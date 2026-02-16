Caught In The Crosswinds: When Art Meets The Elements

I’m Alexandra Malyshko, an artist who made a strange, stubborn choice: I stayed. I’m still here, creating art in a frontline zone of Ukraine, constantly analyzing the shifting sands of my own psyche.
When the full-scale war erupted in 2022, I felt my humanity slipping away. The first months were a blur of adrenaline and terror. I barely slept. I ate compulsively. I lived in a constant state of high-alert nerves. The most terrifying part wasn’t just the missiles—it was the total lack of safety and the chilling uncertainty of what came next.
I remember being afraid to even undress for a shower because the air raid sirens never stopped. Missiles whistled over my roof in every direction, a nightmare that seemed to have no end. My relatives took my daughter and me to a house in the suburbs, but the tension followed us everywhere. Eventually, we returned to our city apartment. Surrounded by empty neighbor units, we felt one thing: home, despite the danger, was the only place we felt “safe.”
As I felt my empathy and warmth drain out of me, I began a desperate search for something to fill the void. I looked for anything that triggered associations with kindness, purity, and empathy. I needed to be reborn, like a phoenix from the ashes.
I found my salvation in nature.
More info: Instagram
#1
By immersing myself in the landscapes around me, I began to find the “human” inside myself again. Standing at the “intersection of all winds,” I realized that while I haven’t become a saint, the pieces of me that were lost are slowly knitting back together. I am breathing through my art again. I feel alive.
In this collection, I’m sharing my journey. Some of these paintings you may have seen in my previous posts; others are so fresh the oil is still drying. They are all available to bring inspiration into your homes.
I invite you to connect with me. I’m open to friendship, conversation, and your stories. If you’ve faced your own “storms” in life, please share your experience in the comments. I’d love to hear your wisdom.
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
Follow Us