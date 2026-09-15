This Owner Brings His Cat Everywhere And They Go On All Kinds Of Crazy Adventures Together (33 New Pics)

Five years ago, Bored Panda first featured Cathode, a cat whose idea of a normal day looked rather different from that of most house cats. Alongside her human, Rémy Vicarini, she could be found cycling, climbing mountains, traveling, and even joining adventures most people would hesitate to try.
Rémy adopted Cathode from a shelter when she was just six months old while he was still studying. At the time, apartment life was mostly what he could offer her, but he wanted Cathode to experience the outdoors safely, too. Little by little, that grew into something much bigger as her curiosity grew and the pair developed the kind of trust that let Rémy bring her along on increasingly ambitious outings. That trust has always been at the heart of their adventures. Rémy has emphasized that Cathode’s comfort comes first and that he doesn’t push her into things she doesn’t want to do. Over the years, that approach has taken them from relatively ordinary outings to biking, skiing, mountain adventures, and even skydiving, with Cathode seemingly happiest simply being wherever Rémy is.
Scroll down to see what Cathode and Rémy have been up to and discover where five more years of friendship, trust, and exploration have taken them.
More info: Instagram | youtube.com
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