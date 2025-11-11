68 Cats That Look Like Other Things

Remember when we wrote about dogs that look like something else? Now it’s the cat’s turn to shine. Here is a list of cats that got bored of looking like cats and decided to look like something else instead.
Cats are the biggest divas on the internet, so there’s no way we’ve got all the shape-shifting felines in the world in this list. We’d love for you to submit more pictures of cats that look like other things and vote for your favorite lookalikes!
#1 Black Cat Looks Like Toothless From “how To Train Your Dragon”
Image source: yayomg.com
#2 Batman Cat
Image source: hamsternose
#3 Hitler Cat
Image source: catsthatlooklikehitler.com
#4 Hamilton The Hipster Cat Looks Like Salvador Dali
Image source: HamiltonTheHipsterCat
#5 Cat Looks Like A Roasted Chicken
Image source: tilly253
#6 Kitty Looks Like Dobbie
Image source: smeen
#7 Cat Looks Like A Fluffy Toy
Image source: Fatma
#8 Cat Looks Like Jamie From Mythbusters
Image source: reddit
#9 Mustache Cat Looks Like Wilford Brimley
Image source: funnyjunk.com
#10 Cat Looks Like Maleficient
Image source: io9.com
#11 Strutting Kitty Looks Like Leo
#12 Cat Looks Like This Rug
Image source: imgur.com
#13 Cat Looks Like Swamp Monster
Image source: monster-man-08
#14 Chaplin Cat
Image source: cutestpaw.com
#15 Pin Up Cat
Image source: catsthatlooklikepinupgirls.tumblr.com
#16 Cat Looks Like A Haloween Decoration
Image source: imgur
#17 Evil Plan Cat Looks Like Mr Burns
Image source: brmmm
#18 Lenin Cat
Image source: everseradio.com
#19 Cat Looks Like Einstein
Image source: Alina Esther
#20 Hairless Cat Looks Like Iggy Pop
Image source: Fran Veale
#21 Stache The Cat Looks Like Adrien Brody
Image source: abc news
#22 Yoga Cat
Image source: unknown
#23 Cat Looks Like A Cat From The Painting
Image source: ver-de-terre
#24 Cat Looks Like A Seal
Image source: kotejka.com
#25 Siamese Cat Looks Like Voldemort
Image source: kittybloger.wordpress.com
#26 Cat Looks Like Jabba The Hutt
Image source: reddit
#27 Cat Looks Like An Owl
Image source: capaparafacebook.com
#28 My Cat Looks Like The Vampire From True Blood
#29 Sam The Cat Looks Like Eugene Levy
Image source: instagram.com/samhaseyebrows
#30 Cat Looks Gothic Chic
Image source: Jeremy
#31 Cat Looks Like Orson Welles
Image source: catsthatlooklikeorsonwelles.tumblr.com
#32 Kitty With Pomelo Hat Looks Like Nicky Minaj
Image source: Termosas
#33 Grumpy Cat Looks Like A Starfruit
Image source: imgur
#34 Cat Looks Like David Bowie
Image source: randomoverload.org
#35 Cat Looks Like Chaning Tatum
Image source: imgur
#36 Jabbacat
#37 Cat Looks Like Nicolas Cage
Image source: likeshine.tumblr.com
#38 Yami And Toothless
#39 Kitty Looks Like Grumpy Cat’s Toy
Image source: imgur
#40 Edward Cat
Image source: animalzoo.ro
#41 Rita The Cat Vs Toothless The Dragon.
#42 Cat Looks Like Gennaro Gattuso
Image source: fliup.com
#43 Karate Cat
Image source: imgur
#44 Cat Being Petted Looks Like Orson Welles
Image source: catsthatlooklikeorsonwelles.tumblr.com
#45 Cat Yawning Looks Like Miley Cyrus
Image source: Polandeze
#46 Cat With Glasses Looks Like Napoleon Dynamite
Image source: SubzeroMK
#47 Baby Lion?
#48 Psy Cat, Dancing Oppa Gun Num Style!
#49 Stinker And Will Ferrell
#50 Cat Looks Like Xena, Warrior Princess
Image source: imgur.com
#51 This Is Django The Cat, With Very Sharp Teeth
#52 Clint Eastwood Vs. Tucker
#53 Cat Is How To Train Your Dragon, Toothless
#54 Horned Cat That Looks Like A Kudu
#55 Chewbacca
#56 Cat Looks Like Borg – Resistance Is Futile.
#57 Phoebe The Burglar Cat
#58 Grumpy Cat Looks Like Ron Swanson
Image source: catsthatlooklikeronswanson.tumblr.com
#59 Yingyang
#60 Kitty Looks Like This Guy
#61 Stinker And Will Ferrell
#62 Stinker And Will Ferrell
#63 Sean
#64 Hitchcock Cat – Hitchcoco
#65 Cat Looks Like This Baseball Fan
Image source: imgur.com
#66 Cat Looks Like Ronaldo
Image source: fliup.com
#67 Dressed Up Cat Looks Like Eminem
Image source: theleek.com
