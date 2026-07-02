If These 49 Castles Don’t Make You Believe In Fairytales, Nothing Ever Will

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I’m not sure if guys felt the same way growing up, but as a young girl, I would often daydream about being a princess in a castle. Looking out the tall windows, feeling the breeze flowing through, and seeing fields stretching all around me — that’s any girl’s Roman Empire.

But of course, we don’t always think about the fact that modern toilets didn’t exist, there were no proper vaccines, and that a full-immersion bath was a rare luxury. But hey, at least they got to spend their time in beautiful castles with no heating or AC. Well… actually, maybe we’ll pass. At least we can still romanticize that era by looking at these beautiful pictures of historical castles that we’ve gathered.

#1 Castle Of Isola Di Loreto, Iseo Lake, Italy

If These 49 Castles Don&#8217;t Make You Believe In Fairytales, Nothing Ever Will

Image source: pungitopo

If These 49 Castles Don’t Make You Believe In Fairytales, Nothing Ever Will

#2 One Of The Most Impressive Defensive Castles: Beaumaris Castle, Wales

If These 49 Castles Don&#8217;t Make You Believe In Fairytales, Nothing Ever Will

Image source: Riemann-Hypothesizer

#3 Hochosterwitz Castle (German: Burg Hochosterwitz)

If These 49 Castles Don&#8217;t Make You Believe In Fairytales, Nothing Ever Will

Image source: ArentSchaap

If you enjoy exploring historical landmarks, it probably won’t surprise you that most of these castles are concentrated in Europe. After all, the oldest standing stone structures are also found in this region, and, all things considered, castles really aren’t that old — at least compared to the ancient civilizations of Egypt and Mesopotamia.

But what you may not know is that studies show the highest number of castles is actually in France, not the United Kingdom. The Western European country is home to approximately 45,000 castles, followed by Germany with around 25,000. But there’s a reason the United Kingdom has such a strong castle reputation, aside from the British Royal Family: Wales alone has the highest concentration of castles per square mile in Europe. Oof.

#4 Bojnice Castle, Slovakia

If These 49 Castles Don&#8217;t Make You Believe In Fairytales, Nothing Ever Will

Image source: DifferentFix5757

#5 Bouzov Castle, Czech Republic

If These 49 Castles Don&#8217;t Make You Believe In Fairytales, Nothing Ever Will

Image source: Righteous_Fury224

#6 Edinburgh Castle, Scotland

If These 49 Castles Don&#8217;t Make You Believe In Fairytales, Nothing Ever Will

Image source: DragonXIIIThirteen

To absolutely no one’s surprise, the oldest castle in the world is also in France. It’s the Château de Doué-la-Fontaine, located in the Loire region. It was originally built as a timber-and-stone manor house by the Count of Blois before being converted into a massive stone keep. Today, it’s considered the oldest standing stone castle keep in the world, dating back to around 950 CE.

But of course, no one lives here anymore. Today, it’s an archaeological site and an open-air historical ruin, with no roof and even parts of its walls missing. As a tourist, you can still visit the site, but unfortunately, it doesn’t offer overnight stays due to its deteriorated state — unlike many of the castles on this list.

#7 Spiš Castle, Slovakia

If These 49 Castles Don&#8217;t Make You Believe In Fairytales, Nothing Ever Will

Image source:  u/Righteous_Fury224

#8 Le Château De Tonquédec, Fr [oc]

If These 49 Castles Don&#8217;t Make You Believe In Fairytales, Nothing Ever Will

Image source: u/ciemna

#9 This Castle Was Literally Built To Be Impossible To Attack

If These 49 Castles Don&#8217;t Make You Believe In Fairytales, Nothing Ever Will

Image source: Riemann-Hypothesizer

But of course, if you did want to live in a castle instead of just renting one for a night, you absolutely could. Listings show that France alone accounts for 65–70% of all castles listed for sale worldwide, and the country appears to be very accepting of private sales and the restoration of these historic properties. In fact, in some places, buying a castle is cheaper than buying an apartment in Paris or New York.

Italy and Germany also have their fair share of castles that aren’t publicly owned and can be purchased. Just keep in mind that many countries have strict heritage preservation laws. Even hanging a nail on the wall may require government approval, which could leave you with a castle that’s a little too cold or a little too warm — just like back in the day, so at least it’ll be accurate.

