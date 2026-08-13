Hilarious Life With Cats Perfectly Captured In 36 New Comics By Mark Parisi

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Mark Parisi is back with another batch of cat comics, this time inspired by the strange little things cats do every day. From their obsession with freshly cleaned litter boxes to their completely confusing body language, his comics find humor in the habits cat owners know all too well.

A lot of the ideas come from Parisi’s 14-year-old cat, Purrsy. As he shared with Bored Panda in a previous interview, he often gets ideas from things his cat does and tries to write them down before he forgets.

Some of the jokes are very specific to living with a cat, while others are simply about the wonderfully weird creatures they are. Scroll down to enjoy Mark’s latest comics.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | offthemark.com

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Hilarious Life With Cats Perfectly Captured In 36 New Comics By Mark Parisi

Image source: mark_parisi_otm

Hilarious Life With Cats Perfectly Captured In 36 New Comics By Mark Parisi

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Hilarious Life With Cats Perfectly Captured In 36 New Comics By Mark Parisi

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Hilarious Life With Cats Perfectly Captured In 36 New Comics By Mark Parisi

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Hilarious Life With Cats Perfectly Captured In 36 New Comics By Mark Parisi

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Hilarious Life With Cats Perfectly Captured In 36 New Comics By Mark Parisi

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Hilarious Life With Cats Perfectly Captured In 36 New Comics By Mark Parisi

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Hilarious Life With Cats Perfectly Captured In 36 New Comics By Mark Parisi

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Hilarious Life With Cats Perfectly Captured In 36 New Comics By Mark Parisi

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Hilarious Life With Cats Perfectly Captured In 36 New Comics By Mark Parisi

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Hilarious Life With Cats Perfectly Captured In 36 New Comics By Mark Parisi

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Hilarious Life With Cats Perfectly Captured In 36 New Comics By Mark Parisi

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Hilarious Life With Cats Perfectly Captured In 36 New Comics By Mark Parisi

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Hilarious Life With Cats Perfectly Captured In 36 New Comics By Mark Parisi

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Hilarious Life With Cats Perfectly Captured In 36 New Comics By Mark Parisi

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Hilarious Life With Cats Perfectly Captured In 36 New Comics By Mark Parisi

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Hilarious Life With Cats Perfectly Captured In 36 New Comics By Mark Parisi

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Hilarious Life With Cats Perfectly Captured In 36 New Comics By Mark Parisi

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Hilarious Life With Cats Perfectly Captured In 36 New Comics By Mark Parisi

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Hilarious Life With Cats Perfectly Captured In 36 New Comics By Mark Parisi

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Hilarious Life With Cats Perfectly Captured In 36 New Comics By Mark Parisi

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Hilarious Life With Cats Perfectly Captured In 36 New Comics By Mark Parisi

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Hilarious Life With Cats Perfectly Captured In 36 New Comics By Mark Parisi

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Hilarious Life With Cats Perfectly Captured In 36 New Comics By Mark Parisi

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Hilarious Life With Cats Perfectly Captured In 36 New Comics By Mark Parisi

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Hilarious Life With Cats Perfectly Captured In 36 New Comics By Mark Parisi

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Hilarious Life With Cats Perfectly Captured In 36 New Comics By Mark Parisi

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Hilarious Life With Cats Perfectly Captured In 36 New Comics By Mark Parisi

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Hilarious Life With Cats Perfectly Captured In 36 New Comics By Mark Parisi

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Hilarious Life With Cats Perfectly Captured In 36 New Comics By Mark Parisi

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Hilarious Life With Cats Perfectly Captured In 36 New Comics By Mark Parisi

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Hilarious Life With Cats Perfectly Captured In 36 New Comics By Mark Parisi

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Hilarious Life With Cats Perfectly Captured In 36 New Comics By Mark Parisi

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Hilarious Life With Cats Perfectly Captured In 36 New Comics By Mark Parisi

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Hilarious Life With Cats Perfectly Captured In 36 New Comics By Mark Parisi

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Hilarious Life With Cats Perfectly Captured In 36 New Comics By Mark Parisi

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Hilarious Life With Cats Perfectly Captured In 36 New Comics By Mark Parisi

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Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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