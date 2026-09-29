29 New Comics By Mark Parisi That Capture The Odd Little Habits Every Cat Owner Knows

Anyone who lives with a cat knows that everyday life tends to follow a very particular set of rules, ones set by the cat. A perfectly good bed may be abandoned for an empty cardboard box, important tasks can be interrupted without warning, and the idea of personal space often disappears the moment a cat decides otherwise.
Mark Parisi has been turning these familiar feline quirks into comedy for years. Through his long-running “Off the Mark” comics, the cartoonist finds humor in cats’ unpredictable logic, oversized personalities, strange habits, and the many ways they manage to keep their humans guessing. We’ve featured Mark’s cat-focused cartoons several times before on Bored Panda, and today we’re back with another collection of his feline humor.
Scroll down to check out the latest batch, and be sure to upvote the comics that remind you of your cat the most.
More info: Instagram | Facebook | offthemark.com
#1
Image source: mark_parisi_otm
#2
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#3
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#4
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#5
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#6
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#7
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#8
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#9
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#10
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#11
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#12
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#13
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#14
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#15
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#16
Image source: mark_parisi_otm
#17
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#18
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#19
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#20
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#21
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#22
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#23
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#24
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#25
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#26
Image source: mark_parisi_otm
#27
Image source: mark_parisi_otm
#28
Image source: mark_parisi_otm
#29
Image source: mark_parisi_otm
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