity! please!”
Another wondered, “I mean how is this different that Kanye’s wife? She is stunning, just don’t see the need.”
A third claimed, “Sheer must have been this years theme. Not a fan of the dress, but I do like her so she gets a pass. Does cover more than what Kanye’s wife dress did.”
Image source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
#7 Chrissy Teigen At 2025 Grammys
Chrissy Teigen stepped on the 2025 Grammy Awards red carpet with her choice of a Christian Siriano gown. The dress was quite the spectacle, featuring a strapless design with a sheer corseted bodice.
The exposed boning and angular elements added a dramatic flair, but it was the fishnet fabric that truly spoke volumes, which was transparent enough to reveal nearly everything beneath.
Styled with minimal jewelry to keep the focus on the dress, Chrissy’s ensemble was revealing alright. Her blunt bob and sophisticated makeup kept the look polished, yet the sheer audacity of the gown ensured all eyes were on her.
Her followers were quick to comment on the look. “Eewww! No dignity! Just cause you can – doesn’t mean you should- consider the event & use some class! You really don’t NEED attention – you’re already beautiful!” one wrote.
Another said, “When did it become normalized to not wear clothes?”
A third asked, “Why would you dress like this? Why wear anything?”
Image source: Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images
#8 Lourdes Leon At 2025 Paris Fashion Week
Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes Leon, surely made a statement at Saint Laurent’s Fall-Winter 2025/2026 menswear show during Paris Fashion Week. Embracing a daring fashion ethos, the 28-year-old arrived in a sheer, black catsuit, boldly going braless and showcasing her breasts.
She styled her outfit with a matching G-string and an oversized leather trench coat nonchalantly draped over her shoulders. Known for her independent and distinct style, Lourdes shows that her fashion sense is as limit-pushing as it is personal.
One user asked, “How is this not considered public indecency?”
Another wrote, “There is just nothing right about this ‘outfit’ it looks tacky and cheap. Poor girl looks so uncomfortable (as anyone should be in that).”
Another user mocked the look, saying, “Listen. You could wear a see through body suit to fashion week. That’s fine. But this is some kind of temu, wish, shein tragedy. She needs a refund on that $7 outfit.”
Image source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis/Getty Images
#9 Kate Moss
Kate Moss made a striking appearance at the Saint Laurent Fall 2025 RTW show during Paris Fashion Week, fully embracing the sheer trend in an all-YSL ensemble.
The iconic supermodel was clad in a tulle, dotted shirt that revealed it all, boldly going braless underneath and revealing a daring amount of skin.
Her look was styled with a chic velvet blazer and tailored straight pants, creating a sophisticated yet edgy black ensemble that perfectly captured the spirit of the show. Adding to the allure, Kate wore her hair in a messy updo, enhancing the effortless vibe of her outfit. This look was quintessentially Kate Moss—timelessly cool and unapologetically bold. But not everyone liked it.
One user wrote, “I wish that I could sue people when they flash their nipples. If I wanted to see that I would go to a strip club. Seriously there should be consent.”
Another wrote, “She needs a bra on.”
Image source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis/Getty Images
#10 Paris Jackson At 2025 Paris Fashion Week
Paris Jackson delivered a chic moment and a slice of her mind at Stella McCartney’s show during Paris Fashion Week. Dressed in an off-the-shoulder black number that was sheer, she faced some chatter online that didn’t sit well with her.
Captured stepping into the fashion fray, Paris clapped back at the nipple critics with a breezy dismissal of the fuss. She mused about the odd discomfort people have with the human body, questioning, “It’s just a body. Like, just a body on a human, which is an animal. We look at other naked animals all the time. Don’t get uncomfortable with our bodies. It’s your body, you’ve got one; I’ve got one; we’ve all got one. It’s okay. There’s nothing wrong with it.”
One user responded to the star’s words, saying, “So should we all go back to living in the ancient times when people used to cover their bits with leaves?”
One user told Paris to “Show some class. Cover up. Grow up. You’re obviously insecure.”
