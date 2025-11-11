This Catnip Wine Lets Your Cat Be Your New Drinking Buddie

by

You know how it is. You get home late. It’s been a stressful day at the office. All you want to do is unwind with a bottle of wine. But you’ve got nobody to drink it with. You only have a cat. And cats don’t drink wine; they can only have cat treats. Right? Wrong! Well, sort of.

Take a look at this Catnip wine to see what I’m talking about. That’s right — Catnip wine for cats. Colorado-based Apollo Peak makes it, and it comes in two varieties – MosCATo and Pinot Meow, both of which are available in 8 “Meownce” bottles. It’s a non-alcoholic wine of course, but it does at least contain catnip, so you might want to be the designated driver should you and your cat decide to share a bottle.

As it says on the Apollo Peak website: “Why Drink Alone?! We have labored intensively to develop a non-alcoholic, catnip-based cat wine just for your furry feline friends…it’s a satisfying blend for cats of all ages and goes well with various cat food types.”

More info: Apollo Peak

