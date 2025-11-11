Creative Cast Art That Makes The Best Of A Bad Situation

No one likes breaking or fracturing a bone, but when you’ve finally got that heavy and uncomfortable cast on, there’s no reason not to have a bit of creative fun with it. Here are a few people who decided to have their casts decorated with creative designs to keep their spirits up while they heal.
Casts in the future may not provide such a canvas for your artwork, but they may be beautiful in their own way. Webbed 3D-printed casts will weigh less and create less discomfort for the patient.
#1 X-ray Cast
Image source: Shyphen
#2 Iron Man Cast
Image source: Katie
#3 Cute Carrot Cast
Image source: Faderaumator
#4 Stockings Cast Art
Image source: distractify.com
#5 Starry Night Cast
Image source: Nicholas Frausto
#6 Steampunk Cast
Image source: WhiteDoveLost
#7 Captain America Shield Cast
Image source: Britany Estes
#8 Iron Man Cast
Image source: Steve699
#9 3D Printed Spiderweb Cast
Image source: Cortex
#10 Bones Cast
Image source: Miss Cakehead
#11 Flame
Image source: Airtistix Airbrush
#12 Dexter’s Laboratory Cast
Image source: distractify.com
#13 Shark Attack Cast Art
Image source: distractify.com
#14 Girl Painting Cast Art
Image source: Miss Megs
#15 City Cast Art
Image source: Janeen
#16 Graffiti Stockings Cast Art
Image source: distractify.com
#17 The Scream Cast Art
Image source: distractify.com
#18 Beer Lover’s Cast
Image source: Pseudo Random
#19 Spider-man Cast
Image source: Bakhar
#20 Tattoo Cast Art
Image source: Designyoutrust
#21 Beach
#22 Colorful
#23 Zazu
#24 Ufo
#25 Flaming Arm Cast
Image source: orthotape.com
#26 Christmas Cheer
#27 “everything’s Coming Up Roses” Cast
#28 Nail Polish Flowers!
#29 Fancy Cast
Image source: Deb Gallant
#30 Rihanna’s Hand Tattoo
#31 Blue Dragon Cast Art
Image source: Michelle Wright
#32 Handcrafted