#10 Sommersdorf, Germany. A Remote And Widely Unknown But Picturesque Castle. Mainly 15th Century, Major Restoration Around 1650

If These 49 Castles Don&#8217;t Make You Believe In Fairytales, Nothing Ever Will

Image source: Claridiana

#11 Hopton Castle, South Shropshire

If These 49 Castles Don&#8217;t Make You Believe In Fairytales, Nothing Ever Will

Image source: Principalitytours

#12 Norman Gate, Peterborough, UK Built 1177-1194 (Some Of The Oldest Working Doors In The Country)

If These 49 Castles Don&#8217;t Make You Believe In Fairytales, Nothing Ever Will

Image source: Over-Willingness-933

Unless, of course, you’re royalty and can do things a little more freely because, well, that just might have been your family’s home for a few centuries. Much like the British royal family. To no one’s surprise, historians say the longest continuously lived-in castle in the world is Windsor Castle. King Charles III and Queen Camilla live in the 11th-century castle, which was founded by William the Conqueror. So no, they don’t live in Buckingham Palace — though the King does work there.

But they’re hardly the only royal family still living in their ancestors’ homes. The King and Queen of Sweden live at Drottningholm Palace, which dates back to the 17th century (though about half of the palace is open to the public). Meanwhile, the royal families of Liechtenstein, Monaco, and Denmark also continue to live in historic castles or palaces that have belonged to their families for generations.

#13 Neuschwanstein Castle, Bavaria, Germany [oc]

If These 49 Castles Don&#8217;t Make You Believe In Fairytales, Nothing Ever Will

Image source: Stunning-Way-7527

#14 Château De Pierrefonds, France

If These 49 Castles Don&#8217;t Make You Believe In Fairytales, Nothing Ever Will

Image source: u/ellefred

#15 Château De Menthon-Saint-Bernard, France

If These 49 Castles Don&#8217;t Make You Believe In Fairytales, Nothing Ever Will

Image source: ellefred

Of course, nowadays most people (well, the wealthy and the elite) opt to live in their own mansions, which are practically the modern-day versions of castles. Well, minus the fortified walls built to withstand military sieges. Or a lord, king, queen, or duke living there. Or a keep. But I’m sure they have their fair share of unique features that our tax bracket will never know.

And personally, I’ve always loved visiting castles. Whether it’s knowing I’m walking on stones that have literally stood through history and were once walked on by people centuries ago, or just the whimsy of it all, it’s a really unique experience. But what about you? Have you ever visited a castle? If so, which one? Or if not, which one on this list would you most like to visit?

#16 Reichsburg Cochem, Germany

If These 49 Castles Don&#8217;t Make You Believe In Fairytales, Nothing Ever Will

Image source: Realistic_Ad6896

#17 Braunfels Castle, Germany

If These 49 Castles Don&#8217;t Make You Believe In Fairytales, Nothing Ever Will

Image source: Claridiana

#18 Reichsburg Cochem, Germany

If These 49 Castles Don&#8217;t Make You Believe In Fairytales, Nothing Ever Will

Image source: Odd_Temperature7569

#19 De Haar Castle In Utrecht, Netherlands

If These 49 Castles Don&#8217;t Make You Believe In Fairytales, Nothing Ever Will

Image source: defender838383

#20 Kranichfeld Castle, Germany. First Mentioned In The 12th Century, It Was Transformed Into A Renaissance Style Castle In The 16th Century

If These 49 Castles Don&#8217;t Make You Believe In Fairytales, Nothing Ever Will

Image source: TeyvatWanderer

#21 Le Château De Villandry Et Ses Jardins Extraordinaires

If These 49 Castles Don&#8217;t Make You Believe In Fairytales, Nothing Ever Will

Image source: u/Stunning-Way-7527

#22 Ruins Of Ogrodzieniec Castle, Poland

If These 49 Castles Don&#8217;t Make You Believe In Fairytales, Nothing Ever Will

Image source: Snoo_90160

#23 Château De Challain, France

If These 49 Castles Don&#8217;t Make You Believe In Fairytales, Nothing Ever Will

Image source: DifferentFix5757

#24 Festung Hohensalzburg

If These 49 Castles Don&#8217;t Make You Believe In Fairytales, Nothing Ever Will

Image source: sunofagun456

#25 Château Du Haut-Kœnigsbourg 🇫🇷

If These 49 Castles Don&#8217;t Make You Believe In Fairytales, Nothing Ever Will

Image source: CallmeWill_1997

#26 Larnach Castle, Dunedin, New Zealand

If These 49 Castles Don&#8217;t Make You Believe In Fairytales, Nothing Ever Will

Image source: sonderewander

#27 Chateau Chenonceau, France

If These 49 Castles Don&#8217;t Make You Believe In Fairytales, Nothing Ever Will

