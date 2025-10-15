60 Colorful Murals By Artez That Bring Cities To Life

Belgrade-born street artist Artez is turning walls into stories with his amazing murals. Blending realistic human figures with imaginative elements, his work grabs attention and makes people stop and look. What started as graffiti has grown into large-scale public art that transforms mundane city streets into something extraordinary.
Artez’s art can be seen around the world—from Serbia to Spain, Italy to India. His murals often show people in motion, doing everyday things, but with a twist. With bold colors and creative details, Artez proves that street art isn’t just decoration—it’s a way to bring imagination to life in public spaces.
#1 “Trust Mural”
Tbilisi, Georgia, 2020
“For quite some time, I was hoping to get an opportunity to paint two walls that will be visually connected, telling a story about trust. The core idea for this concept was inspired by the famous story of William Tell and his son. Instead of an apple, the figure on my mural had a pear on her head, and instead of William Tell with a bow, there is an empty wall in the background of the photo.
As an artist who creates interventions in public space, I am always confronted with surfaces that can be seen as a pixel of a larger picture. Unlike painting on canvas, I often have to think about the ambient and atmosphere of the place in which I paint, and very often these inputs affect my art quite a lot.
What I really like about this intervention is that, besides creating a story that can exist on its own, I have also created an element that might affect the intervention on the neighbouring wall, thus making this mural a part of ‘site-specific elements’ that could be used for inspiration in the future.”
Image source: artez_online
#2 “Growth”
Tbilisi, Georgia, 2022
“On this wall, I have decided to play with repetition and scale in order to create a narrative about growth. Taking care of things together is important as it will strengthen the bonds with people who are close to us. Trust the seeds you are planting and you will grow inside out!”
Image source: artez_online
#3 “Composition With A Human Body And A Metal Chair”
Bourgoin-Jallieu, France, 2023
“Lately, I have been fascinated with the idea of using the human body as a building element that is not necessarily the most important thing in the composition. Making other elements equally or even more important gives me the opportunity to tell a different story or at least to see my artworks in a different way.
On this mural, the chair that keeps the whole composition together as a stable yet fragile element was crucial – I am really satisfied with how it supports the figure without taking too much attention from it. Also, I am really happy with the direction in which all of this is going!”
Image source: artez_online
#4 “Simple Acrobatics”
Boulogne Sur Mer, France, 2024
Image source: artez_online
#5 “Simple Acrobatics”
Cheltenham, UK, 2024
Image source: artez_online
#6 “Simple Acrobatics”
Alliance, Nebraska, 2025
Image source: artez_online
#7 “The Future Is In Your Hands”
Valjevo, Serbia, 2017
Image source: artez_online
#8 “My Piece Of Land”
Pozarevac, Serbia, 2017
Image source: artez_online
#9 “Sand Stories”
Cairo, Egypt, 2018
“This mural was inspired by the very common scene that can be seen around touristic places in Egypt. During my stay and especially during the time I was painting this mural, I have learnt a lot about the country’s rich history and tradition, and realized that Egypt is so much more than just Pharaonic times and camels.
The subject I have chosen to paint on this wall became an ideal platform for conversation and helped me to open the door of an amazing new world. Behind each mural, there is a story, and sometimes these stories trigger a change in the way we think and influence our lives more than we could have ever imagined. I have a feeling that this will be one of ‘these’ stories!”
Image source: artez_online
#10 “Riding Her Horse”
Almaty, Kazahstan, 2018
“Every now and then, I face a project that challenges my mental and physical strength, my stubbornness, and my will to get the job done.
There are many factors that might create an uncomfortable working atmosphere, those that we cannot control (like rain, snow, high or low temperatures, health issues, etc.) and those that are caused by human factors as a result of limited experience or funds, bad communication, or lack of planning. Unfortunately, respect towards the artist and his time often comes into question.
Long story short, I have accepted the challenge and managed to paint this 600m2 mural in just 7 days. During the project, I felt manipulated, disappointed, tired, and angry, but not for a moment did I think about giving up. I guess that my stubbornness won, and now that I look back, I am really happy about it!
During my travels, I came across many different cases of people living in fear that their families will abandon them if they don’t do as they are told. In my world, men and women are equal in their freedom. They have equal right to choose the direction of their lives and equal right to do whatever makes them happy. He will ride her bicycle proudly, without fear of being judged, and she will choose a man she wants to spend her life with. He will be a ‘housewife’ if he wants, and she will pursue her career and become the ‘man’ who provides for his tribe. Their life will belong to them, and their families will be there to support, not to exploit.
