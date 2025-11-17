19 Pics Of Kids Who Look Almost Identical To Their Celeb Parents At The Same Age

We all know that kids take after their parents—that’s no shocker, it’s basic genetics. What is surprising, however, is just how closely some children take after one of their folks. So much so that you could easily mistake them for twins at a glance.
Our team here at Bored Panda has curated a list of comparison photos, showing what high-profile celebrities and their children looked like at approximately the same age. The similarities between them go so deep, they might just make you do a double-take. Check out the pics below and see for yourselves, dear Pandas!
Bored Panda reached out to Mike Sington, an entertainment, pop culture, and lifestyle expert from Los Angeles, to hear his thoughts on the types of challenges that the children of celebrities might face, and how they can be protected from unwanted attention. You’ll find our full interview with Hollywood’s Ultimate Insider below, so be sure to read on.
#1 Damon Wayans And Damon Wayans Jr. At Age 30
Image source: 20th Century Fox Television, Sony Pictures Television
#2 George Harrison And Dhani Harrison In Their 20s
Image source: Fox Photos/ Getty Images, L. Cohen/ Getty Images
#3 Stellan Skarsgård And Alexander Skarsgård At Their 30s
#4 Meryl Streep And Her Daughter, Mamie Gummer, In Their Twenties
Image source: Jack Mitchell/Getty Images, C.J. LaFrance/Getty Images
#5 Bette Midler And Sophie Von Haselberg At Age 29
Image source: Alan Light, Walt Disney Televisio
#6 Reese Witherspoon And Her Daughter, Ava Phillippe, In Their Early Twenties
Image source: Steve.Granitz/Getty images, avaphillippe
#7 Angelina Jolie And Her Daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt In Their Teens
Image source: Harry Langdo/Getty images, Samir Hussein/Getty images
#8 Bob Marley And Ziggy Marley At Age 35
Image source: Pete Still/Getty Images, Al Pereira/Getty Images
#9 Cindy Crawford And Kaia Gerber At Age 16
Image source: cindycrawford, kaiagerber
#10 Robert Pine And Chris Pine In Their 30s
Image source: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images, amazon.com
#11 Donald Sutherland And Kiefer Sutherland At Age 35
Image source: warnerbros, Gage Skidmore
#12 Blythe Danner And Gwyneth Paltrow At Age 29
Image source: Columbia Pictures, 20th century studios
#13 John Lennon And Sean Lennon At Age 31
Image source: johnlennon, Gina Benedetti
#14 Vanessa Paradis And Lily-Rose Melody Depp At Age 18
Image source: Alien ToLove, lilyrose_depp
#15 David Beckham And His Son, Brooklyn Beckham In Their Early Twenties
Image source: Tim Roney/ Getty images, Theo Wargo/ Getty images
#16 Lisa Bonet And Her Daughter, Zoë Kravitz, In Their Early Twenties
Image source: NBC, David Shankbone
#17 Peggy Lipton And Rashida Jones At Age 26
Image source: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer
#18 Mick Jagger And Georgia May Jagger At Age 25
#19 Jada Pinkett Smith And Her Daughter, Willow Smith, In Their Early Twenties
Image source: Jim Smeal/Getty images, Jerritt Clark/Getty images