Image source: Stunning-Way-7527

#28 Querfurt Castle. The Typically German Wild Mix Of Structures From 11th To 19th Century. Main Towers From 12th, 13th, 14th Century Resp. A Rarity Is The Large Cruciform Romanesque Chapel Started In 1162

If These 49 Castles Don&#8217;t Make You Believe In Fairytales, Nothing Ever Will

Image source: Claridiana

#29 “Het Steen”, The Stone, Medieval Fortress, Antwerp, Belgium

If These 49 Castles Don&#8217;t Make You Believe In Fairytales, Nothing Ever Will

Image source: Stunning-Way-7527

#30 Schloss Anholt – Deutschland

If These 49 Castles Don&#8217;t Make You Believe In Fairytales, Nothing Ever Will

Image source: Odd-Guide9649

#31 [oc] Château De Fougères, Brittany, France – One Of Europe’s Largest Medieval Fortresses

If These 49 Castles Don&#8217;t Make You Believe In Fairytales, Nothing Ever Will

Image source: BurgBaumeister

#32 Herstmonceux Castle, East Sussex, England

If These 49 Castles Don&#8217;t Make You Believe In Fairytales, Nothing Ever Will

Image source: GeeksNinja

#33 Killundine Castle Or Castle Of Dogs. Morvern. Highlands

If These 49 Castles Don&#8217;t Make You Believe In Fairytales, Nothing Ever Will

Image source: FOTORABIA23

#34 Castello Aragonese, Italy

If These 49 Castles Don&#8217;t Make You Believe In Fairytales, Nothing Ever Will

Image source: ellefred

#35 Château De Trécesson, France

If These 49 Castles Don&#8217;t Make You Believe In Fairytales, Nothing Ever Will

Image source: ellefred

#36 Richmond Castle In Yorkshire, England, Glowing In The Evening Sun

If These 49 Castles Don&#8217;t Make You Believe In Fairytales, Nothing Ever Will

Image source: Still_Function_5428

#37 Hiltpoltstein, Germany. Mostly 13th And 14th Century. Only Entrance Is The White Stair Tower In Front Of It That Had A Drawbridge At The Top Leading Into The Main Castle

If These 49 Castles Don&#8217;t Make You Believe In Fairytales, Nothing Ever Will

Image source: Claridiana

#38 Dolbadarn Castel, Llanberis

If These 49 Castles Don&#8217;t Make You Believe In Fairytales, Nothing Ever Will

Image source: drodbar1

#39 Herstmonceux Castle, East Sussex, England

If These 49 Castles Don&#8217;t Make You Believe In Fairytales, Nothing Ever Will

Image source: tyzo789

#40 Bodiam Castle, Robertsbridge In East Sussex, England

If These 49 Castles Don&#8217;t Make You Believe In Fairytales, Nothing Ever Will

Image source: jalp21_

#41 Royal Palace Of Aranjuez, Spain [oc]

If These 49 Castles Don&#8217;t Make You Believe In Fairytales, Nothing Ever Will

Image source: thethoroughtripper

#42 Castle Gravensteen, Gent, Belgium

If These 49 Castles Don&#8217;t Make You Believe In Fairytales, Nothing Ever Will

Image source: Stunning-Way-7527

#43 Greifenstein Castle, Germany

If These 49 Castles Don&#8217;t Make You Believe In Fairytales, Nothing Ever Will

Image source: Claridiana

#44 The Plassenburg, Overlooking Kulmbach, Germany

If These 49 Castles Don&#8217;t Make You Believe In Fairytales, Nothing Ever Will

Image source: LowerBed5334

#45 Kızkalesi Castle, Mersin Turkey

If These 49 Castles Don&#8217;t Make You Believe In Fairytales, Nothing Ever Will

Image source: No-Incident-6913

#46 Castle D’oultremont In France

If These 49 Castles Don&#8217;t Make You Believe In Fairytales, Nothing Ever Will

Image source: Active-Mulberry-4014

#47 Château De Vincennes, France

If These 49 Castles Don&#8217;t Make You Believe In Fairytales, Nothing Ever Will

Image source: ellefred

#48 Beynac Et Cazenac, Dordogne France

If These 49 Castles Don&#8217;t Make You Believe In Fairytales, Nothing Ever Will

Image source: Supermatje007

#49 Aughnanure Castle In County Galway

If These 49 Castles Don&#8217;t Make You Believe In Fairytales, Nothing Ever Will

Image source: matth3976

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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