Learning about tradition and values that are important to our teachers can only do us good, but freedom of choice should never be taken from us. If I choose to follow the tradition that I am proud of, I might as well do it while riding a lady’s bike, just because I want to!”
Image source: artez_online
#11 “Preparing For Pugnaloni”
Acquapendente, Italy, 2019
” This mural is inspired by the large mosaics of flowers and leaves (2.6m wide and 3.6m in height), called ‘Pugnaloni’, that are made in honor of the Madonna del Fiore, which is celebrated every year on the third Sunday of May. This ancient tradition dates back to 1166. and the time when people of Acquapendente rebelled against tyranny.
Nowadays, more than eight centuries later, hundreds of people divided into teams gather every year in order to keep the tradition alive and compete in creating the most beautiful ‘Pugnaloni’!
Muse: Chiara Carrarini.”
Image source: artez_online
#12 “Today Is Tomorrow Of Yesterday”
Rheinberg, Germany, 2019
Image source: artez_online
#13 “Silencio”
Ordes, Spain, 2019
“Often, when feelings and body language talk, we find words to be superfluous as the conversation continues not with another person but with one’s own self.
Imaginary dialogues are over-exaggerated, not based on facts, and in a way, absurd. Predicting what other person thinks, imagining their actions, creating scenarios in your head, talking to them without ever saying a word, listening to your own thoughts coming from their mouth, and stealing their freedom of speech and thought, all done in silence that is anything but silent. Next time you catch yourself doing it, get yourself a hand puppet and express yourself – it will do you good and hopefully steal a smile or two from the person you should be talking to!”
Image source: artez_online
#14 “Aim For The Stars”
Belgrade, Serbia, 2019
Image source: artez_online
#15 “Precious Things”
Minsk, Belarus, 2019
“I have been asked to paint a mural based on tradition and technology, two things that I rarely use as a source of inspiration for my artwork. There is always a challenge when it comes to incorporating ‘alien’ elements in the composition without disturbing the style and recognisable atmosphere of my work. One of the ways to achieve this is to focus on the story instead of focusing on the elements themselves.
For this mural, I’ve decided to build the story around something that is quite common in urban environments – the phenomenon of carrying a backpack in front, on your chest, instead of carrying it on the back. Usually, people do this in order to reduce the chance of becoming a target of pickpockets. This small change in the way people carry their bags became the cornerstone around which the story was built, as all the elements that were part of the backpack instantly became precious because of the special effort that was invested in order to keep them safe.
You will see a laptop in the bag, an item that should be associated with technology, and some elements that represent Belarusian tradition, like a small straw owl doll, an old bus ticket patch, or a ‘Vasilok’ flower that is holding the attention of a woman carrying the bag.”
Image source: artez_online
#16 “Girl With Plants”
Mostar, BIH, 2020
Image source: artez_online
#17 “Flower”
Santa Sofia D’Epiro, Italy, 2021
Image source: artez_online
#18 “Story Of Two Towns”
Porto Viro, Italy, 2021
“‘Story of two towns’ that became one on 1st of January 1995 when Donada and Contarina, two small communes in the Province of Rovigo, merged to become one.”
Image source: artez_online
#19 “Besties And A Rubber Pig”
Stornara, Italy, 2021
Image source: artez_online
#20 “Beautiful Decay”
“Sometimes the surface I face is beautiful as it is, a work of art created by forces of nature and time. Recognising decay as quality, instead of opposing it, creates an exciting setting for intervention. Picking the right colors, keeping it simple rather than adding too much, making hundreds of decisions that no one will ever be aware of…I love.”
Image source: artez_online
#21 “Mouse Trap”
Belgrade, Serbia, 2022
Image source: artez_online
#22 “Puppy Time!”
Oskarshamn, Sweden, 2022
Image source: artez_online
#23 “Read To Me”
Casali Del Manco, Italy, 2022
“The mural is painted in a small Italian town in Calabria, where the food is good and people are nice. It is celebrating the bonds that are created during student days, when young people are away from home in search of wisdom and knowledge.
Thanks to everyone who made this project so enjoyable and fun!”
Image source: artez_online
#24 “Moving Residents”
Deventer, Netherlands, 2023
“Painted in a neighborhood that will soon be demolished in order to make space for a new residential complex.”
Image source: artez_online
#25 “Stole Piksi”
Belgrade, Serbia, 2020
“This mural is inspired by Zoran Stojkovic, also known as ‘Stole Piksi,’ who brought lively energy to the main pedestrian street in my hometown, Belgrade, in the 90s.
