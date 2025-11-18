34 Handmade Costumes That This Guy Created For His Cats’ Cosplays (New Pics)

YagyouNEKO is a costume artist from Tokushima Prefecture, Japan, where they have anime studios producing well-known works like Demon Slayer and the Fate series. This artist has caught people’s attention with cosplays for his cats. So, if you are a cat person who enjoys anime, you are in for a treat!

In an interview with Bored Panda, the creator behind the outfits wrote: “In my hometown, we have frequent anime and cosplay events that attract a large number of tourists from other regions. I thought that having cats dressed as popular anime and video game characters at these events could be a fantastic way to draw even more tourists.”

More info: x.com

#1 Shinobu Kochō From Demon Slayer

Image source: YagyouNEKO

#2 Kalim Al-Asim From Disney Twisted Wonderland

Disney Twisted-Wonderland is a Japanese mobile game created by Aniplex and Walt Disney Japan.

Image source: YagyouNEKO

#3 Yuji Itadori From Jujutsu Kaisen

Image source: YagyouNEKO

#4 Klee From Genshin Impact

Image source: YagyouNEKO

#5 Yamato Takeru From Fate/Grand Order

Image source: YagyouNEKO

#6 Azul Ashengrotto From Disney Twisted-Wonderland

Disney Twisted-Wonderland is a Japanese mobile game created by Aniplex and Walt Disney Japan.

Image source: YagyouNEKO

#7 Artoria Caster From Fate/Grand Order

Fate/Grand Order is a free-to-play Japanese gacha mobile game.

Image source: YagyouNEKO

#8 Shoto Todoroki From My Hero Academia

Image source: YagyouNEKO

#9 Kuina And Kanata Ubuyashiki From Demon Slayer

Image source: YagyouNEKO

#10 Anya Forger From Spy × Family

Image source: YagyouNEKO

#11 Sheeta And Pazu From Castle In The Sky

Image source: YagyouNEKO

#12 Genya Shinazugawa From Demon Slayer

Image source: YagyouNEKO

#13 Tanjiro Kamado From Demon Slayer

Image source: YagyouNEKO

#14 Elizabeth Báthory (Halloween) From Fate/Grand Order

Fate/Grand Order is a free-to-play Japanese gacha mobile game.

Image source: YagyouNEKO

#15 Tsuyu Asu From My Hero Academia

Image source: YagyouNEKO

#16

Image source: YagyouNEKO

#17 Katsuki Bakugo From My Hero Academia

Image source: YagyouNEKO

#18 Nezuko Kamado From Demon Slayer

Image source: YagyouNEKO

#19 Sabito And Makomo From Demon Slayer

Image source: YagyouNEKO

#20 Riddle Rosehearts From Disney Twisted-Wonderland

Disney Twisted-Wonderland is a Japanese mobile game created by Aniplex and Walt Disney Japan.

Image source: YagyouNEKO

#21 Kyōjurō Rengoku And Akaza From Demon Slayer

Image source: YagyouNEKO

#22 Original Costume

Image source: YagyouNEKO

#23 Robin Hood From Fate/Grand Order

Image source: YagyouNEKO

#24 Kokushibo From Demon Slayer

Image source: YagyouNEKO

#25 Hojo Tokiyuki From The Elusive Samurai

Image source: YagyouNEKO

#26 Emiya From Fate/Grand Order

Image source: YagyouNEKO

#27 Rui From Demon Slayer

Image source: YagyouNEKO

#28 Izuku Midoriya From My Hero Academia

Image source: YagyouNEKO

#29

Image source: YagyouNEKO

#30 Sanemi Shinazugawa From Demon Slayer

Image source: YagyouNEKO

#31 Arash From Fate/Grand Order

Image source: YagyouNEKO

#32

Image source: YagyouNEKO

#33

Image source: YagyouNEKO

#34 Artoria Pendragon From Fate/Grand Order

Image source: YagyouNEKO

