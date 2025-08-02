3 Cute Cats Were Thrown Away Like Garbage, Found New Family And Now Are Filling Their Home With Love And Joy

On the 13th of March, 2022 we pulled up to a stop to tend to a dog when a cat ran right up to us begging for food. This cat was trying to climb into our cars, desperately searching for any food it could find.
When I reached in to grab the cat food I keep on hand, I noticed a second one popping out that was immediately followed by a third one.
I started talking to neighbors and found out that these cats had been dumped here 5 months ago. This is a low-income area where no one could afford to feed these cats, and so they were slowly starving to death while living in an empty dog house. I was told the cats were always hanging around, but no one knew what to do with them.
I started examining the cats only to find they were bone-thin, and they had wormy bellies and fleas. Their fur was missing and thinned in places from stress bathing. This was a huge concern as we are located in the Midwest, and outdoor animals can freeze to death. We gave them as much food as we had, and we noticed they were so hungry they growled when they ate.
Three abandoned cats came to us begging for food. In order to rescue them from starving to death, I lured them into the cat carrier to get them off the streets
When I first saw the cats run up to us, I began working through a plan to TNR these cats but as I evaluated them, it hit me really hard that these were not healthy cats that were thriving outside. They were all borderline on their deathbed due to starvation and stress. It’s hard to see in these pictures but when they’re standing up they look like skeletons.
In my head, I was still thinking about planning to trap them in the next few weeks before something snapped in my head and I realized something needed to be done TODAY. These cats were starving TODAY. These cats were freezing and suffering TODAY.
These cats had a very limited number of tomorrows and waiting for a plan to work out just wasn’t an option. I felt something click into place in my head and I knew with every fiber of my being that I was bringing these cats home with me TODAY.
I grabbed the only cat carrier I had and I lured them into it with food and some gentle shoves. If you’re wondering in your head if I really shoved adult cats in one cat carrier? Yessir, I did! And they all cuddled up and made it home.
We got the cats home and did a standard intake. After handling them I was completely sure that these are indoor cats someone threw outside
We got them home and did standard intake: flea meds, worm meds, weight checks, and physical exams and after handling them I was 100% confident these are indoor cats someone got sick of and threw outside. With this realization, I felt white-hot rage and anger for whoever could take these three sweet, beautiful boys and toss them out in the street like garbage. How could someone possibly do that? Tears filled my eyes because these boys deserved so much better, and I was determined to give it to them.
James during intake demanding affection
We named the cats after the mischievous characters from Harry Potter: Sirius, James and Lupin
Over the next few days, we got to know their personalities and named them after the mischievous marauders from Harry Potter: James, Lupin, and Sirius. These guys LOVED hugs and snuggles. They cuddle puddled in their cat beds and loved playing with wand toys. It’s hard to explain but their demeanors shifted and they just seemed so happy and carefree.
I reached out to the organization I foster for to see if they had room for my 3 goofballs and “Happy Feet Pet Rescue” welcomed them into the rescue family
When I was confident they were adoptable indoor cats, I reached out to the organization I foster for to see if they had room for the 3 goofballs I had scooped off the street, and Happy Feet Pet Rescue welcomed them into the rescue family so we could get them fully vetted and ready for adoption.
I was overjoyed at their progress, but still so angry at the situation someone left them in and so I took to Reddit’s sub r/cats to vent my frustration with my overarching message being: Do NOT throw your INDOOR CAT outside. They can’t survive outside. If they were born and raised inside, they can’t go outside unharnessed and unsupervised. They will die. These cats were going to die without any human help. They cannot hunt and they will starve to death if they aren’t eaten first. This is crueler than euthanasia or putting a cat in a shelter. This is the worst option you can do, and if you do this you are a garbage human being.
Being frustrated that someone just left these cats to die, I decided to vent on Reddit. To my joy, the story reached one person in particular
Venting was therapeutic and the support I received was astounding. So many voices echoed my exact thoughts, and so many people reached out to share stories of their own rescues. In addition, I found a lot of comfort in reminding myself that these babies are safe. They’ll never have to worry about where their next meal is coming from again.
And while I’m so thankful Reddit gave me a supportive place with hundreds of voices echoing my convictions, I am most joyful that the story reached one person in particular.
From sharing the story on Reddit, I got an inquiry for adoption from a person that was ready to travel long distances to welcome these cats into her home
I had several inquiries for adoption come from sharing this story. Some were as far away as Europe (I’m located in America’s Midwest region), but one of them was 4 states over. That seemed far, but they assured me traveling was no issue.
She shared with me that she had been searching for cats and looking for the right fit, and she read my story and knew that these were the cats she had to welcome home.
When “Happy Feet Pet Rescue” made them available for adoption, I forwarded the link to their potential adopter who had it filled out in record time
As the marauders settled in and went through our vetting process to deworm them, vaccinate them, and neuter them, I spoke with their potential adopters, sending them updates and answering questions.
While we waited for the application to be processed, James, Sirius, and Lupin filled out lives with love and sunshine. James checked every single item in my office to see if it was actually a toy, while Lupin curled up in my lap while I worked from home and Sirius fully vetted every hidey-hole to determine which one was best. I hugged them every single day and told them I was so happy they were safe.
I couldn’t believe these cats were found and already so loved by someone 4 states away. And I was over the moon that they all got to stay together
It was a couple of weeks before Happy Feet Pet Rescue approved their adopter, and my heart jubilated with the news.
The couple flew into our state’s airport, rented a car, and showed up at 10 PM to welcome these sweet boys into their family
James, Sirius, and Lupin were so excited to meet their new mom and dad. They ran right up to them to say hi, and they welcomed their new furbabies into their arms to hold them for the very first time. This was such a heartwarming, magical moment as it sunk in that these cats have a home.
They experienced the worst mankind had to offer. They grew up indoors with their family, only to be tossed out to live in the streets of an urban area in the middle of winter. They starved, they struggled, and they suffered.
But now they have a family. They have parents that took a 2-hour flight just to adopt them and were driving 11 hours back because they didn’t want the flight to stress them out. This wonderful couple has already spent an exorbitant amount of money to turn their home into a cat’s dreamland, and they will be loved for the rest of their life.
Gift for adopter
The family decided to drive 11 hours back because they didn’t want the flight to stress the cats out
I’m so thankful to have stumbled upon these cats and been given the chance to make a difference. I’m thankful to Happy Feet Pet Rescue for welcoming them into the rescue family, and I’m thankful to my husband who handled my “Hey I’m bringing 3 more cats home, please get a crate ready” phone call with grace and an eager-to-help heart. And I’m so thankful for the marauders’ forever home who jumped through so many hoops to make the most amazing and fateful adoption happen.
James on his road trip to his forever home
These adorable creatures experienced the worst mankind had to offer but now they have a loving family
We text with the adopter almost every day and she sends me so many pictures and videos (the pictures I get are of the cats cuddling with their new mom, cuddle puddling together, and of course causing mischief as they play with all of their new toys). The 3 fluffy creatures are doing so well and filling their home with love and joy.