He used to sing, play the flute, and shout random things at people passing by. I was around 9 or 10 when I first noticed him, and his presence both scared and fascinated me. Despite feeling like running away, I never did. His performances were captivating, especially when he did his unique move – playing the flute with one leg up and his arms wrapped around it. I was thrilled to paint this mural, especially because Stole Piksi, who reminds me of my childhood in the city, is now depicted on a mural just a few meters away from where he became famous!”
Image source: artez_online
#26 “Saska”
Belgrade, Serbia, 2023
Image source: artez_online
#27 “Thirst For Nature”
Belgrade, Serbia, 2024
“The mural is inspired by the chaos of urban life. It is located on Beogradska Street, one of the busiest streets in the capital, perfectly capturing the fast-paced city life. By adding elements of nature to this busy setting, the mural creates a striking contrast designed to grab people’s attention and take their minds off their daily worries.
It features a portrait of a girl drinking water from a vase full of flowers, symbolising our deep need for nature. She longs for the natural energy that’s hard to find in the city. The mural encourages viewers to take a moment to reflect and connect with nature, reminding us of the importance of preserving nature in urban areas.”
Image source: artez_online
#28 “He Who Holds The Light”
Campofiorito (Sicily), Italy, 2024
“In an effort to underscore the gravity of Mario Francese’s brave fight against the mafia through his journalism, I’ve chosen to depict the back of a human figure. The back, the support structure of any living being, with its muscles, joints, and bones tense, serves as a symbol of the risky position he occupied. Its nakedness underscores his vulnerability in the face of such danger. Yet, amidst his own fears and struggles, he perseveres, illuminating the path with his actions and offering hope to those too afraid to challenge the status quo.”
Image source: artez_online
#29 “Simple Acrobatics”
Bristol, UK, 2024
Image source: artez_online
#30 “Simple Acrobatics”
Zagreb, Croatia, 2024
Image source: artez_online
#31 “Thirst”
Aalborg, Denmark, 2024
Image source: artez_online
#32 “Simple Acrobatics”
Patras, Greece, 2024
Image source: artez_online
#33 “My Presents Are Wrapped”
Hyderabad, India, 2016
“Originally, we were planning to paint only the front facade of this building, but then I got a marvelous idea of painting all sides that could be reached with the boom lift. I guess it works better with the surroundings like this, no matter the sweat!”
Image source: artez_online
#34 “Take Care Of Me”
Marcos Juarez, Argentina, 2016
“This mural is about the relationship between urban environments and nature, and it reminds us that we should care about things that are important to us.
This photo just brought back so many good memories about my trip to Argentina and the amazing people I had a chance to meet there. Big hug to all of you guys, thanks for making this trip so amazing!”
Image source: artez_online
#35 “Foundation”
Burullus, Egypt, 2018
“While the job of a man in an Egyptian fisherman’s village is to provide food, the role of a woman is to keep everything together – taking care of the house, children, food, her husband, laundry, and all the other daily jobs. These women, everyday heroes of today, are the foundation of every household in the small village of Burullus, where this mural was painted.
The mural portraits Dr Eman Ezzat, a beautiful Egyptian woman and artist who also took part in organizing the event.”
Image source: artez_online
#36 “Above The Clouds”
Belgrade, Serbia, 2019
“Leaving your comfort zone is important. Being on the edge of the unknown makes you stay focused, and the fear that is constantly there never lets you relax. You need to be sober, to live the moment, to feel the gentle breeze on your face, try to embrace it, and finally…enjoy!”
Image source: artez_online
#37 “When The Cat Is Away…”
Novi Sad, Serbia, 2019
Image source: artez_online
#38 “About This Town”
Madrid, Spain, 2019
“Mural tells us the story of Madrid, a place where visitors from all around the globe are welcome to come and enjoy the vivid artistic and cultural content that this city has to offer. Positioned in the very centre of the town, this mural creates a contrast with the pedestrian shopping street in which it is located. Instead of carrying shopping bags, the girl depicted on the mural is holding a pile of books important for the history and culture of the city, and a plant with a small irdhouse that is inviting all the ‘birds’ to come and feel like home!”
Image source: artez_online
#39 “Day At Work (From Home)”
Gamleby, Sweden, 2020
Image source: artez_online
#40 “Celebrating Our Roots”
Belgrade, Serbia, 2020
Image source: artez_online
#41 “Cozy Life”
Belgrade, Serbia, 2020
Image source: artez_online
#42 “Favorite Distraction”
Kutaisi, Georgia, 2020
“Painted on a newly built student campus in Kutaisi, this mural captures the typical moment in the life of a pet owner. The very moment you find your peace and enter your comfort zone is the moment when your cat/dog comes asking for your attention…and all you can do is love them!
