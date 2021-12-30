Catwoman And Batman Become Partners In The Newest Trailer

Just when you thought you couldn’t get any more excited for The Batman, we now have another trailer with Catwoman and the Dark Knight working together. This is something we Batman fans have seen time and time again, but I’m getting certain vibes here. I just want to backtrack for a minute here to talk about how dark and brutal this trailer was. For one, we actually got to see Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne more and we even get to see him speak. This guy has sure come a long way from being the guy nobody liked who was in those Twilight movies. You can just feel the pain and rage in his voice and if we didn’t already know it by now, this trailer perfectly shows how this Bruce Wayne is driven by vengeance. And of course, there’s his potential love interest, Selina Kyle, better known as Catwoman. I must say, Zoe Kravitz looks super cool as the character. Based on what I’m seeing from this new trailer, it looks like she’s going for something in between Michelle Pfeiffer and Anne Hathaway’s take on Catwoman. In my opinion, Michelle Pfeiffer’s performance was a bit too overly slutty and had that over-the-top demise, which wasn’t really a demise. After what we’re seeing in The Flash movie, it’s possible we could be seeing her return. Maybe another go at Catwoman will allow her to take a less cartoony route and show us what an older Selina Kyle would be like. Who knows what will happen after the Flash movie, but that’s the fun of exploring the realm of comics.
Speaking of which, just look at all the possibilities. With Zoe Kravitz portraying another Catwoman for a universe separate from the DC Cinematic Universe, it leaves the door open for another version of the character. Heck, we could very well see Anne Hathaway return. I thought her take on Selina Kyle was more faithful to the comics, since she nailed the overall mindset and attitude of the character. Not to mention the fact that she wasn’t acting too slutty like Michelle Pfeiffer’s version. I think that’s a good thing, but I think we could’ve seen more of Anne Hathaway’s Catwoman. If we do, it’ll be in a future DCEU movie where they explore the multiverse. Hey, anything can happen, as we’ve already seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home. For now, we have three months to see a totally different Catwoman played by Zoe Kravitz. Being the first African-American actress to play Selina Kyle is a big step in a different direction, but what will she bring to the character that’s different from the last two versions we saw? So far, we’re seeing Catwoman as she should be. If I had to guess, Matt Reeves isn’t going to show us anything too important in the trailers. Of course, I don’t expect him to, but when I watch this Catwoman, I get a lot of vibes from certain iterations of the character.
One of the first that comes to mind is the Selina Kyle from the Telltale Batman games. The first season begins with Batman crossing paths with Catwoman as she’s attempting to steal something valuable. They have a pretty cool fight and both characters take a particular interest in each other. The rest of the first season has you building your relationship with Selina and ultimately deciding if she should be your ally or foe. Either way, your relationship with her borders between contentious and flirtatious. It’s very intriguing to see how it progresses, but the Telltale Selina Kyle gets serious and even treacherous. However, you can tell that she’s conflicted and struggles with wanting to help Batman or just look out for herself. This is the kind of character development I expect to see in The Batman. For most of this new trailer, we see Catwoman and Batman fighting, then talking, and then by the end, they’re fighting together. Why is this Selina Kyle helping Batman? Knowing her, she’s probably not doing it out of the kindness of her heart. There’s probably some way Batman is convincing her to help him. It’s either through bribery or even intimidation, but Batman can find a way to entice her. Even in the trailer, we can sense the mutual attraction they share for each other. This Batman is more cold and stern than the other Batmen we’ve seen in the past, so he can try to hide his attraction to this Catwoman.
But as we all know, no version of Catwoman let’s Batman intimidate them. She knows how to manhandle pretty much anyone and is capable of giving Batman the runaround. It looks like Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman is trying to do just that, even when she’s fighting with him. With her skillset and ability to manipulate the weak-minded and hide in plain sight, she could make for a useful asset in the criminal underworld. This is what Batman could be looking for and makes him approach her for a partnership. We’ll expect it to be shaky one, but seeing them work together will be fun. And if goes a similar route to the Telltale games, then Batman could persuade Catwoman to help him further. By the end of The Batman, she might turn a new leaf and focus less on personal gain. What are your thoughts, Batman fans? If you haven’t checked out the new trailer already, I suggest you do so. It’s seriously awesome.