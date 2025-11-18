34 Handmade Costumes That This Guy Created For His Cats’ Cosplays (New Pics)

YagyouNEKO is a costume artist from Tokushima Prefecture, Japan, where they have anime studios producing well-known works like Demon Slayer and the Fate series. This artist has caught people’s attention with cosplays for his cats. So, if you are a cat person who enjoys anime, you are in for a treat!
In an interview with Bored Panda, the creator behind the outfits wrote: “In my hometown, we have frequent anime and cosplay events that attract a large number of tourists from other regions. I thought that having cats dressed as popular anime and video game characters at these events could be a fantastic way to draw even more tourists.”
#1 Shinobu Kochō From Demon Slayer
#2 Kalim Al-Asim From Disney Twisted Wonderland
#3 Yuji Itadori From Jujutsu Kaisen
#4 Klee From Genshin Impact
#5 Yamato Takeru From Fate/Grand Order
#6 Azul Ashengrotto From Disney Twisted-Wonderland
#7 Artoria Caster From Fate/Grand Order
Fate/Grand Order is a free-to-play Japanese gacha mobile game.
#8 Shoto Todoroki From My Hero Academia
#9 Kuina And Kanata Ubuyashiki From Demon Slayer
#10 Anya Forger From Spy × Family
#11 Sheeta And Pazu From Castle In The Sky
#12 Genya Shinazugawa From Demon Slayer
#13 Tanjiro Kamado From Demon Slayer
#14 Elizabeth Báthory (Halloween) From Fate/Grand Order
#15 Tsuyu Asu From My Hero Academia
#16
#17 Katsuki Bakugo From My Hero Academia
#18 Nezuko Kamado From Demon Slayer
#19 Sabito And Makomo From Demon Slayer
#20 Riddle Rosehearts From Disney Twisted-Wonderland
#21 Kyōjurō Rengoku And Akaza From Demon Slayer
#22 Original Costume
#23 Robin Hood From Fate/Grand Order
#24 Kokushibo From Demon Slayer
#25 Hojo Tokiyuki From The Elusive Samurai
#26 Emiya From Fate/Grand Order
#27 Rui From Demon Slayer
#28 Izuku Midoriya From My Hero Academia
#29
#30 Sanemi Shinazugawa From Demon Slayer
#31 Arash From Fate/Grand Order
#32
#33
#34 Artoria Pendragon From Fate/Grand Order
