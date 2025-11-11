Cat Becomes Friends With A Chipmunk, Won’t Stop Cuddling

It’s hard to resist the FLUFF and this chipmunk knows it. The brave tiny creature saw a furry kitten sunbathing in the backyard of a Reddit user named _GoldGuy_ and took a leap of faith by approaching the feline. The chill cat neither fought, nor resisted.
“My cat made friends with a chipmunk,” reads the title of _GoldGuy_’s photo series documenting the unbearably cute encounter. At first, the chipmunk looked understandably intimidated, so the cat lay down to show that it meant no harm and the wee rodent approached it. The chipmunk soon understood that the kitty wants to be friends, too, so it climbed on its back and happily shuffled in the fluff and a new cuddly friendship was born.
More info: _GoldGuy_ (h/t: lovemeow)
This tiny chipmunk saw a cat sunbathing in the backyard and decided to try make friends with it
At first, the chipmunk looked understandably intimidated, so the cat lay down to show that it meant no harm
The chipmunk soon understood that the kitty wants to be friends, too, so it got closer…
…and closer
Until the wee rodent was brave enough to climb on the cat’s back and happily shuffle in the fluff
A new cuddly friendship was born!