Hopefully, this image will remind students of their furry friends and those beautiful moments that they shared back home.”
Image source: artez_online
#43 “Eavesdropping”
Niš, Serbia, 2021
“Don’t let the book fool you, walls have ears these days!”
Image source: artez_online
#44 “Moment Of Joy”
Helsingborg, Sweden, 2021
Image source: artez_online
#45 “Found Objects”
Vukovar, Croatia, 2021
Image source: artez_online
#46 “Flying Audience”
Zonhoven, Belgium, 2021
Image source: artez_online
#47 “Chapter II – Interlude”
Rheinberg, Germany, 2021
“The concept for the sketch was based on keywords obtained through the research that organisers did with 6 different social groups of Rheinberg citizens. Over 3000 people who were involved in the research were asked the same question: ‘What is home for you?’. Their explanations and thoughts were then processed, and each of the participating artists got their set of keywords. Relaxation, calmness, and alone time were the ones I got – for me, painting a person lost in a book was an obvious choice, as that is something I enjoy doing the most when I need time for myself. Sometimes, in these moments, the story surrounds me and I feel like I exist in another place and time. Not sure what the book my character is reading is about, but based on the background, I would guess it’s something warm and exotic.
Lately, I’ve been trying to slightly shift the focus of my paintings from the central motif to the background, or somewhere in between at least. Keeping the figure as a side element in the composition and investing more energy/time into experimenting with the background gave me a sense of freedom that is often missing when painting with reference photos. Having the recognisable style and keeping the similar quality of the final result can open a lot of doors, but it can easily become a trap. Becoming a slave of your own freedom can only be avoided if you are ready to experiment, change, and fail from time to time. At the moment, it feels like I am searching for something that I hope never to find, and I love it!”
Image source: artez_online
#48 “One For Another”
Belgrade, Serbia, 2021
Image source: artez_online
#49 “Humming”
Belgrade, Serbia, 2022
“The only humming sound we should hear above our heads is the one that comes from nature.
The idea for this site-specific installation came from the French story ‘La légende du Colibri’ – in order to save the world, we all have to do our part, no matter how small our role might seem. As Albert Camus said, peace is the only battle worth waging, so I am dedicating this mural to all those people who found a way to fight for peace without using violence.”
Image source: artez_online
#50 “Mina”
Oskarshamn, Sweden, 2022
Image source: artez_online
#51 “Plant A Tree – Send A Message 2.0”
Čačak, Serbia, 2022
Image source: artez_online
#52 “Ivona”
Belgrade, Serbia, 2023
Image source: artez_online
#53 “Sleepers”
Čačak, Serbia, 2023
Image source: artez_online
#54 “Steva”
Čačak, Serbia, 2023
Image source: artez_online
#55 “Unity”
Vienna, Austria, 2023
Image source: artez_online
#56 “Industrialisation – Birth”
“The beginning of the industrialisation of Novi Sad and the establishment of the first factory, which turned the small town into a city…
I have decided to paint a machine that will show the main principles of industrialization – automation, repetition, and lack of manpower.”
Image source: artez_online
#57 “Tamara”
Baden, Austria, 2023
“Baden, a historic retreat favored by Viennese royals and renowned for its vineyards, wine, and thermal waters, served as the inspiration for this mural project. The clash between established rules prohibiting any permanent art on public walls and the younger generation’s aspirations for change and progress in their living environment sparked the idea for the mural.
The depiction of autumn wine leaves in the background symbolizes the inevitable transformation, while the young woman in a vibrant shirt represents the initiation of a new chapter for the town. It’s exciting to note that what was initially intended as a temporary intervention gained approval from Baden authorities to become the town’s first permanent public art installation, reflecting a significant shift in perspective.”
Image source: artez_online
#58 “Under The Fig Tree”
Cerzeto, Italy, 2024
Image source: artez_online
#59 “Simple Acrobatics”
Bourgoin-Jallieu, 2025
Image source: artez_online
#60 “Simple Acrobatics”
Wuppertal, Germany, 2025
“The idea behind this series was to initiate a dialogue between the mural and its viewers. I was genuinely happy to see passersby stop while I was painting and share their interpretations of what they saw and why they thought I painted it. The very act of them engaging, assigning personal meaning to the image on the wall, and focusing their attention on observing the mural speaks to the kind of dialogue I was hoping to create.
Beyond that, I had a few touching encounters with people visiting the hospital next to the wall. Some of them shared their stories with me and told me they found a sense of hope in the mural-making process—something that deeply moved me. I truly felt that what I was doing had purpose. ”
Image source: artez_online
