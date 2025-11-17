From Bieber to Snoop Dogg: 39 Celebrities Who Have Been Banned From A Country And Why

The glamorous world of Hollywood and the music industry as a whole have a way of drawing us in, don’t they? We find ourselves captivated by the lives of our favorite celebrities, binge-watching their movies, listening to their music, and keeping up with their latest news. But even these seemingly untouchable stars can find themselves on the wrong side of the law — or in some cases, an entire country!
Yup, it’s not just us mere mortals who face travel restrictions and visa woes; celebrities banned from countries are surprisingly common. Life is never that simple, even for the rich and famous — and while we might find ourselves temporarily grounded for letting our passports expire or misplacing a crucial document, celebrity country bans can be a whole other ball game, sometimes involving political intrigue, cultural misunderstandings, criminal records and, yes, even a dash of drama.
After some rounds of research and investigation about controversial celebrities and banned stars who’ve managed to tick off entire nations, we’ve compiled a list of VIPs who’ve experienced the sting of a travel ban. Some of these celebrity blocklist stories might sound totally reasonable, while others will undoubtedly have you raising your eyebrows in disbelief. From Justin Bieber to Snoop Dogg, we’ll be exploring all the reasons behind why these big names found themselves persona non grata. And hey, maybe you’ll even learn a thing or two about the treacherous waters of international diplomacy — or at the very least, get some celebrity fun facts out of it!
#1 Harrison Ford (China)
Harrison Ford has been quite vocal in expressing his support for Tibet, eventually leading to the Chinese government prohibiting him from entering the country. For years, he has been actively participating in various human rights campaigns, and in 1992, he took on the role of a spokesperson for Tibetan causes. Ford had the honor of meeting the 14th Dalai Lama, and ever since, he has been an influential advocate for Tibet. His advocacy even led him to testify before the United States Senate Foreign Relations Committee, championing Tibetan independence and shedding light on human rights violations in China.
Image source: Gage Skidmore, Riddhi Adsul
#2 Elton John (Egypt)
Elton John had planned to grace Egypt with a private concert in 2010, but the nation’s musicians’ union canceled the performance, and government officials barred him from crossing the border. The reasons? Elton’s openly homosexual orientation, his passionate advocacy for gay rights, and his critiques of organized religion.
Image source: David Shankbone , jpost.com
#3 Selena Gomez (Russia And China)
In 2013, Selena Gomez faced a ban imposed by the Russian government, seemingly out of concern that she might voice her disapproval of the anti-gay laws that had recently been implemented. On a separate occasion, China denied her entry after finding a photo of her alongside the Dalai Lama in Toronto.
Image source: selenagomez, Katie Garrity
#4 Bon Jovi (China)
In 2015, the band Bon Jovi was all set to rock the stage with their first-ever concerts in China. However, their plans took an unexpected turn when the government suddenly canceled their shows. A few years earlier, the band had used images of the Dalai Lama in support of Tibet’s struggle for freedom, which didn’t sit well with the Chinese authorities.
Image source: jonbonjovi, Jennifer Duggan
#5 Brad Pitt (China)
Brad Pitt might not have broken any laws, but he’s found himself on China’s no-entry list for life, all because of his role in the movie Seven Years in Tibet. This film delved into the Chinese military operations in Tibet during the 1950s, and let’s say the Chinese government wasn’t too thrilled about their depiction on screen. As a result, they’ve decided that Brad’s charm and good looks are better appreciated from afar rather than on their own turf.
Image source: Eva Rinaldi
#6 Snoop Dogg (Norway And United Kingdom)
Snoop Dogg faced a ban from Norway after being caught with marijuana and more cash than legally allowed at the airport while trying to enter the country. Luckily for Snoop, the ban was only for two years, not a lifetime sentence. The rapper also had a temporary ban from the UK after finding himself in a heated scuffle at London’s Heathrow Airport.
Image source: snoopdogg, bbc.com
#7 The Beatles (Philippines)
The Beatles found themselves barred from the Philippines after they declined an invitation to join former first lady Imelda Marcos for breakfast.
Image source: Iberia, hdl.handle.net
#8 Katy Perry (China)
Katy Perry faced a visa rejection from China when authorities uncovered photos of her wearing a sunflower-adorned dress during a 2015 performance in Taipei. Chinese officials interpreted this fashion statement as a not-so-subtle jab at the ongoing dispute with Taiwan. Anti-China demonstrators had, in fact, adopted the sunflower as an emblem of resistance.
Image source: katyperry, Amanda Harding
#9 Nelson Mandela (USA)
Until 2008, Nelson Mandela, the esteemed former South African president and anti-apartheid activist, was on the United States’ terrorist watch list, barring him from entering the country. The apartheid South African government, which Mandela was vehemently opposed to, had classified his political party as a terrorist organization.
