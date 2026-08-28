Scott Metzger Turns The Weird Logic Of Cats And Dogs Into 62 New Relatable Comics

Cats and dogs may share our homes, but they often seem to be operating by completely different sets of rules. That contrast has long been a source of inspiration for cartoonist Scott Metzger, who turns the quirks, habits, and wonderfully strange logic of our pets into sharp and relatable comics. We’ve featured his work several times before, and his pets continue to find new ways to make everyday life look hilariously absurd. From their relationships with humans to the very different ways cats and dogs approach the world, there’s plenty here that anyone who lives with animals will recognize.
Whether it’s a cat behaving like the undisputed ruler of the household, a dog getting ridiculously excited over something ordinary, or the occasional appearance from another member of the animal kingdom, Metzger injects a lot of character into the illustrations, making them feel just as if the things they say or think could feasibly be something conjured up in the minds of these animals. Their exaggerated conversations and reactions often aren’t too far removed from what pet owners imagine must be going through their animals’ heads.
Scroll down to enjoy the latest batch of Scott Metzger’s comics, and let us know which ones remind you most of your own pets.
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