Image source: Swan Gallet/WWD/Getty Images
#11 Zoe Kravitz
Zoë Kravitz brought back the peekaboo bra trend with a chic twist at Saint Laurent’s Fall 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week. The actress and long-time YSL Beauty ambassador caught the eyes of onlookers in a sheer, lace-trimmed pale purple satin slipdress that swapped lingerie as outerwear.
Styled by her trusted fashion guru, Andrew Mukamal, Zoë’s ensemble was complemented with open-toe pumps and accessorized with a faux fur coat, dangle earrings, and a crystallized evening bag from the label.
The look was met with scrutiny. One user asked, “Why do these women think it’s okay to show off their intimate body parts. That is so tasteless and vulgar, no matter how beautiful a woman is.”
Another exclaimed, “Yuck. So tasteless. As bad as her butt dress.”
Image source: Marc Piasecki/Getty Images
#12 Charli Xcx At 2025 Brit Awards
Charli XCX, at the 2025 BRIT Awards, truly embodied her “bratty” persona in a bold fashion statement that captured the 365 singer’s spirit. Dressed in a number by Dilara Findikoglu, the ‘Brat’ star donned a sheer black dress from the designer’s autumn/winter 2025 collection.
The sheer outfit featured a calf-skimming pencil skirt layered over a minimalist, bikini-shaped bottom, which subtly challenged the conventional red carpet norms. Paired with classic Christian Louboutin pumps, Charli appeared was daring.
Styled by Chris Shoran, Charli’s look walked along the fine line between risqué and chic, nearly stirring controversy among viewers. While accepting the Artist of the Year award, Charli clapped back at the network’s reaction with, “I heard that ITV were complaining about my nipples. I feel like we’re in the era of free the nipple though, right?”
One fan referenced a lyric from Charli’s song Guess about the look, saying “Don’t have to guess the color of your underwear, already know what you got going on down there.”
Another wrote, “She looks amazing but im tired of the sheer dresses.” And a third replied, “I was hoping that Bianca Censori taking it to its logical conclusion at the Grammy’s would have been the end of this trend.”
Image source: Samir Hussein/Getty Images
#13 Charlotte Lawrence At 2025 Grammys
Charlotte Lawrence absolutely sparkled at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards red carpet. Donned in a floor-length, sheer, strappy YSL dress, Charlotte’s ensemble was the epitome of simplicity and boldness.
The black gown clung to her figure, revealing not just her toned silhouette but also her choice of a daring thong underneath, making a bold statement about her fearless style.
Her fans admired Lawrence’s look, with many rushing to the comments to praise the singer.
Image source: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
#14 Amber Valletta At Saint Laurent Fall 2025 RTW
Amber Valletta was a sight to behold at the Saint Laurent Fall 2025 RTW show during Paris Fashion Week with a stunningly daring display.
The supermodel graced the event in an off-shoulder teal tulle dress that highlighted her statuesque figure. The sheer dress daringly showcased her breasts and her famously long legs.
Matching the dress, the model wore teal shoes that complemented her outfit, enhancing the monochromatic elegance. Her blonde hair was styled to the side in a natural, flowing look, adding a softness that contrasted beautifully with the boldness of her dress.
Her makeup was kept natural, emphasizing her features with subtle enhancements and ensuring that her overall appearance was seemingly effortless. But her choice of outfit wasn’t everyone’s cup of tea.
Regarding the sheer dress, one user asked, “What happened to being civilized?”
Image source: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
#15 Paris Jackson At 2025 Golden Globes Kick-Off Party
Paris Jackson truly embraced a bold, nipple-forward fashion vibe for the 2025 Golden Globes weekend. Skipping the ceremony itself, she still managed to steal the spotlight at the LA party scene.
Her show-stopping moment included an all black ensemble with an A-line hem and a sheer blouse top with long sleeves that revealed her breasts through a veil. Pairing her look with a Celine bag, Jackson completed her look with black tights.
Paris’s outfit was the target of negative comments. Regarding women who choose to wear revealing outfits, one user said, “Then they expect men to respect them.”
Image source: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images
