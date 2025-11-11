68 Cats That Look Like Other Things

by

Remember when we wrote about dogs that look like something else? Now it’s the cat’s turn to shine. Here is a list of cats that got bored of looking like cats and decided to look like something else instead.

Cats are the biggest divas on the internet, so there’s no way we’ve got all the shape-shifting felines in the world in this list. We’d love for you to submit more pictures of cats that look like other things and vote for your favorite lookalikes!

#1 Black Cat Looks Like Toothless From “how To Train Your Dragon”

Image source: yayomg.com

#2 Batman Cat

Image source: hamsternose

#3 Hitler Cat

Image source: catsthatlooklikehitler.com

#4 Hamilton The Hipster Cat Looks Like Salvador Dali

Image source: HamiltonTheHipsterCat

#5 Cat Looks Like A Roasted Chicken

Image source: tilly253

#6 Kitty Looks Like Dobbie

Image source: smeen

#7 Cat Looks Like A Fluffy Toy

Image source: Fatma

#8 Cat Looks Like Jamie From Mythbusters

Image source: reddit

#9 Mustache Cat Looks Like Wilford Brimley

Image source: funnyjunk.com

#10 Cat Looks Like Maleficient

Image source: io9.com

#11 Strutting Kitty Looks Like Leo

#12 Cat Looks Like This Rug

Image source: imgur.com

#13 Cat Looks Like Swamp Monster

Image source: monster-man-08

#14 Chaplin Cat

Image source: cutestpaw.com

#15 Pin Up Cat

Image source:  catsthatlooklikepinupgirls.tumblr.com

#16 Cat Looks Like A Haloween Decoration

Image source: imgur

#17 Evil Plan Cat Looks Like Mr Burns

Image source: brmmm

#18 Lenin Cat

Image source: everseradio.com

#19 Cat Looks Like Einstein

Image source: Alina Esther

#20 Hairless Cat Looks Like Iggy Pop

Image source: Fran Veale

#21 Stache The Cat Looks Like Adrien Brody

Image source: abc news

#22 Yoga Cat

Image source: unknown

#23 Cat Looks Like A Cat From The Painting

Image source: ver-de-terre

#24 Cat Looks Like A Seal

Image source: kotejka.com

#25 Siamese Cat Looks Like Voldemort

Image source: kittybloger.wordpress.com

#26 Cat Looks Like Jabba The Hutt

Image source: reddit

#27 Cat Looks Like An Owl

Image source: capaparafacebook.com

#28 My Cat Looks Like The Vampire From True Blood

#29 Sam The Cat Looks Like Eugene Levy

Image source: instagram.com/samhaseyebrows

#30 Cat Looks Gothic Chic

Image source: Jeremy

#31 Cat Looks Like Orson Welles

Image source: catsthatlooklikeorsonwelles.tumblr.com

#32 Kitty With Pomelo Hat Looks Like Nicky Minaj

Image source: Termosas

#33 Grumpy Cat Looks Like A Starfruit

Image source: imgur

#34 Cat Looks Like David Bowie

Image source: randomoverload.org

#35 Cat Looks Like Chaning Tatum

Image source: imgur

#36 Jabbacat

#37 Cat Looks Like Nicolas Cage

Image source: likeshine.tumblr.com

#38 Yami And Toothless

#39 Kitty Looks Like Grumpy Cat’s Toy

Image source: imgur

#40 Edward Cat

Image source: animalzoo.ro

#41 Rita The Cat Vs Toothless The Dragon.

#42 Cat Looks Like Gennaro Gattuso

Image source: fliup.com

#43 Karate Cat

Image source: imgur

#44 Cat Being Petted Looks Like Orson Welles

Image source: catsthatlooklikeorsonwelles.tumblr.com

#45 Cat Yawning Looks Like Miley Cyrus

Image source: Polandeze

#46 Cat With Glasses Looks Like Napoleon Dynamite

Image source: SubzeroMK

#47 Baby Lion?

#48 Psy Cat, Dancing Oppa Gun Num Style!

#49 Stinker And Will Ferrell

#50 Cat Looks Like Xena, Warrior Princess

Image source: imgur.com

#51 This Is Django The Cat, With Very Sharp Teeth

#52 Clint Eastwood Vs. Tucker

#53 Cat Is How To Train Your Dragon, Toothless

#54 Horned Cat That Looks Like A Kudu

#55 Chewbacca

#56 Cat Looks Like Borg – Resistance Is Futile.

#57 Phoebe The Burglar Cat

#58 Grumpy Cat Looks Like Ron Swanson

Image source: catsthatlooklikeronswanson.tumblr.com

#59 Yingyang

#60 Kitty Looks Like This Guy

#63 Sean

#64 Hitchcock Cat – Hitchcoco

#65 Cat Looks Like This Baseball Fan

Image source: imgur.com

#66 Cat Looks Like Ronaldo

Image source: fliup.com

#67 Dressed Up Cat Looks Like Eminem

Image source: theleek.com