Image source: John Mathew Smith, wikipedia.org
#10 Martin Scorsese (China)
Back in 1997, Martin Scorsese took the reins as the director for a biopic based on the life of the Dalai Lama, titled Kundun. The Chinese government, not too keen on any portrayal of their long-standing adversary, decided to impose a ban on Scorsese, preventing him from entering the country.
Image source: martinscorsese_, Calum Russell
#11 Richard Gere (China)
Richard Gere found himself barred from entering China after his speech at the 1993 Oscars, where he openly criticized the nation’s treatment of Tibet. The actor has been vocal about his support for Tibetan rights, traveled to the region, and even met with the Dalai Lama. As a result of his activism, Chinese investors in Hollywood shunned the actor, and the government imposed a travel ban on him.
Image source: Maximilian Bühn, Brielle Burns
#12 50 Cent (Canada)
50 Cent has been permanently barred from entering Canada, and not just due to his criminal past. Canadian officials believe that his music videos and overall conduct endorse gun violence, making it unwise for them to grant him access to their country.
Image source: 50cent, allaboutlaughs.com
#13 Alec Baldwin (Philippines)
The Philippine government didn’t quite see the humor in a joke Alec Baldwin made on Letterman about getting a mail-order bride from the nation. Consequently, they labeled him an “undesirable alien” and issued a lifetime ban, barring him from entering the country.
Image source: alecbaldwininsta, hindustantimes.com
#14 Chris Brown (United Kingdom And Australia)
Chris Brown’s history of domestic violence is no secret. As a result of his past actions, he’s facing lifetime bans from both the UK and Australia.
Image source: chrisbrownofficial, Clara Gaspar
#15 Mike Tyson (New Zealand)
In 1992, Mike Tyson faced conviction and served a prison sentence for rape. Two decades later, New Zealand revoked Tyson’s visa due to his criminal record. Initially, he had been granted entry for a speaking tour aimed at supporting a children’s charity, but after the organization severed its connection with him, the country chose to deny him access.
Image source: miketyson, theguardian.com
#16 Hayden Panettiere (Japan)
Hayden Panettiere may not be officially barred from Japan, but the actress isn’t likely to set foot in the country anytime soon. The reason? Japan issued an arrest warrant for “violating international commerce.” This stems from an incident in 2007 when Hayden Panettiere and five other activists ventured into the ocean on surfboards to disrupt a dolphin hunt.
Image source: haydenpanettiere, looper.com
#17 Akon (Sri Lanka)
If you’ve ever watched Akon’s “Sexy Chick” music video, you might remember the scene featuring bikini-clad women dancing around in a pool, with a noticeable statue of Buddha in the background. While this detail might not have caught the attention of many viewers, it certainly upset Sri Lankan Buddhists. Their protests eventually led to Akon getting banned from entering the country.
Image source: akon, newsday.co.zw
#18 Lady Gaga (Indonesia)
Lady Gaga, the queen of pop known for her flamboyant outfits and daring performances, found herself unwelcome in Indonesia. The Indonesian government, along with religious protestors, deemed her show too provocative for local audiences, leading to her being denied entry into the country. Heartbroken, Lady Gaga had no choice but to cancel her concert, which had already sold an impressive 50,000 tickets.
Image source: ladygaga, Hattie West
#19 Lindsay Lohan (India)
Lindsay Lohan faced a ban from India after she filmed a documentary about sweatshops without the necessary work visa.
Image source: lindsaylohan, Karen Russo
#20 Novak Djokovic (USA)
Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic faced a ban from entering the United States due to not fulfilling the COVID-19 entry requirements. Djokovic, who had not been vaccinated against the virus, had his vaccine waiver request turned down by the Department of Homeland Security.
Image source: djokernole, Scott Spits
#21 Justin Bieber (Argentina)
While on tour in the country, Justin Bieber reportedly had his bodyguards assault a photographer. To make matters worse, he was also filmed kicking an Argentine flag off the stage during a performance. Unfortunately for him and his fans in Argentina, he was denied entry when he tried to plan another tour in the country.
Image source: justinbieber
#22 Oasis (China)
Oasis has been permanently barred from entering China, deemed “an enemy of the people.” Noel Gallagher reminisced about the moment he discovered he was prohibited from entering the country in 2009, a consequence of his participation in a Tibetan freedom concert in 1997.
Image source: vagueonthehow, Scott Ng
#23 Tyson Fury (USA)
Tyson Fury has encountered travel limitations to the United States due to his associations with the notorious Kinahan criminal organization.
Image source: tysonfury, Josh Evanoff
#24 Floyd Mayweather Jr. (Australia)
Renowned ex-professional boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. was barred from entering Australia due to his history of domestic violence.
Image source: floydmayweather, Tyler Conway
#25 Paris Hilton (Japan)
In 2010, Paris Hilton planned a tour in Japan to promote her fashion and fragrance lines. Unfortunately for her, the Japanese government denied her entry due to a recent minor drug-related offense.
Image source: parishilton, Lindsay Powers
#26 Beyoncé (Malaysia)
Malaysia’s government deemed Beyoncé’s performance too risqué for their local audience. The ban was allegedly put in place due to concerns surrounding the sultry outfits she wears while on stage.
Image source: beyonce, Kate Fowler
#27 Busta Rhymes (United Kingdom)
Busta Rhymes had planned a performance in the UK in 2008, but it seems the government wasn’t quite on board with his plans. As Rhymes tried to make his way into the country, immigration officials denied him entry due to pending charges in the USA involving assault and weapons possession.
Image source: bustarhymes, reuters.com
#28 Jay-Z (China)
The Chinese government banned Jay-Z from performing in the country because it deemed his lyrics too vulgar.
Image source: Joella Marano, Rachel Hunt
#29 Russell Brand (Japan)
Russell Brand was deported by Japanese immigration in 2011. The exact reasons for his deportation were not disclosed by officials, but it is widely believed to be linked to Brand’s history of drug abuse. Japan is known for its strict stance on substance abuse, so it stands to reason that his past struggles with addiction may have played a significant role in their decision.
Image source: russellbrand, Daniel Martin
#30 Miley Cyrus (China And The Dominican Republic)
Long before Miley Cyrus waved goodbye to her Hannah Montana alter ego, she faced a lifetime ban from China due to a controversial photo that emerged online featuring her mocking Asian eyes. More recently, Miley was also barred from entering the Dominican Republic, with authorities citing her tendency to engage in behavior that violates Dominican morals and customs.
Image source: mileycyrus, Brandy Parkman
#31 Cat Stevens (Israel)
Cat Stevens faced a ban from entering Israel in 1990, coincidentally the same year he reached out to Iraqi president Saddam Hussein advocating for the release of four British captives. When he tried to enter the country again in 2000, he recounted being detained in a cramped, windowless cell with no water for several hours before being sent back to Germany. Surprisingly, a government representative stated the singer was refused entry on the grounds of being a Hamas supporter. They further alleged that he had provided financial support to the Islamist militant organization during a visit in 1988.
Image source: Eva Rinaldi, latimes.com
#32 Kesha (Malaysia)
The singer faced a ban in Malaysia in 2013 when local officials expressed apprehension that her performance might potentially infringe upon cultural and religious values in the country.
Image source: Red Carpet Report on Mingle Media TV, bbc.com
#33 Martha Stewart (United Kingdom)
In 2008, Martha Stewart was denied entry to the UK, citing her 2004 felony convictions for securities fraud. She had planned to grace the esteemed Royal Academy with a speech during her visit.
Image source: marthastewart, Jerome Taylor
#34 Tyler The Creator (New Zealand, Australia And United Kingdom)
In 2014, rapper Tyler, the Creator found himself on New Zealand’s no-entry list, as officials deemed him a “risk to public order and public interest.” Concerned that his undeniably explicit lyrics might cause scandal among citizens, the country decided to deny him entry. Not long after, Australia and the UK implemented similar bans.
Image source: feliciathegoat, nzherald.co.nz
#35 Gigi Hadid (China)
Gigi Hadid missed the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai in 2017 due to her visa being denied. It is thought that the reason for this denial was a video in which she appears to narrow her eyes, attempting to imitate the Buddha-like shape of a cookie she held up to the camera.
Image source: gigihadid, bbc.com
#36 Sharon Stone (China)
Sharon Stone faced a ban from China after a controversial statement. She suggested that a devastating earthquake that hit the country in 2008 was “karma” for China’s treatment of Tibet.
Image source: sharonstone, reuters.com
#37 Boy George (USA)
Boy George faced a visa denial from the US government, preventing the singer from performing in New York City due to an awaiting trial in London.
Image source: boygeorgeofficial, Sara Wallis
#38 Salman Khan (United Kingdom)
In 2015, news emerged that Salman Khan faced travel restrictions to the UK due to the Supreme Court revoking a previous court order that temporarily suspended his five-year jail sentence concerning a 1998 poaching case. However, by 2017, the travel ban was lifted, and Salman was permitted to perform in the UK.
Image source: beingsalmankhan, Deepshikha Ghosh
#39 Lily Allen (USA)
British songwriter Lily Allen had her visa to the USA revoked due to an assault incident with a photographer. Upon arrival at Los Angeles Airport, Allen was detained and faced hours of questioning by immigration officials.
